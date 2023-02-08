Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results

08 February 2023: Hexagon Composites ASA's fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results will be released on 16 February 2023 at 07:00 am CET.

Jon Erik Engeset, CEO and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 am the same morning. The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon's location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level. If you would like to attend the presentation, please pre-register by emailing ir@hexagongroup.com, alternatively register upon arrival.

The presentation will also be broadcasted live via: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20230216_7


For further information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.


