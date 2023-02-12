voestalpine: In the first nine months of the business year 2022/23 the voestalpine Group succeeded in boosting revenue by 29.3% year on year, from EUR 10.5 billion to EUR 13.6 billion. EBITDA rose by 23.4% to EUR 1.9 billion. Profit after tax jumped by 23.9% to EUR 864 million. "In the first nine months of the current business year there was extremely strong demand for our high quality products, especially in the Energy, Aerospace, and Railway Systems segments. We also succeeded in passing on the rising costs of raw materials and energy in most business segments. The very good results are once again a reflection of our global positioning and sectoral diversification," says CEO Herbert Eibensteiner.voestalpine: weekly performance: 4.04% (From the 21st Austria weekly ...

