Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The US Data Center Construction Market to Reach Investment of USD 28 Billion by 2028; More than 25 Million Sq. Ft Spaces to be Added in the Next 6 Years

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US data center construction market to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2028. 5G connectivity and edge data center deployment, sustainability initiatives by data center operators, adoption of innovative technologies, availability of cutting-edge ups battery technologies, surge in rack power density, emergence of fuel cell generators, and software-defined power & data center infrastructure automation are the latest trends.





The US data center market is witnessing significant growth and a boom in the number of hyperscale and colocation data center facilities in recent years. The increase in the number of facilities also leads to increased power consumption by such facilities, which directly increases carbon emissions. The need to minimize power consumption and carbon emissions has prompted many data center service providers to purchase clean, renewable energy sources to power their existing and upcoming facilities in the country. Several data center operators have partnered with various renewable energy companies in the US to procure renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and others to power their data center facilities.

The U.S. Data Center Construction Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 28.56 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 20.21 Billion CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028) 6 % Market Size -Area (2028) 25.94 Million Square Feet Power Capacity (2028) 3,404 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Facility Type, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographic Analysis The U.S. (Western, South-Eastern, Mid-Western, South-Western, and North-Eastern) Page Number 558 Market Dynamics ·Significant Development of Data Center Facilities ·Hyperscale Operators Continue to Invest in the US ·A Surge in M&A and JV Activities ·Tax and Sales Incentives to Foster the Growth of Data Center Development ·Adoption of Cloud-Based Services to Drive Data Center Market ·Connectivity Improvement to Boost the Data Center Market ·Shift from On-Premises to Cloud and Colocation ·Big Data and IoT Drive Data Center Market Customization Available If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3692

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Developments in the Industry

An increase in digitalization across businesses, and increasing deployment in the 5G network, will continue to grow investment from colocation, cloud, internet, and telecommunication providers.

The emergence of edge facilities will significantly boost the data center power market growth. Most edge facility deployment will include single-phase lithium-ion UPS, monitored, and switched PDUs.

The increasing rack power density has made using innovative and flexible facility designs imperative, along with adopting rack-level UPS solutions and diverse electricity feeds for racks.

The increase in data center development has led to a higher procurement of renewable energy. Several data center operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Microsoft, are strongly committed to investing in renewable energy procurement.

Competition Analysis

Bloom Energy is a major vendor in the US market in terms of fuel cell deployments. Companies like Caterpillar and Rolls Royce have announced 100% hydrogen generation sets. Data center operators are now focused on operating carbon emission-free data centers. Over the next few years, data center operators will consider the adoption of lithium-ion batteries, fuel cell technology, and intelligent PDUs to improve the facility's efficiency. Vendors such as Schneider Electric, Rittal, HPE, and Delta Power Solutions provide infrastructure based on OCP design. This aids the market growth for these vendors, as many organizations prefer solutions such as 48V DC UPS systems. The use of DC power systems in data centers is expected to significant growth among hyperscale data centers. Some data center operators are also procuring intelligent lighting systems to save electricity and reduce OPEX. Caterpillar has launched its Electric Power SpecSizer software, which signifies the best model generators for power operations in data centers. The company also offers an EMCP four-control platform for managing power output and engine operations. In the US, the company operates in more than 25 locations to provide a wide range of products and services; the company generated a revenue of around USD 37.17 billion.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Facility Type

Colocation



Hyperscale



Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure



General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems



Generators



Power Distribution Units



Transfer Switches & Switchgear



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers



Economizer & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling Techniques



Liquid-based Cooling Techniques

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)/Building Management Systems (BMS)

Tier Standards

Tier I & II



Tier III



Tier IV

Geography

United States



South-Eastern US





Virginia







Georgia







Tennessee







Florida







Alabama







Other States





Mid-Western US





Ohio







Illinois







Nebraska







Missouri







Other States





South-Western US





Texas







Arizona





Western US





California







Nevada







Utah







Oregon







Other States





North-Eastern US





New Jersey







Connecticut







New York







Pennsylvania







Other States

Major Vendors

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Corgan

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs

Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CyrusOne

DataBank

Digital Realty

Equinix

Google

Meta (Facebook)

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

Other Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Bloom Energy

Carrier

Condair

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Data Aire

Enlogic

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Mitsubishi Electric

Natron Energy

NetZoom

Nlyte Software

Rittal

Siemens

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Tripp Lite

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

ZincFive

Other Data Center Contractors

AlfaTech

BlueScope Construction

Brasfield & Gorrie

CallisonRTKL

Clark Construction Group

Climatec

Clune Construction

EMCOR Group

EYP MCF

Gensler

Fluor Corporation

Gilbane Building Company

HDR

HITT Contracting

Hoffman Construction

JE Dunn Construction

kW Engineering

kW Mission Critical Engineering

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

Rosendin

Salute Mission Critical

Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects

Skanska

Southland Industries

Sturgeon Electric Company

Structure Tone

The Mulhern Group

The Walsh Group

The Weitz Company

TRINITY Group Construction

Other Data Center Investors

Aligned

American Tower

CloudHQ

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite

Cyxtera Technologies

DartPoints

DC BLOX

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

EdgeConneX

EdgePresence

Element Critical

Evoque

Flexential

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

GIGA Data Centers

H5 Data Centers

HostDime

Iron Mountain

Netrality Data Centers

Novva Data Centers

Prime Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

Sabey Data Centers

Skybox Datacenters

Stream Data Centers

STACK Infrastructure

Switch

T5 Data Centers

TierPoint

Vantage Data Centers

Vapor IO

New Entrants

AUBix

Corscale Data Centers

Edge Centres

iMCritical

PowerHouse Data Centers

Quantum Loophole

Yondr

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Related Reports:

Latin America Data Center Market - Latin America data center market will witness investments of USD 9.11 billion by 2027. Latin America's data center market has been attracting significant investments in recent years, led by countries such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia, And Argentina. All countries in Latin America will see more and more installations of submarine network connectivity, leading to higher data center development driven by efforts from government agencies, telecommunication service providers, and utility providers. The growth of cloud computing will also play a vital role for data center colocation providers adding connectivity to cloud platforms such as AWS, Google, Oracle, Microsoft, and IBM, leading to the further development of the data center market.

U.S. Data Center Market - The U.S. data center market is expected to reach $101.45 billion by 2027. The U.S. data center market is the most mature in development and operations. The growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for streaming online entertainment content at high speeds are the major factors driving the data center market growth in the US.

U.S. Data Center Cooling Market - The U.S. data center cooling market will grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Data center investors are increasingly investing in liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling solutions. The importance of edge data centers has been aided by the emergence of the 5G network worldwide, and the US is among the earliest adopters of the technology. Many operators in the US, such as EdgePresence, EdgeMicro, and American Towers, have started investing in these centers. In 2020, Switch partnered with Dell and FedEx to deploy edge data center facilities in the US. DataBank, a colocation service provider, is investing around $30 million in EdgePresence, an edge data center provider in the US, to collocate their customer workloads to edge centers to reduce service latency.

U.S. Data Center Power Market - The U.S. data center power market is valued at $7.24 billion and is forecasted to reach $8.85 billion by 2027. In 2021, more than 110 data center projects were launched or were under construction in the US. The market is witnessing a considerable surge in self-built hyperscale data center facilities development. The U.S. market in 2021 was mainly dominated by hyperscale operators such as Facebook, Apple, Google, and Microsoft. Regarding the number of projects, around 75% were developed by colocation service providers. The US hosts data centers with significantly high-power capacities. The rapid growth in cloud, IoT, AI, and ML are also driving investments from data center service providers, propelling the market growth. These data centers have a minimum built-in redundancy of N+N for power infrastructures such as UPS systems, generators, and PDUs.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.4 MARKET SEGMENTS

4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FACILITY TYPE

4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INFRASTRUCTURE

4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COOLING SYSTEM

4.4.6 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COOLING TECHNIQUES

4.4.7 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

4.4.8 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TIER STANDARDS

4.4.9 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2 KEY HIGHLIGHTS

6.3 SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

6.4 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

6.5 VENDOR ANALYSIS

7 MARKET AT A GLANCE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 DATA CENTER INVESTMENT BY FACILITY TYPE

8.3 DATA CENTER SITE SELECTION CRITERIA

8.3.1 KEY

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 SUSTAINABILITY MEASURES ADOPTED BY DATA CENTER OPERATORS

9.2 5G LEADING TO EDGE DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENTS

9.3 ADOPTION OF ADVANCED UPS BATTERIES

9.4 RISE IN RACK POWER DENSITY

9.5 SUSTAINABLE AND INNOVATIVE DATA CENTER TECHNOLOGIES

9.6 AI & HPC APPLICATIONS DRIVING LIQUID IMMERSION & DIRECT-TO-CHIP COOLING

9.7 DEPLOYMENT OF MICROGRIDS IN DATA CENTERS

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT OF DATA CENTER FACILITIES

10.2 CONTINUED INVESTMENTS BY HYPERSCALE OPERATORS IN THE US

10.3 SURGE IN M&A AND JV ACTIVITIES

10.4 TAX AND SALES INCENTIVES

10.5 ADOPTION OF CLOUD-BASED SERVICES

10.6 CONNECTIVITY IMPROVEMENTS BOOSTING THE DATA CENTER MARKET

10.7 SHIFT FROM ON-PREMISES TO CLOUD AND COLOCATION

10.8 BIG DATA & IOT DRIVING THE DATA CENTER MARKET

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS HAMPERING GROWTH

11.2 SKILLED WORKFORCE SHORTAGES & DISCRIMINATION

11.3 SITE SELECTION HINDRANCES TO DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENT

11.4 SECURITY CHALLENGES IMPACTING DATA CENTER GROWTH

11.5 POWER AND WATER CONSUMPTION BY DATA CENTERS

11.6 CONCERNS OVER CARBON EMISSIONS FROM DATA CENTERS

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.5 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.6 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.6.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.6.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.6.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.6.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.6.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 FACILITY TYPE

13.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 AREA: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.3 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.4 HYPERSCALE DATA CENTERS

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5 COLOCATION DATA CENTERS

13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.5.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.6 ENTERPRISE DATA CENTERS

13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.6.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.6.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.6.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14 INFRASTRUCTURE

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.5.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 UPS SYSTEMS

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4 GENERATORS

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.5 TRANSFER SWITCHES & SWITCHGEAR

15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.5.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.6 PDUS

15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.6.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.7 OTHER ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

15.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.7.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3 COOLING SYSTEMS

16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4 RACKS

16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.4.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5 OTHER MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.5.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17 COOLING SYSTEMS

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.3 CRAC & CRAH UNITS

17.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.4 CHILLER UNITS

17.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.4.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.5 COOLING TOWERS, CONDENSERS & DRY COOLERS

17.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.5.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.6 ECONOMIZERS & EVAPORATIVE COOLERS

17.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.6.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.7 OTHER COOLING UNITS

17.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.7.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18 COOLING TECHNIQUE

18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

18.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.3 AIR-BASED COOLING

18.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4 LIQUID-BASED COOLING

18.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.4.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

19.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

19.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.3 CORE & SHELL DEVELOPMENT

19.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4 INSTALLATION & COMMISSIONING SERVICES

19.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.4.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5 ENGINEERING & BUILDING DESIGN

19.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.5.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6 FIRE DETECTION & SUPPRESSION

19.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.6.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7 PHYSICAL SECURITY

19.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.7.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8 DCIM/BMS SOLUTIONS

19.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.8.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 TIER STANDARDS

20.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

20.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.3 TIER I & II

20.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4 TIER III

20.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.4.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5 TIER IV

20.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.5.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 GEOGRAPHY

21.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

21.2 AREA: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

21.3 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

21.4 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

22 SOUTHEASTERN US

22.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

22.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

22.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3.1 VIRGINIA

22.3.2 GEORGIA

22.3.3 TENNESSEE

22.3.4 FLORIDA

22.3.5 ALABAMA

22.3.6 OTHER STATES

22.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.4.1 VIRGINIA

22.4.2 GEORGIA

22.4.3 TENNESSEE

22.4.4 FLORIDA

22.4.5 ALABAMA

22.4.6 OTHER STATES

22.5 ELECTRICITY PRICING IN SOUTHEASTERN US

22.6 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.6.1 VIRGINIA

22.6.2 GEORGIA

22.6.3 TENNESSEE

22.6.4 FLORIDA

22.6.5 ALABAMA

22.6.6 OTHER STATES

23 MIDWESTERN US

23.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

23.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

23.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.3.1 OHIO

23.3.2 ILLINOIS

23.3.3 NEBRASKA

23.3.4 MISSOURI

23.3.5 OTHER STATES

23.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.4.1 OHIO

23.4.2 ILLINOIS

23.4.3 MISSOURI

23.4.4 NEBRASKA

23.4.5 OTHER STATES

23.5 ELECTRICITY PRICING IN MIDWESTERN US

23.6 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.6.1 ILLINOIS

23.6.2 MINNESOTA

23.6.3 OHIO

23.6.4 OTHER STATES

24 SOUTHWESTERN US

24.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

24.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

24.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.3.1 TEXAS

24.3.2 ARIZONA

24.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.4.1 TEXAS

24.4.2 ARIZONA

24.5 ELECTRICITY PRICING IN SOUTHWESTERN US

24.6 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.6.1 TEXAS

24.6.2 ARIZONA

25 WESTERN US

25.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

25.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

25.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.3.1 CALIFORNIA

25.3.2 NEVADA

25.3.3 UTAH

25.3.4 OREGON

25.3.5 OTHER STATES

25.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.4.1 CALIFORNIA

25.4.2 OREGON

25.4.3 NEVADA

25.4.4 UTAH

25.4.5 OTHER STATES

25.5 ELECTRICITY PRICING IN WESTERN US

25.6 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.6.1 CALIFORNIA

25.6.2 NEVADA

25.6.3 UTAH

25.6.4 OREGON

25.6.5 OTHER STATES

26 NORTHEASTERN US

26.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

26.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

26.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.3.1 NEW JERSEY

26.3.2 CONNECTICUT

26.3.3 NEW YORK

26.3.4 PENNSYLVANIA

26.3.5 OTHER STATES

26.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.4.1 NEW JERSEY

26.4.2 NEW YORK

26.4.3 CONNECTICUT

26.4.4 PENNSYLVANIA

26.4.5 OTHER STATES

26.5 ELECTRICITY PRICING IN NORTHEASTERN US

26.6 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.6.1 PENNSYLVANIA

26.6.2 NEW YORK

26.6.3 CONNECTICUT

26.6.4 OTHER STATES

27 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

27.1 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

27.2 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

27.3 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

27.4 DATA CENTER INVESTORS

28 KEY DATA CENTER SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

28.1 ABB

28.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

28.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

28.2 CATERPILLAR

28.3 CUMMINS

28.4 DELTA ELECTRONICS

28.5 EATON

28.6 LEGRAND

28.7 ROLLS-ROYCE

28.8 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

28.9 STULZ

28.10 VERTIV

29 KEY DATA CENTER CONTRACTORS

29.1 AECOM

29.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

29.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS

29.2 ARUP

29.3 CORGAN

29.4 DPR CONSTRUCTION

29.5 FORTIS CONSTRUCTION

29.6 HOLDER CONSTRUCTION

29.7 JACOBS

29.8 ROGERS-O'BRIEN CONSTRUCTION

29.9 SYSKA HENNESSY GROUP

29.10 TURNER CONSTRUCTION

30 KEY DATA CENTER INVESTORS

30.1 APPLE

30.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

30.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS

30.1.3 KEY NEWS

30.2 AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS)

30.3 CYRUSONE

30.4 DATABANK

30.5 DIGITAL REALTY

30.6 EQUINIX

30.7 GOOGLE

30.8 META (FACEBOOK)

30.9 MICROSOFT

30.10 NTT GLOBAL DATA CENTERS

31 OTHER DATA CENTER SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

31.1 AIREDALE

31.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

31.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

31.1.3 KEY NEWS

31.2 ALFA LAVAL

31.3 ASETEK

31.4 BLOOM ENERGY

31.5 CARRIER

31.6 CONDAIR

31.7 CORMANT

31.8 CYBER POWER SYSTEMS

31.9 DATA AIRE

31.10 ENLOGIC

31.11 FNT SOFTWARE

31.12 GENERAC POWER SYSTEMS

31.13 GREEN REVOLUTION COOLING (GRC)

31.14 HITEC POWER PROTECTION

31.15 JOHNSON CONTROLS

31.16 KOHLER

31.17 KYOTOCOOLING

31.18 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC

31.19 NATRON ENERGY

31.20 NETZOOM

31.21 NLYTE SOFTWARE

31.22 RITTAL

31.23 SIEMENS

31.24 TRANE (INGERSOLL RAND)

31.25 TRIPP LITE

31.26 YANMAR (HIMOINSA)

31.27 ZINCFIVE

32 OTHER DATA CENTER CONTRACTORS

32.1 ALFATECH

32.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

32.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS

32.2 BLUESCOPE CONSTRUCTION

32.3 BRASFIELD & GORRIE

32.4 CALLISONRTKL

32.5 CLARK CONSTRUCTION GROUP

32.6 CLIMATEC

32.7 CLUNE CONSTRUCTION

32.8 EMCOR GROUP

32.9 EYP MCF

32.10 GENSLER

32.11 FLUOR CORPORATION

32.12 GILBANE BUILDING COMPANY

32.13 HDR

32.14 HITT CONTRACTING

32.15 HOFFMAN CONSTRUCTION

32.16 JE DUNN CONSTRUCTION

32.17 KW ENGINEERING

32.18 KW MISSION CRITICAL ENGINEERING

32.19 LINESIGHT

32.20 M+W GROUP (EXYTE)

32.21 MORRISON HERSHFIELD

32.22 MORTENSON

32.23 ROSENDIN

32.24 SALUTE MISSION CRITICAL

32.25 SHEEHAN NAGLE HARTRAY ARCHITECTS

32.26 SKANSKA

32.27 SOUTHLAND INDUSTRIES

32.28 STURGEON ELECTRIC COMPANY

32.29 STRUCTURE TONE

32.30 THE MULHERN GROUP

32.31 THE WALSH GROUP

32.32 THE WEITZ COMPANY

32.33 TRINITY GROUP CONSTRUCTION

33 OTHER DATA CENTER INVESTORS

33.1 ALIGNED

33.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

33.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS

33.1.3 KEY NEWS

33.2 AMERICAN TOWER

33.3 CLOUDHQ

33.4 COLOGIX

33.5 COMPASS DATACENTERS

33.6 COPT DATA CENTER SOLUTIONS

33.7 CORESITE

33.8 CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES

33.9 DARTPOINTS

33.10 DC BLOX

33.11 EDGECORE INTERNET REAL ESTATE

33.12 EDGECONNEX

33.13 EDGEPRESENCE

33.14 ELEMENT CRITICAL

33.15 EVOQUE

33.16 FLEXENTIAL

33.17 FIFTEENFORTYSEVEN CRITICAL SYSTEMS REALTY (1547)

33.18 GIGA DATA CENTERS

33.19 H5 DATA CENTERS

33.20 HOSTDIME

33.21 IRON MOUNTAIN

33.22 NETRALITY DATA CENTERS

33.23 NOVVA DATA CENTERS

33.24 PRIME DATA CENTERS

33.25 QTS REALTY TRUST

33.26 SABEY DATA CENTERS

33.27 SKYBOX DATACENTERS

33.28 STREAM DATA CENTERS

33.29 STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

33.30 SWITCH

33.31 T5 DATA CENTERS

33.32 TIERPOINT

33.33 VANTAGE DATA CENTERS

33.34 VAPOR IO

34 NEW ENTRANTS

34.1 AUBIX

34.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

34.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS

34.1.3 KEY NEWS

34.2 CORSCALE DATA CENTERS

34.4 IMCRITICAL

34.5 POWERHOUSE DATA CENTERS

34.6 QUANTUM LOOPHOLE

34.7 YONDR

35 REPORT SUMMARY

35.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

36 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

37 APPENDIX

37.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About Us:?

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.?

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.?

Click Here to Contact Us?

Call: +1-312-235-2040?

+1 302 469 0707?

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1999269/U_S__DATA_CENTER_CONSTRUCTION_MARKET.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-us-data-center-construction-market-to-reach-investment-of-usd-28-billion-by-2028-more-than-25-million-sq-ft-spaces-to-be-added-in-the-next-6-years-301743133.html