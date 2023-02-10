Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2023 | 09:46
OKX Launches Web Campaign for Global Crypto Community to Contribute to Türkiye Earthquake Relief

  • All USDT, BTC, ETH and OKB/OKT contributions will be converted to Lira and given to local relief organizations AHBAP and AFAD
  • OKX will match contributions up to 1 million Lira

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 10, 2023to facilitate contributions from the global crypto community to Turkish relief organizations AHBAP and AFAD in response to the earthquake in Türkiye this week.

Contributions can be received in USDT

All funds sent will be automatically converted to Turkish Lira, and OKX will match contributions up to one million total Lira. Contributions are open to all crypto holders around the globe.

For further information, please contact:
Media@okx.com

About OKX
OKX is one of the world's leading technology companies building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX's crypto exchangeis the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserveson a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
