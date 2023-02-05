Austriacard: By resolution of Wiener Börse AG dated 30 January 2023,16,862,067 existing ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share of Austriacard Holdings and 1,314,867 new ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share of the Company to be issued in the context of the Company's share capital increase as a result of a cross-border merger of Inform as transferring company into the Company as absorbing company, were admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The expected first trading date will be 27 March 2023 or a day around that date. No trading will occur until the Trading Date. From the Trading Date, the shares of the Company will be traded in the segment prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...