Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Einstiegschance!? - Warum genau jetzt aktiv werden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.02.2023 | 10:46
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arriving In High Heels Corporation: Visited App Releases List of Top Travel Destinations in 2022

Italy comes in 3rd place for most popular countries to visit, behind France and Spain as per the travel App, Visited. The travel report also highlights how many countries travelers around the world visit, top states that travelers visit and wish to visit and other travel stats from global travelers.

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2023by Arriving In High Heels Corporation has published a travel report which showcases top travel trends around the world with highlight of 2022 travels.

Visited, available on iOS or Android, is an app that allows users to mark off places they've been around the world, browse new travel destinations, get a custom map of their travels, and set travel goals.

According to Visited's travel stats, the average global traveler has been to 18 countries. Travelers from the United Arab Emirates have visited the most countries, with an average of 29 countries visited. Swiss and Swedish travelers came in second and third as the most well-traveled. Italians have travelled less than other Europeans with under 15 countries. Italy comes in 3rd place for most popular countries to visit, behind France and Spain.

The most sought-after places to visit are Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Brazil.

In 2022 Italy topped the list as the most visited country. Other countries that made it to the top 5 include: Spain, France, Portugal and Greece.

The most popular travel lists are capitals of the world, world wonders and art museums. Most popular travel lists, have Italian destinations in the top 10.

Travel data was compiled based on 1,550,000 international users. To see more top travel lists and browse top destinations worldwide, download Visited on iOS or Android. For the full travel report, visit https://visitedapp.com/2021-travel-report.

Visited App is a popular travel map app, which allows users to map their journeys, select what places and experiences they have been to and see personal travel stats. The travel app, was developed to keep track of traveller's bucketlists, see personalized travel stats and inspire future vacations. To learn more about the Visited app, visit https://visitedapp.com/app-di-viaggio-visited/.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporationis a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, X-Walk, and Visited, their most popular app.

Contact Information

Anna Kayfitz

anna@arrivinginhighheels.com




Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.