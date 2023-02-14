Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.02.2023

PR Newswire
14.02.2023 | 12:42
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 14

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 13-February-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue519.50p
INCLUDING current year revenue524.72p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 13-February-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue397.16p
INCLUDING current year revenue404.37p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 13-February-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue273.22p
INCLUDING current year revenue273.22p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 13-February-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue193.47p
INCLUDING current year revenue193.47p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 13-February-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue108.05p
INCLUDING current year revenue108.15p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 13-February-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue153.56p
INCLUDING current year revenue155.83p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
