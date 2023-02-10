Anzeige
Freitag, 10.02.2023

WKN: 856615 ISIN: JP3493800001 Ticker-Symbol: DNP 
Frankfurt
09.02.23
15:04 Uhr
22,400 Euro
+0,400
+1,82 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
10.02.2023
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited: Elliott Statement on Dai Nippon Printing

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott"), which advises funds that together hold a significant investment in Dai Nippon Printing ("DNP" or "the Company"), notes yesterday's announcement regarding the Company's new Medium-term Management Plan.

Elliot logo

Elliott Senior Portfolio Manager Nabeel Bhanji said the following about the announcement:

"We welcome DNP's commitment to announce the largest share buyback in the Company's history, accelerate the disposal of its cross-shareholdings, increase its ROE target to 10% and target a Price-to-Book multiple of above 1x. In our view, these measures represent an important initial step in addressing DNP's persistent and unwarranted undervaluation. We look forward to continuing our constructive engagement with the Company."

About Elliott
Elliott Investment Management L.P. manages approximately $55.7 billion of assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Media Contacts

London
Alice Best
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
T: +44 203 009 1715
abest@elliottadvisors.co.uk

Tokyo
Brett Wallbutton
Ashton Consulting
T: +81 (0) 3 5425-7220
b.wallbutton@ashton.jp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1999739/Elliot_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elliott-statement-on-dai-nippon-printing-301743660.html

