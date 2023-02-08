PRESS RELEASE: NACON EXPANDS ITS RIG LINE WITH NEW OFFICIALLY LICENSED PRODUCTS FOR PLAYSTATION®5 CONSOLES

NACON EXPANDS ITS RIG LINE WITH NEW OFFICIALLY LICENSED PRODUCTS FOR PLAYSTATION®5 CONSOLES

Lesquin, 8 February 2023 - NACON a major player in video game publishing and designer of premium gaming accessories is delighted to announce the launch of two new officially licensed RIG products for PlayStation®5: a microphone for streaming, gaming and podcasting (available in two colours); and innovative in-ear gaming headphones.

"By adding more options to our range of RIG products for PlayStation®5, we can offer users more choice for finding their optimal streaming and gaming solutions," said Gregory Morquin, Global Business Director for NACON. "As well as a new microphone for streamers, we have also thought of those who want more discreet headphones while gaming. These new products offer gamers the best in comfort and high performance."

Designed for PlayStation®5 users who want to start streaming, the RIG M100 HS is a microphone that provides accurate vocal transmission with a rich, dynamic and undistorted sound. With a plug-and-play USB connection, you can start recording and streaming immediately. The microphone includes a built-in analogue-to-digital converter with a resolution of 16bits/48kHz to support a variety of connections.

It is available in either black or white and includes a sturdy adjustable tripod. Protective foam helps to block surrounding noise and a mute button with LED light shows whether the microphone is active or muted.

Technical specifications:

Officially licensed PS5 and PS4 microphone; compatible with PC/Mac*

Cardioid pattern and integrated ADC with a resolution of 16bits/48kHz

Plug-and-play audio recording

Adjustable tripod

Extra-long 3m USB cable

Foam windscreen included for reducing background noise

USB-A to USB-B connection

Easy-access mute button with LED indicator

The RIG M100 HS microphone is available in shops for a recommended retail price of €79.90.

RIG 200 HS: A discreet alternative to gaming headsets

The officially licensed RIG 200 HS gaming earbuds for PlayStation®5 are a portable, discreet and lightweight alternative to gaming headsets. These in-ear headphones ensure full immersion thanks to 9mm drivers that deliver clear treble and deep bass.

The microphone arm is removable and can be detached from the earbuds. It provides high-quality sound for voice chat during online multiplayer sessions.

Lightweight and compact, a comfortable fit can be achieved with any ear canal shape because the RIG 200 HS earbuds come with three different ear tip sizes. You can also add silicone wing tips for extra stability.

Technical specifications:

Officially licensed PS5 and PS4 earbuds; compatible with PC/Mac and other devices with a 3.5mm jack

9mm drivers

Three ear tip sizes

Silicone wing tips

Detachable microphone arm

In-line volume and mute controls

The RIG 200 HS earbuds are available in shops for a recommended retail price of €29.90.

The RIG M100 HS microphone and RIG 200 HS earbuds are already available in Europe.

www.nacongaming.com

***

ABOUT NACON : NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 as a pure player in the video game industry. Bringing together 16 development studios, publishing of AA video games, as well as the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of gamers. The RIG brand of premium gaming headsets was acquired by NACON in 2020. With a history of delivering first-to-market innovations, the RIG mission is to develop next generation gear for competitive gamers, esports players and live streamers

*PC compatibility not tested nor endorsed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. "PlayStation" and "PS" Family logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

