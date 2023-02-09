Wicker Park, Chicago--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Sugaring NYC, founded by Daria Afanaseva, is thrilled to announce the growth of its Illinois branches under the guidance of Jonte Wells. Wells currently owns several sites around the state and aims for additional branches to enhance the Sugaring NYC mission of offering quality sugaring services to those in the surrounding region. The Sugaring NYC move serves an overall goal to provide clients with painless, affordable, and long-lasting organic hair removal.

Out of the Illinois branches, Jonte owns six active locations - Lincoln Park, South Loop, South Elgin, Schaumburg, Buffalo Grove, and Highland Park. Sugaring NYC is pleased as it brings its sugaring practice to five more areas of the state, with two openings very shortly under Wells. "Wicker Park Chicago is opening in February 2023 and Oak Park in April 2023," says Wells.

"We are pleased with the prospect of providing more people with sugaring services and expertise," says Wells. Sugaring NYC sees the new expansion as a method of spreading the word on what it believes is a less painful, longer-lasting, and less-damaging alternative to waxing.

"Many don't know what sugaring is," holds Wells, "since waxing has been more popular due to its ease of use." But the sugaring practice is expanding as Sugaring NYC is, allowing others to learn about the process, some finding it preferable to waxing.

The Sugaring NYC compound is made organically and hypoallergenic with sugar, water, and lemon ingredients. The organic substance is applied to the skin and pulled out while lightly exfoliating the skin.

Sugaring NYC hopes to spread its sugaring secrets nationwide with over 90 locations, enlisting Wells as the leader of several new Illinois branches. The company hopes that Sugaring NYC can benefit even more of those wishing to have sugaring done. "We are excited about offering more salons with more space, sugaristas, and services," says Wells.

Sugaring NYC is a sugaring company based around the U.S. that serves those wishing for an alternative to waxing or shaving. The company plans to expand under Jonte Wells, who currently operates six locations around America and has plans to open more. To learn more, visit the Sugaring NYC website at https://www.sugaringnyc.com/.

Email Jonte Wells at jonte@sugaringnyc.com and follow the Sugaring NYC Instagram @sugaringnyc.

