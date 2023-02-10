DJ NORNICKEL REPORTS FULL YEAR 2022 AUDITED CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) NORNICKEL REPORTS FULL YEAR 2022 AUDITED CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS 10-Feb-2023 / 16:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EquityStory RS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL», « Nornickel», the «Company», the «Group»)

NORNICKEL REPORTS FULL YEAR 2022 AUDITED CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

Moscow, February 10, 2023 - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel the world's largest palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, reports audited consolidated IFRS financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

2022 HIGHLIGHTS

-- Consolidated revenue decreased 5% y-o-y amounting to USD 16.9 billion. Higher nickel and cobalt pricesand recovery of production volumes following the liquidation of damages caused by incidents at Oktyabrsky andTaimyrsky mines and Norilsk concentrator were negatively offset by lower copper and PGM prices as well as declinein metal sales volume driven by logistics disruptions and reorientation of sales to new markets that requiresadditional time;

-- EBITDA decreased 17% y-o-y to USD 8.7 billion owing to lower revenue, higher operating cash costs drivenmainly by increase in labour expenses and repairs. EBITDA margin amounted to 52%;

-- Net income was down 16% y-o-y to USD 5.9 billion mostly driven by lower EBITDA;

-- CAPEX increased 55% y-o-y to a record USD 4.3 billion driven by growth of investments into flagshipenvironmental, mining and metallurgical projects as well as capital repairs aimed at improvement of industrialsafety and mitigation of physical risks of production assets;

-- Net working capital amounted to USD 4 billion driven mostly by increase in metal inventories as well asamortization of advance payments form customers and termination of factoring services;

-- Free cash flow decreased from USD 4.4 billion to USD 0.4 billion driven mostly by lower EBITDA, increaseof net working capital and higher CAPEX;

-- Net debt doubled y-o-y to USD 9.8 billion following the decrease of free cash flow and payment ofdividends. Net debt/EBITDA ratio as of December 31, 2022 was at 1.1x. The Company continues to duly service all itsdebt liabilities;

-- In September 2022, the Company received the consent of holders of 5 issues of eurobonds for the totalamount of USD 3.75 billion to amend transaction documents in order to split payments to Russian and foreigninvestors, simplify cancellation of notes and appoint new Trustee. This was the largest deal of that kind in Russiaboth in terms of total amount and number of issues;

-- In October and December 2022, Nornickel placed 9.75% RUB 25 billion exchange-traded bonds on the MoscowExchange and two issues of CNY bonds in the total amount of CNY 9 billion, respectively;

-- Economic restrictions imposed on Russia by a group of countries pose risks for operating, commercial andinvestment activities of the Company. To mitigate these risks Nornickel is developing relationship with alternativeclients and suppliers, setting up new logistic routes and exploring new capital markets.

KEY CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

USD million (unless stated otherwise) 2022 2021 Change,% Revenue 16,876 17,852 (5%) EBITDA¹ 8,697 10,512 (17%) EBITDA margin 52% 59% (7 p.p.) Net profit 5,854 6,974 (16%) Capital expenditures 4,298 2,764 55% Free cash flow² 437 4,404 (90%) Net working capital² 4,003 1,269 3x Net debt² 9,835 4,914 2x Net debt/12M EBITDA 1.1x 0.5x 0.6x Dividends paid per share (USD)³ 40.5 13.9 3x

1) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see the notes below.

2) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see an analytical review document ("Data book") available in conjunction with Consolidated IFRS Financial Results on the Company's web site.

3) Paid during the current period

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The President of Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, commented on the results,

"Last year Russian economy in general and our Company in particular faced a number of extreme challenges. On one hand, unprecedented sanctions pressure on Russia forced us to rapidly adapt our operations, procurement, sales and financing to new reality in order to mitigate emerging risks for the business, employees and all other stakeholders. On the other hand, geopolitical tensions and sluggish post-covid economic recovery resulted in snowballing inflation and increased volatility on commodity markets that negatively affected our financials.

Our revenue amounted to USD 16.9 billion owing to higher nickel price as well as production recovery at Norilsk division after suspension of some operations last year. At the same time, the accumulation of metal inventories negatively offset positive factors.

Extraordinary external factors resulted in a dramatic increase of our cash costs. On top of direct inflationary pressure, they were affected by additional incentive bonus to employees, indexation of salaries above official Russian CPI and higher mineral extraction tax. Our EBITDA decreased to USD 8.7 billion maintaining, however, profitability above 50%.

We continued the ramp-up of investments in growth projects as well as environmental and health and safety programmes having increased CAPEX to a record 4.3 billion.

Net debt/EBITDA ratio stayed at comfortable level of 1.1x. Given that traditional capital markets are temporarily closed to us, debt and liquidity management has also become a top priority, and we successfully refinanced our dollar-denominated obligations with rouble and yuan instruments.

On a final note I would like to add that despite all geopolitical challenges we plan to continue the execution of our strategy, deliver on all social commitments and finance programs aimed at improvement of environmental footprint and safety of industrial assets".

HEALTH AND SAFETY

In 2022, Nornickel demonstrated significant improvement in health and safety performance. The number of fatal accidents decreased from 11 to 4 year-on-year due to improvement of the health and safety management system and introduction of the wide range of initiatives aiming at prevention of occupational injuries. The main contribution to the decrease of fatal injuries was made by the Norilsk Division, with a 4-fold reduction, and the Trans-Baikal Division, which recorded no fatalities. The number of lost time injuries increased to 66 from 42 in the prior year driven by the shift of the management focus towards improving the reporting and injuries data collection transparency. All accidents have been thoroughly investigated and reported to the Board, action plans to tackle causes of each incident were prepared. The management reiterates its major strategic focus of transforming Norilsk Nickel into a zero-fatality mining company.

METAL MARKETS

NICKEL

Nickel in 2022: extreme price volatility over the course of the year fueled by increased speculative activity and thin market liquidity; the overall nickel market was in surplus due to the commissioning of new nickel projects in Indonesia and the glut amassed in the low-grade market; high-grade nickel market was in a moderate deficit reflected in the depletion of exchange inventories.

Nickel was in an uptrend in January-February, which was driven by a set of factors, including robust speculative demand, significant market tightness and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe. On March 8, the short squeeze took prices above USD 100,000 per tonne, which led to the suspension of the LME nickel trading and an unprecedented decision to cancel all trades executed on March 8. Trading resumed only a week later and was still plagued by a series of technical difficulties stabilizing only in the end of March amid a prominent decline in liquidity.

After the resumption of nickel trading, the nickel price was in a downtrend in April-July retreating after its enormous volatility and wild price swings. This downturn was further exacerbated by a wider trend of a demand slowdown across all base metals with the underlying weakness in the Chinese economy, strong US dollar and aggressive monetary tightening in conjunction with soaring inflation and attendant recessionary fears. On top of that, high energy prices and ongoing supply chain bottlenecks widely reduced investor confidence across all markets and dented industrial demand.

Nickel price found its floor at USD 19,100 per tonne in mid-July, then swiftly recovered to almost USD 25,000 per tonne in September supported by the increased activity in the EV market and low LME inventories. After a short October break when the price remained stable at around USD 21,000-22,000 per tonne it surged again to above USD 30,000 per tonne in November. This was driven by a number of factors, including rumours regarding the ban on the Russian metals by the LME and slower growth in the US CPI data, driving speculation that the Federal Reserve would ease the pace of its interest-rate increases with a correspondent drop of the US dollar index and a jump in prices of all major commodities. These price gains were also supported by the renewed rumours about a possible Indonesian nickel export tax, an unconfirmed report about a blast at a CNGR's NPI-to-matte conversion plant in Indonesia, as well as disruptions at several nickel-producing sites.

The average 2022 LME nickel price increased 38% y-o-y to USD 25,605 per tonne.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2023 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)