Alcon Inc. ("Alcon") (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement with J&J Surgical Vision, Inc. to resolve their pending legal proceedings relating to femtosecond laser assisted cataract surgery devices, including Alcon's LenSx device, which Alcon acquired as part of its purchase of LenSx Lasers, Inc. in 2010. As part of the resolution of this matter, the parties have exchanged cross-licenses of certain intellectual property and other mutually agreed covenants and releases, and Alcon will make a one-time payment to J&J Surgical Vision, Inc. of USD 199 million for those rights and to resolve various worldwide intellectual property disputes relating to this matter.

