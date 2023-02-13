Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Beste Voraussetzungen bei dieser Aktie! Management und Projekt von Weltformat!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2023 | 06:10
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minelab Americas Inc.: Minelab Highlights 3 Incredible Products at IWA Outdoor Classics Show

At Germany's IWA conference, attendees can explore Minelab's leading detectors

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 13, 2023, the world leader in metal-detecting technologies for gold prospecting, treasure hunting, and landmine clearance, will be fully detectable at the IWA Outdoor Classics Show 2023. From March 2 - 5, industry leaders will gather at the hottest trade show for high performance in target sports, nature activities and personal protection.

"We are thrilled to bring our latest new outstanding detectors - the MANTICORE, the EQUINOX 700/900 - to IWA. It's an incredible opportunity to show trade experts and fans the exquisite functions of each of these models in person," said Vincent O'Brien, General Manager of Minelab Europe.

Located in Hall 4, Stand 4-424, Minelab will showcase the following models:

MANTICORE: An unrivaled detecting experience built from the brand's original Multi-IQ technology, Multi-IQ+ transmits more power, operates at a wider range and unearths more targets. Despite its power, MANTICORE weighs only 2.9lbs kgs and features a three-piece, collapsible carbon-fiber shaft system. MANTICORE also features a large color screen that delivers the most intuitive user experience ever offered on a detector.

EQUINOX 700 and 900 models: These boast improved Target Separation and increased high-resolution Target IDs to help detectorists distinguish between trash and treasure like never before. 5% lighter than their predecessors, these models are waterproof up to 16 feet.

About Minelab detectors
Minelab's metal detection technology has been hailed as the best in the world and offers a range of products for beginners and experienced detectorists. Magnetic minerals, iron-rich soil, deep water, and sand are no match for Minelab products, making them adaptable to any environment.

Minelab is available onlineand at retailers globally.

For more information, visit minelab.comand follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

EDITOR'S NOTE:For more information about Minelab and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.


Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.