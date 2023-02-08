BondLink: City of Flint, Michigan Announces New Investor Transparency Website to Increase Financial Transparency

Vehicle City launches industry-leading investor relations (IR) platform to promote innovative programs

FLINT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / The City of Flint, Michigan (Flint), today announced the rollout of its new investor transparency initiative to attract more investors to its municipal bond offerings. The City of Flint launched a new investor relations website, CityofFlintInvestors.com , to centralize the latest news, project updates, reports, and more related to Flint's bond programs.

"We're excited about launching this new investor relations program alongside BondLink. Technology like this enables us to be more transparent and tell our story about how we're making critical investments in public infrastructure, public health, environmental projects, and more throughout the City of Flint," said Robert J.F. Widigan, chief financial officer of the City. "We're proud of our work to improve our financial positions; we continue to focus our efforts toward addressing the unfunded pension liability, quickly deploying one-time ARPA dollars into our community wisely and equitably, and increasing transparency and better governance in how we report financial data."

Developed in conjunction with BondLink , the leading cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, the new portal will help Flint improve its investor outreach, enhance the transparency of its bond offerings, and simplify its disclosure process. BondLink powers the investor transparency initiatives for a host of other cities and surrounding areas in Michigan, including the City of Detroit, Wayne County, and the Great Lakes Water Authority, as well as other cities such as Chicago, Illinois and Madison, Wisconsin.

"Issuers like the City of Flint, who are proactive with their outreach and engagement, will stand out to interested investors in today's more complex market. We expect them to see long-term benefits to being more accessible and more transparent," said Colin MacNaught, CEO and co-founder of BondLink. "We look forward to partnering with the City of Flint as they continue to be transparent in the market and grow their strong investor relations program."

For more information about the City of Flint's new transparency initiative and upcoming bond sales, please visit CityofFlintInvestors.com .

About The City of Flint, Michigan

Flint is the largest city and county seat of Genesee County, Michigan. It is located about 66 miles northwest of Detroit. As of the most recent 2020 survey, there are over 81,000 people that call the City of Flint home, making Flint the state's 12th largest city.

Flint was founded as a village by fur trader Jacob Smith in 1819 and grew into a major lumbering area during the nineteenth century. From the late 1800s to the mid-twentieth century, the city was a leading manufacturer of carriages and, later, automobiles, earning it the moniker "Vehicle City." General Motors (GM) was founded in Flint in 1908, and the city grew into an automobile manufacturing powerhouse for GM's Buick and Chevrolet divisions.

Since then, Flint & Genesee County have been known for their connection to the automobile industry. Back to the Bricks, a week-long classic car show, is one of our most popular annual events. Around the Flint & Genesee area, you can look forward to the Alley Fest, the Flint Jazz Festival, 80s in the Hole, and Flint Drop Fest for live entertainment and highlighting local and national talent. Professional and semi-professional sporting events bring together fans of ice hockey, soccer, and golf. The HAP Crim Festival of Races offers runners a one-of-a-kind opportunity to tour historic Flint neighborhoods and race down the brick paved Saginaw Street. Flint is also home to many art festivals, fairs and local craft shows.

About BondLink

BondLink, a cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, helps issuers engage more bond investors through transparency and actionable insights. Founded by CEO Colin MacNaught, who spent seven years issuing nearly $25 billion in bonds on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and CTO Carl Query, BondLink went live in 2016. BondLink clients issued more than $50 billion in bonds in 2021. BondLink provides its issuer clients with tools to manage their capital financing programs more efficiently while providing investors with the interim financial reports and data they need to close information gaps and make informed decisions through a single platform. The company is backed by top investors within the municipal bond market, including Intercontinental Exchange and Franklin Templeton. Headquartered in Boston, BondLink was recently named to the 2022 GovTech 100, marking its fourth consecutive appearance on the annual list. For more information, visit www.bondlink.com , and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

