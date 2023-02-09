Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Breast Implants Market to Reach USD 4 Billion by 2028, Adoption of Gummy-Bear Implants Adding New Opportunities for Market Players - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the breast implants market to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2023-2028. Growing demand for gummy-bear implants, technological advancements in breast implants, and the growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures are trends in the market. In developing countries, affordable prices and advanced cosmetic surgery services are the two major factors that drive market growth. Medical tourism is also contributing the market growth tremendously. Many European patients travel to Turkey, India, and other Latin American countries for breast implants surgery. These countries and regions are leading in medical tourism due to low-cost surgery. However, the post-surgery complications and risks associated with breast implants, along with the high cost associated with implants, are major factors hampering the growth of the breast implants market.





Gummy bear breast implants are gaining a lot of popularity. These implants have a high degree of crosslinking that holds the shape of breasts and prevents wrinkles. They are major advances in silicone implants as they are considered safer than regular implants. They are an attractive option for both women and transgender people as they look more natural. Moreover, several plastic surgeons feel that they are more suitable and beneficial for use at the time of breast reconstruction post-mastectomy. This has strengthened the research on gummy bear implants, which is a primary reason why gummy bear implants are emerging as a rapidly growing trend in the market.

Global Breast Implants Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 3.79 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 2.52 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 7 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Product, Shape, Surface, Application, End-User, and Geography Largest Regional Market North America Key Leading Vendors Key Company Profiles: AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson Key Companies to Watch: Sientra, Establishment Labs, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics, GC Aesthetics Other Prominent Vendors: Hans Biomed, IDEAL IMPLANT, Laboratoires Arion, Sebbin, and Silimed Geographical Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, France, the UK, China, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, The Philippines, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iran Page Number 311 Customization Available If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3700

Technological Advances in The Breast Implants Market

High Strength Cohesive Breast Implants

In March 2022, Sientra, a key company in the global breast implants market, received approval from Health Canada for the commercialization of its smooth round high strength cohesive (HSC) and high strength cohesive plus (HSC+) silicone gel breast implants in Canada in partnership with its distribution partner, Kai Aesthetics. The company received regulatory approval for the same breast implants in Saudi Arabia in September 2022.

3D Printed Scaffold Might Replace Conventional Breast Implants

On January 4, 2023, CollPlant announced its successful pre-clinical results for its 3D bioprinted regenerative breast implants porcine study that showed progressive stages of tissue regeneration as highlighted by the formation of maturing connective tissue and neovascular networks within the implants. It also showed no indication of adverse reaction.

In 2022, Australian scientists succeeded in using additive manufacturing to produce scaffolds that could replace conventional silicone breast implants in the future. The scaffold is designed to look like a conventional breast implant and is made of the same material used for dissolvable stitches.

Vendors

Key Company Profiles

AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

Key Companies to Watch

Sientra

Establishment Labs

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

GC Aesthetics

Other Prominent Vendors

Hans Biomed

IDEAL IMPLANT

Laboratoires Arion

Sebbin

Silimed

Market Segmentation

Product

Silicone

Saline

Shape

Round

Anatomical

Surface

Smooth

Textured

Application

Breast Augmentation

Breast Reconstruction

End-User

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Others

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



Italy



Russia



Spain



France



The UK

APAC

China



South Korea



India



Thailand



Malaysia



The Philippines

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Colombia



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Egypt



Saudi Arabia



The UAE



Iran

