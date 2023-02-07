Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Announces Initial Purchase Order with Virax Biolabs for the Distribution of COVID-19 and Influenza A+B Antigen Combo Rapid Tests

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("the Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, OTC medications and medical devices, is pleased to announce the first purchase order to market and distribute Virax Biolabs' (Nasdaq: VRAX) ViraxClear branded COVID-19 and Influenza A+B Antigen Combo Rapid Detection Kits. Pursuant to its previously signed distribution agreement dated September 2022, Cosmos Health will have exclusive distribution rights for Greece and Cyprus, with the opportunity to distribute the ViraxClear branded test kits across Europe on a non-exclusive basis.

The COVID-19 & Influenza A+B antigen combo rapid test is a single-use test kit intended for qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein antigen of Influenza A and B viral antigens and COVID-19 antigen from nasal swab specimens.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health stated: "We are excited to partner with Virax to bring much needed dual testing solutions to Greece and Cyprus as well as expanding into additional territories going forward. Our customers are indicating a strong demand for fast and conducive testing methods for COVID-19 and Influenza A+B, as these viruses continue to threaten lives across the world. We expect that our success in Greece and Cyprus will allow us to enter larger Europeans countries. Our agreement with Virax is yet another example of Cosmos Health's vision to become the distributor of unique and innovative products globally. Furthermore, we are pleased with our solid balance sheet, as it continues to be instrumental in our ability to form relationships with reputable companies such as Virax."

About Cosmos Health, Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq: COSM) is a global healthcare group that was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Cosmos Health is engaged in the nutraceuticals sector through its own proprietary lines of products "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation." Additionally, the Company is operating in the pharmaceutical sector through the provision of a broad line of branded generics and OTC medications and is involved in the healthcare distribution sector through its subsidiaries in Greece and UK serving retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health is strategically focused on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals (IP) and specialized root extracts as well as on the R&D of proprietary complex generics and innovative OTC products. Cosmos has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Health has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

E: shamsian@lythampartners.com

P: 646-829-9701

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738372/Cosmos-Health-Announces-Initial-Purchase-Order-with-Virax-Biolabs-for-the-Distribution-of-COVID-19-and-Influenza-AB-Antigen-Combo-Rapid-Tests