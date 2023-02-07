Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Portable Air Compressors Market to Reach Revenue USD 1.5 Billion, Growing at a CAGR 5.35% During 2022-2028; Adoption of IoT Systems Opening Up New Market Avenues - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the portable air compressor market will grow at a CAGR of 5.35% during 2022-2028. The expansion of the construction industry is significantly boosting the demand for pneumatic tools designed for such activities, which require separate power sources (compressors). Hence, the increased demand from the construction industry has been pushing the demand for portable air compressors in recent years. Moreover, farmers are investing a significant amount in portable air compressors to enhance their farming activities and make their work a little easier, as these compressors are easily movable and require low maintenance. Hence, boosting the growth of the market.
Manufacturers are looking for smart IoT systems that provide the most accurate and real-time operational data for their equipment used in residential, industrial, or commercial sectors. It brings the demand for a more robust IoT network that enables data sharing. Therefore, advances and development in new technologies have revolutionized the market. Hence, constant efforts to develop new features and technology for compressors are expected to create new opportunities to expand the portable air compressors market in the upcoming years.
Portable Air Compressor Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 1.58 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 1.16 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
5.35 %
Market Size by Shipments (2028)
9 Million Units
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Product Type, Lubrication Type, Airflow Type, Fuel Type, End-user Type, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Key Countries
The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, the UAE
Saudi Arabia
Key Leading Countries
Atlas Copco, Gardner Denver, Kaeser Kompressoren, Ingersoll-Rand, Sullair, LLC, Deere & Company, Rolair Systems, Doosan Portable Power, Sullivan-Palatek Inc., Hubei Teweite Power Technology Co., Ltd., Elgi Compressors USA, Inc., CIASONS, MAT Holding, Inc., Quincy Compressor, Vanair Manufacturing, BAC Compressor, SeaComAir, and JSC Remeza
Market Dynamics
·Integration in Compressor with Technology
·Increasing Utilization of Compressors in Construction Activities
·Increasing Utilization of Compressors in Households
APAC to lead the Portable Air Compressors Market
The portable air compressors market in APAC was valued at USD 546.29 million in 2022, and the market revenue is expected to increase in the upcoming years. Manufacturers of electric portable air compressors are witnessing huge growth in APAC and are customizing their products to suit urban living environments with compact spaces. These products are also lightweight and sustainable. Thus, quieter products are highly in demand across APAC. Vendors in the market are developing cost-effective models for price-sensitive customers in countries such as South Korea and India.
Moreover, the demand for better efficiency equipment will witness rapid growth due to the rise in consumer awareness in the region. Japan and China will focus on acquiring machinery that is advanced and versatile. In contrast, in markets such as South Korea and India, basic models with high efficiency will contribute to market growth. Electric portable air compressors are popular in developed countries in the region and are expected to witness growth in the near future.
Upcoming Growth Opportunities
The manufacturers are emphasizing manufacturing energy-efficient compressors by adopting VFD and VSD technologies, which enables them to save huge amounts of energy on their products in the portable air compressor market. For instance, Atlas Copco's GA 7-110 VSD+ is an innovative oil-injected compressor that took energy efficiency to a new level with an approximately 50% reduction in energy consumption. Hence, such adoption of energy-efficient technologies is providing an opportunity to the manufacturers during the forecast period.
Further, according to the report by the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategies state that compressed air systems are one of the large consumers of energy, consuming around 10% of all industrial electrical consumption or 8.8 TWh each year, which results in CO2 emissions of 3,100 kt/year. Hence, such factors are expected to encourage the adoption of energy-efficient electric portable air compressors during the forecast period.
Key Vendors
- Atlas Copco
- Gardner Denver
- Kaeser Kompressoren
- Ingersoll-Rand
- Sullair, LLC
- Deere & Company
- Rolair Systems
- Doosan Portable Power
- Sullivan-Palatek Inc.
- Hubei Teweite Power Technology Co., Ltd.
- Elgi Compressors USA, Inc.
- CIASONS
- MAT Holding, Inc.
- Quincy Compressor
- Vanair Manufacturing
- BAC Compressor
- SeaComAir
- JSC Remeza
Market Segmentation
Product Type
- Reciprocating
- Rotary Screw
- Centrifugal
- Axial
Lubrication Type
- Oil-Injected
- Oil-Free
Airflow Type
- Below 400 CFM
- 400-800 CFM
- Above 800 CFM
Fuel Type
- Conventional
- Electric
End-user Type
- Manufacturing
- Construction
- Pharmaceutical/Healthcare
- Automotive
- Power Generation
- Oil & Gas
- Agriculture
- Others
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- The UAE
- Saudi Arabia
