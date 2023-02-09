Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The US Data Center Construction Market to Reach Investment of USD 28 Billion by 2028; More than 25 Million Sq. Ft Spaces to be Added in the Next 6 Years

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US data center construction market to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2028. 5G connectivity and edge data center deployment, sustainability initiatives by data center operators, adoption of innovative technologies, availability of cutting-edge ups battery technologies, surge in rack power density, emergence of fuel cell generators, and software-defined power & data center infrastructure automation are the latest trends.
The US data center market is witnessing significant growth and a boom in the number of hyperscale and colocation data center facilities in recent years. The increase in the number of facilities also leads to increased power consumption by such facilities, which directly increases carbon emissions. The need to minimize power consumption and carbon emissions has prompted many data center service providers to purchase clean, renewable energy sources to power their existing and upcoming facilities in the country. Several data center operators have partnered with various renewable energy companies in the US to procure renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and others to power their data center facilities.
The U.S. Data Center Construction Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 28.56 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 20.21 Billion
CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028)
6 %
Market Size -Area (2028)
25.94 Million Square Feet
Power Capacity (2028)
3,404 MW
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segments
Facility Type, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
The U.S. (Western, South-Eastern, Mid-Western, South-Western, and North-Eastern)
Page Number
558
Market Dynamics
·Significant Development of Data Center Facilities
·Hyperscale Operators Continue to Invest in the US
·A Surge in M&A and JV Activities
·Tax and Sales Incentives to Foster the Growth of Data Center Development
·Adoption of Cloud-Based Services to Drive Data Center Market
·Connectivity Improvement to Boost the Data Center Market
·Shift from On-Premises to Cloud and Colocation
·Big Data and IoT Drive Data Center Market
Customization Available
Key Developments in the Industry
- An increase in digitalization across businesses, and increasing deployment in the 5G network, will continue to grow investment from colocation, cloud, internet, and telecommunication providers.
- The emergence of edge facilities will significantly boost the data center power market growth. Most edge facility deployment will include single-phase lithium-ion UPS, monitored, and switched PDUs.
- The increasing rack power density has made using innovative and flexible facility designs imperative, along with adopting rack-level UPS solutions and diverse electricity feeds for racks.
- The increase in data center development has led to a higher procurement of renewable energy. Several data center operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Microsoft, are strongly committed to investing in renewable energy procurement.
Competition Analysis
Bloom Energy is a major vendor in the US market in terms of fuel cell deployments. Companies like Caterpillar and Rolls Royce have announced 100% hydrogen generation sets. Data center operators are now focused on operating carbon emission-free data centers. Over the next few years, data center operators will consider the adoption of lithium-ion batteries, fuel cell technology, and intelligent PDUs to improve the facility's efficiency. Vendors such as Schneider Electric, Rittal, HPE, and Delta Power Solutions provide infrastructure based on OCP design. This aids the market growth for these vendors, as many organizations prefer solutions such as 48V DC UPS systems. The use of DC power systems in data centers is expected to significant growth among hyperscale data centers. Some data center operators are also procuring intelligent lighting systems to save electricity and reduce OPEX. Caterpillar has launched its Electric Power SpecSizer software, which signifies the best model generators for power operations in data centers. The company also offers an EMCP four-control platform for managing power output and engine operations. In the US, the company operates in more than 25 locations to provide a wide range of products and services; the company generated a revenue of around USD 37.17 billion.
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
- Facility Type
- Colocation
- Hyperscale
- Enterprise Data Centers
- Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
- Generators
- Power Distribution Units
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers
- Economizer & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- Cooling Techniques
- Air-based Cooling Techniques
- Liquid-based Cooling Techniques
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)/Building Management Systems (BMS)
- Tier Standards
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
- Geography
- United States
- South-Eastern US
- Virginia
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- Florida
- Alabama
- Other States
- Mid-Western US
- Ohio
- Illinois
- Nebraska
- Missouri
- Other States
- South-Western US
- Texas
- Arizona
- Western US
- California
- Nevada
- Utah
- Oregon
- Other States
- North-Eastern US
- New Jersey
- Connecticut
- New York
- Pennsylvania
- Other States
Major Vendors
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Key Data Center Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Corgan
- DPR Construction
- Fortis Construction
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs
- Rogers-O'Brien Construction
- Syska Hennessy Group
- Turner Construction
Key Data Center Investors
- Apple
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- CyrusOne
- DataBank
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Meta (Facebook)
- Microsoft
- NTT Global Data Centers
Other Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- Airedale
- Alfa Laval
- Asetek
- Bloom Energy
- Carrier
- Condair
- Cormant
- Cyber Power Systems
- Data Aire
- Enlogic
- FNT Software
- Generac Power Systems
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER
- KyotoCooling
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Natron Energy
- NetZoom
- Nlyte Software
- Rittal
- Siemens
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Tripp Lite
- Yanmar (HIMOINSA)
- ZincFive
Other Data Center Contractors
- AlfaTech
- BlueScope Construction
- Brasfield & Gorrie
- CallisonRTKL
- Clark Construction Group
- Climatec
- Clune Construction
- EMCOR Group
- EYP MCF
- Gensler
- Fluor Corporation
- Gilbane Building Company
- HDR
- HITT Contracting
- Hoffman Construction
- JE Dunn Construction
- kW Engineering
- kW Mission Critical Engineering
- Linesight
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson
- Rosendin
- Salute Mission Critical
- Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects
- Skanska
- Southland Industries
- Sturgeon Electric Company
- Structure Tone
- The Mulhern Group
- The Walsh Group
- The Weitz Company
- TRINITY Group Construction
Other Data Center Investors
- Aligned
- American Tower
- CloudHQ
- Cologix
- Compass Datacenters
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite
- Cyxtera Technologies
- DartPoints
- DC BLOX
- EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
- EdgeConneX
- EdgePresence
- Element Critical
- Evoque
- Flexential
- fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)
- GIGA Data Centers
- H5 Data Centers
- HostDime
- Iron Mountain
- Netrality Data Centers
- Novva Data Centers
- Prime Data Centers
- QTS Realty Trust
- Sabey Data Centers
- Skybox Datacenters
- Stream Data Centers
- STACK Infrastructure
- Switch
- T5 Data Centers
- TierPoint
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vapor IO
New Entrants
- AUBix
- Corscale Data Centers
- Edge Centres
- iMCritical
- PowerHouse Data Centers
- Quantum Loophole
- Yondr
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTS
4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FACILITY TYPE
4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COOLING SYSTEM
4.4.6 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COOLING TECHNIQUES
4.4.7 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
4.4.8 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TIER STANDARDS
4.4.9 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
6.2 KEY HIGHLIGHTS
6.3 SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
6.4 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
6.5 VENDOR ANALYSIS
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 DATA CENTER INVESTMENT BY FACILITY TYPE
8.3 DATA CENTER SITE SELECTION CRITERIA
8.3.1 KEY
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 SUSTAINABILITY MEASURES ADOPTED BY DATA CENTER OPERATORS
9.2 5G LEADING TO EDGE DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENTS
9.3 ADOPTION OF ADVANCED UPS BATTERIES
9.4 RISE IN RACK POWER DENSITY
9.5 SUSTAINABLE AND INNOVATIVE DATA CENTER TECHNOLOGIES
9.6 AI & HPC APPLICATIONS DRIVING LIQUID IMMERSION & DIRECT-TO-CHIP COOLING
9.7 DEPLOYMENT OF MICROGRIDS IN DATA CENTERS
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT OF DATA CENTER FACILITIES
10.2 CONTINUED INVESTMENTS BY HYPERSCALE OPERATORS IN THE US
10.3 SURGE IN M&A AND JV ACTIVITIES
10.4 TAX AND SALES INCENTIVES
10.5 ADOPTION OF CLOUD-BASED SERVICES
10.6 CONNECTIVITY IMPROVEMENTS BOOSTING THE DATA CENTER MARKET
10.7 SHIFT FROM ON-PREMISES TO CLOUD AND COLOCATION
10.8 BIG DATA & IOT DRIVING THE DATA CENTER MARKET
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS HAMPERING GROWTH
11.2 SKILLED WORKFORCE SHORTAGES & DISCRIMINATION
11.3 SITE SELECTION HINDRANCES TO DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENT
11.4 SECURITY CHALLENGES IMPACTING DATA CENTER GROWTH
11.5 POWER AND WATER CONSUMPTION BY DATA CENTERS
11.6 CONCERNS OVER CARBON EMISSIONS FROM DATA CENTERS
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.5 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.6 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.6.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.6.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.6.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.6.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.6.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 FACILITY TYPE
13.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 AREA: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.3 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.4 HYPERSCALE DATA CENTERS
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5 COLOCATION DATA CENTERS
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6 ENTERPRISE DATA CENTERS
13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.6.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14 INFRASTRUCTURE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 UPS SYSTEMS
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4 GENERATORS
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5 TRANSFER SWITCHES & SWITCHGEAR
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.6 PDUS
15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.6.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.7 OTHER ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
15.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.7.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 COOLING SYSTEMS
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4 RACKS
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.5 OTHER MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.5.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17 COOLING SYSTEMS
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3 CRAC & CRAH UNITS
17.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4 CHILLER UNITS
17.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.4.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5 COOLING TOWERS, CONDENSERS & DRY COOLERS
17.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.5.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6 ECONOMIZERS & EVAPORATIVE COOLERS
17.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.6.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.7 OTHER COOLING UNITS
17.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.7.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 COOLING TECHNIQUE
18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.3 AIR-BASED COOLING
18.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4 LIQUID-BASED COOLING
18.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.4.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
19.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
19.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.3 CORE & SHELL DEVELOPMENT
19.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 INSTALLATION & COMMISSIONING SERVICES
19.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.4.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 ENGINEERING & BUILDING DESIGN
19.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.5.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6 FIRE DETECTION & SUPPRESSION
19.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.6.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7 PHYSICAL SECURITY
19.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.7.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.8 DCIM/BMS SOLUTIONS
19.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.8.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 TIER STANDARDS
20.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
20.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.3 TIER I & II
20.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.4 TIER III
20.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.4.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5 TIER IV
20.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.5.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 GEOGRAPHY
21.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
21.2 AREA: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
21.3 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
21.4 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
22 SOUTHEASTERN US
22.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
22.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3.1 VIRGINIA
22.3.2 GEORGIA
22.3.3 TENNESSEE
22.3.4 FLORIDA
22.3.5 ALABAMA
22.3.6 OTHER STATES
22.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.4.1 VIRGINIA
22.4.2 GEORGIA
22.4.3 TENNESSEE
22.4.4 FLORIDA
22.4.5 ALABAMA
22.4.6 OTHER STATES
22.5 ELECTRICITY PRICING IN SOUTHEASTERN US
22.6 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.6.1 VIRGINIA
22.6.2 GEORGIA
22.6.3 TENNESSEE
22.6.4 FLORIDA
22.6.5 ALABAMA
22.6.6 OTHER STATES
23 MIDWESTERN US
23.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
23.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
23.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.3.1 OHIO
23.3.2 ILLINOIS
23.3.3 NEBRASKA
23.3.4 MISSOURI
23.3.5 OTHER STATES
23.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.4.1 OHIO
23.4.2 ILLINOIS
23.4.3 MISSOURI
23.4.4 NEBRASKA
23.4.5 OTHER STATES
23.5 ELECTRICITY PRICING IN MIDWESTERN US
23.6 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.6.1 ILLINOIS
23.6.2 MINNESOTA
23.6.3 OHIO
23.6.4 OTHER STATES
24 SOUTHWESTERN US
24.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
24.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
24.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.3.1 TEXAS
24.3.2 ARIZONA
24.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.4.1 TEXAS
24.4.2 ARIZONA
24.5 ELECTRICITY PRICING IN SOUTHWESTERN US
24.6 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.6.1 TEXAS
24.6.2 ARIZONA
25 WESTERN US
25.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
25.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
25.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25.3.1 CALIFORNIA
25.3.2 NEVADA
25.3.3 UTAH
25.3.4 OREGON
25.3.5 OTHER STATES
25.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25.4.1 CALIFORNIA
25.4.2 OREGON
25.4.3 NEVADA
25.4.4 UTAH
25.4.5 OTHER STATES
25.5 ELECTRICITY PRICING IN WESTERN US
25.6 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25.6.1 CALIFORNIA
25.6.2 NEVADA
25.6.3 UTAH
25.6.4 OREGON
25.6.5 OTHER STATES
26 NORTHEASTERN US
26.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
26.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
26.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.3.1 NEW JERSEY
26.3.2 CONNECTICUT
26.3.3 NEW YORK
26.3.4 PENNSYLVANIA
26.3.5 OTHER STATES
26.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.4.1 NEW JERSEY
26.4.2 NEW YORK
26.4.3 CONNECTICUT
26.4.4 PENNSYLVANIA
26.4.5 OTHER STATES
26.5 ELECTRICITY PRICING IN NORTHEASTERN US
26.6 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.6.1 PENNSYLVANIA
26.6.2 NEW YORK
26.6.3 CONNECTICUT
26.6.4 OTHER STATES
27 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
27.1 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
27.2 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
27.3 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
27.4 DATA CENTER INVESTORS
28 KEY DATA CENTER SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
28.1 ABB
28.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
28.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
28.2 CATERPILLAR
28.3 CUMMINS
28.4 DELTA ELECTRONICS
28.5 EATON
28.6 LEGRAND
28.7 ROLLS-ROYCE
28.8 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
28.9 STULZ
28.10 VERTIV
29 KEY DATA CENTER CONTRACTORS
29.1 AECOM
29.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
29.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
29.2 ARUP
29.3 CORGAN
29.4 DPR CONSTRUCTION
29.5 FORTIS CONSTRUCTION
29.6 HOLDER CONSTRUCTION
29.7 JACOBS
29.8 ROGERS-O'BRIEN CONSTRUCTION
29.9 SYSKA HENNESSY GROUP
29.10 TURNER CONSTRUCTION
30 KEY DATA CENTER INVESTORS
30.1 APPLE
30.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
30.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
30.1.3 KEY NEWS
30.2 AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS)
30.3 CYRUSONE
30.4 DATABANK
30.5 DIGITAL REALTY
30.6 EQUINIX
30.7 GOOGLE
30.8 META (FACEBOOK)
30.9 MICROSOFT
30.10 NTT GLOBAL DATA CENTERS
31 OTHER DATA CENTER SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
31.1 AIREDALE
31.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
31.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
31.1.3 KEY NEWS
31.2 ALFA LAVAL
31.3 ASETEK
31.4 BLOOM ENERGY
31.5 CARRIER
31.6 CONDAIR
31.7 CORMANT
31.8 CYBER POWER SYSTEMS
31.9 DATA AIRE
31.10 ENLOGIC
31.11 FNT SOFTWARE
31.12 GENERAC POWER SYSTEMS
31.13 GREEN REVOLUTION COOLING (GRC)
31.14 HITEC POWER PROTECTION
31.15 JOHNSON CONTROLS
31.16 KOHLER
31.17 KYOTOCOOLING
31.18 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC
31.19 NATRON ENERGY
31.20 NETZOOM
31.21 NLYTE SOFTWARE
31.22 RITTAL
31.23 SIEMENS
31.24 TRANE (INGERSOLL RAND)
31.25 TRIPP LITE
31.26 YANMAR (HIMOINSA)
31.27 ZINCFIVE
32 OTHER DATA CENTER CONTRACTORS
32.1 ALFATECH
32.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
32.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
32.2 BLUESCOPE CONSTRUCTION
32.3 BRASFIELD & GORRIE
32.4 CALLISONRTKL
32.5 CLARK CONSTRUCTION GROUP
32.6 CLIMATEC
32.7 CLUNE CONSTRUCTION
32.8 EMCOR GROUP
32.9 EYP MCF
32.10 GENSLER
32.11 FLUOR CORPORATION
32.12 GILBANE BUILDING COMPANY
32.13 HDR
32.14 HITT CONTRACTING
32.15 HOFFMAN CONSTRUCTION
32.16 JE DUNN CONSTRUCTION
32.17 KW ENGINEERING
32.18 KW MISSION CRITICAL ENGINEERING
32.19 LINESIGHT
32.20 M+W GROUP (EXYTE)
32.21 MORRISON HERSHFIELD
32.22 MORTENSON
32.23 ROSENDIN
32.24 SALUTE MISSION CRITICAL
32.25 SHEEHAN NAGLE HARTRAY ARCHITECTS
32.26 SKANSKA
32.27 SOUTHLAND INDUSTRIES
32.28 STURGEON ELECTRIC COMPANY
32.29 STRUCTURE TONE
32.30 THE MULHERN GROUP
32.31 THE WALSH GROUP
32.32 THE WEITZ COMPANY
32.33 TRINITY GROUP CONSTRUCTION
33 OTHER DATA CENTER INVESTORS
33.1 ALIGNED
33.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
33.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
33.1.3 KEY NEWS
33.2 AMERICAN TOWER
33.3 CLOUDHQ
33.4 COLOGIX
33.5 COMPASS DATACENTERS
33.6 COPT DATA CENTER SOLUTIONS
33.7 CORESITE
33.8 CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES
33.9 DARTPOINTS
33.10 DC BLOX
33.11 EDGECORE INTERNET REAL ESTATE
33.12 EDGECONNEX
33.13 EDGEPRESENCE
33.14 ELEMENT CRITICAL
33.15 EVOQUE
33.16 FLEXENTIAL
33.17 FIFTEENFORTYSEVEN CRITICAL SYSTEMS REALTY (1547)
33.18 GIGA DATA CENTERS
33.19 H5 DATA CENTERS
33.20 HOSTDIME
33.21 IRON MOUNTAIN
33.22 NETRALITY DATA CENTERS
33.23 NOVVA DATA CENTERS
33.24 PRIME DATA CENTERS
33.25 QTS REALTY TRUST
33.26 SABEY DATA CENTERS
33.27 SKYBOX DATACENTERS
33.28 STREAM DATA CENTERS
33.29 STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
33.30 SWITCH
33.31 T5 DATA CENTERS
33.32 TIERPOINT
33.33 VANTAGE DATA CENTERS
33.34 VAPOR IO
34 NEW ENTRANTS
34.1 AUBIX
34.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
34.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
34.1.3 KEY NEWS
34.2 CORSCALE DATA CENTERS
34.4 IMCRITICAL
34.5 POWERHOUSE DATA CENTERS
34.6 QUANTUM LOOPHOLE
34.7 YONDR
35 REPORT SUMMARY
35.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
36 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
37 APPENDIX
37.1 ABBREVIATIONS
