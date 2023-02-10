Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies! 5-Sterne-Analyst startet Coverage!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MUZU ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9 Ticker-Symbol: BZ6 
Tradegate
09.02.23
09:29 Uhr
12,640 Euro
-0,660
-4,96 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,14013,46008:08
13,24013,34008:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG12,640-4,96 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.