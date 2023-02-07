Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - Prominent Fintech firm in the United States, VIP Capital Funding announces their latest offerings for both small and mid-sized businesses, which include big-ticket ERC grant approvals, ERC bridge loans, and same-day working capital. The enterprise has collaborated with CPA-led firms that have already approved close to $3 billion in ERC grants.





Customers will receive fast email responses, following which they can schedule a phone call with an ERC specialist at VIP Capital Funding and begin the process of obtaining their Employee Retention Credits. As businesses are entitled to ERC or Employee Retention Credits, the process of receiving it, that typically takes around 4 to 12 months, shall begin soon. No upfront fee has been imposed for this service.

ERC Grants generally require 6 to 12 months time to get credited. Owing to their new partnership with the CPA-led firms, VIP Capital Funding has introduced their customized ERC Bridge Loan Program for businesses with interest-only payment benefit for 12 months. This product finances up to 65% of the business' ERC-approved amount.

According to the founder of VIP Capital Funding, Joshua E Triplett, "Our ERC Bridge loans are for every business with an ERC grant approval of $50,000 or more. Our credit sanction doesn't depend on whether the customer received approval through us or not."

"As a leading Fintech company in the US, we strive to provide small and medium businesses from diverse industries a competitive edge over others with comprehensive financial support," added Joshua E Triplett.

Customers can avail of up to $26,000 as an ERC grant for each W2 employee in their companies. The amount is calculated in conjunction with the CPA firms and taking into account other factors such as the number of employees, up to a limit of $15MM. This grant aims to promote business growth, job security, bearing overhead costs, and strengthening cash flow in order to benefit the economy, especially during difficult times.

Small and mid-sized businesses with 500+ W-2 employees in 2020 & 2021 are eligible to apply for the ERC Grants offered by VIP Capital Funding, ranging from $200K to $15 MM. Their fast 1-week underwriting time ensures that businesses quickly receive the funds they need.

The ERC Bridge Loan will be available as early as 24 - 48 hours after approval. For ERC approval, customers can get in touch with the firm directly.

In addition to the ERC Grants, VIP Capital Funding has introduced same-day working capital aiming to help businesses finance their operational costs effortlessly during pressing times. Market surveys showed that traditional banks had reduced their approval ratios significantly owing to inflation and increased rate of interest. Waiting for 40 - 90 days with minimum approval possibility has landed many small and mid-sized ventures into trouble as they need to address their unending expenditures with quick working capital.

The financing product works like a revolving capital where owners can borrow money whenever needed from the sanctioned amount quickly. It comes with interest forgiveness that borrowers can avail of upon their quick credit repayment, thereby making it more affordable.

As Joshua E Triplett informed, "Our loan approvals are done within 24-48 hours, with the process depending on cash flow rather than credit score. Borrowers need to submit minimum documents for loan verification and can be eligible to receive 2-4 times more capital compared to the offerings of traditional banks."

The company boasts a loan approval ratio of 95%. The fund can be utilized for diverse business purposes, including working capital, sales and marketing, business expansion, purchase of equipment or technology, and more. Interested business owners can contact VIP Capital Funding's financial officers to discuss their requirements and avail the most suitable product.

About VIP Capital Funding

VIP Capital Funding is a renowned Fintech company based in Raleigh, NC, The United States. Spearheaded by its founder and Executive Principal Managing Partner, Joshua E Triplett, the firm was founded to empower small and medium businesses with secure and intelligent financial support. They are known for providing innovative products and services that address their clients' unique requirements and generate ROI manifold. During the coronavirus upheaval, Joshua E Triplett and his team became a beacon of hope for businesses in need by providing unmatched funding solutions.

