Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AHZ7 ISIN: US78409V1044 Ticker-Symbol: MHL 
Tradegate
14.02.23
08:27 Uhr
346,45 Euro
+0,90
+0,26 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
343,15346,3013:36
343,15346,5513:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2023 | 12:58
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial achieves top 1% ranking in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2023

London, February 14, 2023

CNH Industrial has been included in the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook with the highest score (87/100) in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment Industry. The Yearbook is produced by S&P Global, a world leading international finance and analytics company.

CNH Industrial placed in the top 1% of over 7,800 companies assessed by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The annual Sustainability Yearbook identifies companies that have demonstrated strengths in corporate sustainability.

"We are extremely proud to be confirmed as a top scorer in this year's S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook," said Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial."Sustainability is one of our key strategic priorities and we create profitable growth through environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. We ensure our facilities, products, and processes incorporate sustainability principles to create value for our business, customers, stakeholders, and the wider world."

Additional information on Sustainability at CNH Industrial: cnhindustrial.com/sustainability/

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Anna Angelini
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments

  • 20230214_PR_CNH_Industrial_S&P_Yearbook (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/48e86190-acdc-46de-998b-fb9c349a0e12)
  • Sustainability_Yearbook_Emblem (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8f3671e9-4f79-44d2-b8ba-f5621f6d6545)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.