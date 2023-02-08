Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023
Handlungsbedarf am Mittwoch! "Rallye-News" – Jetzt offiziell! – Die Milliarden-Dollar-Meldung im Kontext…
08.02.2023 | 08:54
Nomentia Oy: Nomentia and FTS enter into a partnership to implement cash & treasury management projects

HELSINKI, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomentia announced today that it had entered into a partnership with Finance and Treasury Services (FTS). The partnership calls for FTS to support the implementation of Nomentia solutions for new clients working closely with Nomentia. In addition, FTS will assist Nomentia with project management and technical implementation for clients in the DACH region.

"We are excited to welcome FTS as an implementation partner," said Karl-Henrik Sundberg, Head of Partnerships at Nomentia. "Their strong treasury acumen will be an asset for delivering excellent implementation projects for our clients in the DACH region."

As an authorized Nomentia partner, FTS has the capability and the knowledge to deliver outstanding implementation projects to new clients in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Consultants from FTS have already been working with Nomentia to become experts on implementing in-house bank, liquidity management, among other cash and treasury management solutions.

"Implementation projects are always intriguing as questions or additional requests may arise that have not been predictable before the start of the project. Supporting Nomentia as an independent treasury services provider with our deep expertise and knowledge in treasury, we can provide clients with a remarkable implementation experience and support throughout the project and beyond," said Michaela Friedrich, Managing Director at FTS.

CONTACT:

Barbara Babati
Head of Marketing, Nomentia
barbara.babati@nomentia.com
+358407623356

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nomentia-and-fts-enter-into-a-partnership-to-implement-cash--treasury-management-projects-301741695.html

