Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: In China Internet Data Center Market Over 700+ MW Power Capacity to be Added Each Year - Arizton

China East to West Plan to Present More Opportunities, Investment to Reach USD 34 Billion in 2028

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Internet data center market in China will grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2022 to 2028. China has been witnessing the adoption of cloud computing platforms aided by an increase in digital transformation, a shift to cloud platforms by government & business organizations, and increasing demand for data portability & security via cloud platforms. China has around 59 upcoming data centers. Shanghai has been a major share of data center space in China in recent years. Data center operators in the city have started investing in mega data center facilities, contributing significantly to the data center area. Government initiatives have also fueled the city's data center area development. For instance, Shanghai has witnessed the establishment of around 20 National Development Zones that refer to Economic and Technological development zones, customs supervision zones or bonded zones, high-tech industrial development zones, tourism zones, and others approved by the state council. Some free zones in the city include Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone, Waigaoqiao Free Trade Logistics Park, Yangshan Free Trade Port Area, and Pudong Airport Comprehensive Free Trade Zone. According to Cushman & Wakefield data center comparison report 2022, the average land cost in Shanghai was around $240 per sq ft.





China Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 34.03 Billion Market Size (Area) 7.95 million sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Area) 1,565 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 2.69 % Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography Key Vendors IT Infrastructure Providers: Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, Pure Storage, Quanta Cloud Technology, and Wistron (Wiwynn) Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: AECOM, ATS Global, Aurecon, Beijing Glory Engineering Consulting, Chung Hing Engineers, Corgan, DSCO Group, Gammon Construction, and Rider Levett Bucknall Support Infrastructure Providers: ABB, AIRSYS, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Fuji Electric, HITEC Power Protection, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Piller Power Systems, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology, STULZ, and Vertiv Data Center Investors: Alibaba Group, Aofei Data International, Chayora, China Mobile International, Chindata Group, GDS Services, Haoyun Changsheng, Keppel Data Centres, SenseTime, Shanghai Atrium (AtHub), Sinnet, Tencent, Tenglong Holding Group, and VNET New Entrants: EdgeConneX Page Number 128 Market Dynamics ·Adoption of Cloud Computing ·Procurement of Green Energy for a Sustainable Future ·Digitalization Acting as Fuel in Market Growth ·Digitalization Acting as Fuel in Market Growth ·Government's East-West Data Center Plan ·Increased Support for Market by Government Policies ·Big Data & IoT Adoption in the Core of Data Center Demand Growth ·Significant Connectivity Growing Data Center Demand

Key Highlights

The rapid growth of the data center industry in China has driven the demand for sustainability infrastructure, with initiatives such as achieving carbon neutrality in China by 2060.

has driven the demand for sustainability infrastructure, with initiatives such as achieving carbon neutrality in by 2060. Data center operators in the country have started working to adopt renewable power sources; for instance, Tencent Cloud, a cloud operator, has set the target to run its operations (100%) from renewable energy sources by 2030.

Cloud, a cloud operator, has set the target to run its operations (100%) from renewable energy sources by 2030. Global cloud operators such as Microsoft and AWS are establishing their presence in the market by colocating local data centers under the foreign direct investment policy, which allows foreign investors to partner with local firms to enter the market.

In February 2022 , the Government of China announced the approval for developing around 10 national data center clusters, along with establishing eight computing centers to fuel the data center industry growth.

Why Should You Buy This Research?

Market size available in the investment, area, and power capacity.

An assessment of the data center investment in China by colocation and enterprise operators.

by colocation and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the China market.

A detailed study of the existing Internet data center market in China's landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of upcoming third-party data center facilities in China.

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 59



Coverage: 27+ Cities

China's Internet data center market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators with sizing and forecast.

Facility Type by Investment



Facility Type by Area



Facility Type by Power Capacity

The China market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

This report analyses the Internet data center market share in China. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units



Chillers Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Geography

Beijing



Shanghai



Other Cities

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

Wistron (Wiwynn)

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

ATS Global

Aurecon

Beijing Glory Engineering Consulting

Chung Hing Engineers

Corgan

DSCO Group

Gammon Construction

Rider Levett Bucknall

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

AIRSYS

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Alibaba Group

Aofei Data International

Chayora

China Mobile International

Chindata Group

GDS Services

Haoyun Changsheng

Keppel Data Centres

SenseTime

Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)

Sinnet

Tencent

Tenglong Holding Group

VNET

New Entrants

EdgeConneX

