Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Cosplay Costumes and Wigs Market to Reach More than USD 80 Billion by 2028, The Market to Create USD 45 Billion Opportunities in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

The rise in Halloween events across North America is expected to boost the demand for cosplay costumes & wigs

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the cosplay costumes and wigs market will grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2022-2028. Growing digital fashion, rising cosplay events, and the rising anime & gaming industry are significant factors driving the cosplay costumes and wigs market. The market presents lucrative revenue growth potential. Many vendors are expected to enter the industry during the forecast period, making the market highly consolidated. Many firms are expected to expand their local stores to other regions, such as North America and Europe, which will likely lead to a price war between new and existing vendors. People nowadays live in an era where they can express themselves through fashion media. This has created a huge market opportunity for sewing or costume manufacturing vendors. This varies depending on how an individual's social standing influences perceptions and culture. As a result, fashion is influenced by a wide range of entertainment industries, including movies and television shows. Thus, a broad range of entertainment industries influences fashion, including movies and TV shows. People are highly influenced by clothing choices and accessories, conveying a lot about their culture and personality. Many individuals urge designers to create clothing according to the film and television characters featuring new personality styles by recognizing the connection between fashion and culture.





The cosplay costumes and wigs market concentration in developed countries such as the US, Japan, China, and other Western European countries is high. At the same time, the market is in its promising stage in developing economies such as the Asia Pacific, including South Korea, because of the entry of many international brands in these countries and the growing demand of the entertainment or events industry during festive seasons. The competition between vendors exists based on material type, theme-based costumes, applications, quality, price, product innovation, style, service, and customer satisfaction. The competition among major players is intense. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the buying process of online shopping. The present scenario forces vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence.

Cosplay Costumes and Wigs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 80.85 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 35.20 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 15 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Type, Themes, Sales Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, APEJ, Japan, Europe, and the Rest of the World Countries Covered The US, Canada, China, South Korea, Australia, the Rest of APEJ, Germany, the UK, Spain, and the Rest of Europe Key Leading Vendors Rubies II, Uwowo Cosplay, Rolecosplay.com, Disguise, Simcosplay.com, Cossky, Yaya Han, XCOSER International Cosplay Costume, Spirit Halloween, Blossom Costumes, Fanplusfriend, Escapade, The Horror Dome, Cosplaybuzz, DokiDoki Cosplay, Distortions Unlimited, Micocostumes, Abracadabra NYC, Joke.co.uk, Ezcosplay, Epic Cosplay Wigs, Sky Costume, FM-Anime, HalloweenCostumes.com, and Hot Topic Page Number 228 Market Dynamics ·Rising Entertainment & OTT Platforms ·Rising Consumer Purchasing Power ·Rising Adoption of Social Media Channels Customization Available If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3717

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

In 2022, Halloween accounted for a major share of the global cosplay costumes & wigs market. Christmas, Halloween, and Anime cosplay costumes are major theme-based categories that the customers highly prefer. The Halloween market is expected to grow faster than Christmas, and Halloween is mainly celebrated in the US and UK, while anime conventions are highly celebrated in Japan and China. In 2022, Christmas accounted for 21.50% of North America, and Anime accounted for 38.12% of Japan.

Rising Anime & Gaming Industry

Anime is a computer-generated and hand-drawn animation originating from Japan. It combines characterization, individualistic techniques, imaginative graphic art, and cinematography. Initially, anime was introduced in the television industry with the first Japanese television anime. This marked the beginning of a new anime industry. In the cosplay industry, anime has gained global visibility as one of the performing arts in which individuals dress up according to anime characters. For instance, Anime NYC is one of New York's anime conventions covering the best of Japanese pop culture in America.

Anime NYC brings publishers and anime fans together for three days of unique exhibits, exclusive screenings, extensive panels, and appearances by a few biggest creators in Japan. Some major cosplay vendors, such as Abracadabra NYC, include anime costumes, mainly featuring 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland, Beauty, and the Beast.

The gaming industry is thriving and expected to grow in the coming years. Based gaming is one of the most recent trends in the gaming industry. Due to global lockdowns, these trends have boosted the gaming industry, particularly during the COVID-19 period. Cosplay costumes have grown in popularity in recent years as gaming conventions have grown in popularity.

The report considers the present scenario of the cosplay costumes and wigs market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Company Profiles

Rubies II

Business Overview



Product Offerings

Uwowo Cosplay

Rolecosplay.com

Disguise

Simcosplay.com

Cossky

Yaya Han

XCOSER International Cosplay Costume

Spirit Halloween

Blossom Costumes

Fanplusfriend

Escapade

The Horror Dome

Cosplaybuzz

DokiDoki Cosplay

Distortions Unlimited

Micocostumes

Abracadabra NYC

Joke.co.uk

Ezcosplay

Epic Cosplay Wigs

Sky Costume

FM-Anime

HalloweenCostumes.com

Hot Topic

Market Segmentation

Type

Costumes

Clothing



Footwear



Accessories & Props

Wigs

Themes

Christmas

Halloween

Anime

Games

TV & Movies

Others

Sales Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

APEJ

China



South Korea



Australia



The Rest of APEJ

Japan

Europe

Germany



The UK



Spain



The Rest of Europe

Rest of World

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Related Reports:

Women's Razor Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The global women's razor market is expected to reach USD 5.28 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.85% from 2022-2028. The market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to concerns over excessive hair growth on the body and faces, increasing employment rates among women, and increased grooming and personal care practices.

Hair Wigs and Extensions Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028: The global hair wigs and extensions market is expected to surpass USD 19.12 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.06% from 2022-2028. The US is the leading country globally in the hair wigs and extensions market. Hair wigs and extensions can be made using human hair or synthetic fibers resembling human hair. An increasing number of customers demanding hair extensions or wigs for beauty or functional purposes has been driving the industry over the last few years.

Luxury Fashion Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: The global luxury fashion market is expected to reach USD 153.97 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.66%. Online luxury fashion sales are expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period. The global luxury fashion industry is gaining momentum significantly with the rise in the number of high-net-worth individuals, the growing popularity among the young population belonging to the millennials and Gen Z generation, increasing brand loyalty among customers, and increasing association of luxury brands by the individuals.

Hair Loss Products Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: The global hair loss products market will reach USD 4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The global hair loss treatment products market is witnessing robust growth, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. An increasing number of customers demanding hair loss products to meet functional purposes has been driving the market over the last few years. The number of people with androgenetic alopecia (hair loss & ailments) is growing at a steady pace.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COSTUMES

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY THEMES

4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SALES CHANNEL

4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 INTRODUCTION

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.1.1 CONVENTIONS IN 2023

7.1.2 COSPLAY INFLUENCERS

7.2 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

7.2.1 MATERIAL SUPPLIERS

7.2.2 MANUFACTURERS

7.2.3 DISTRIBUTORS

7.2.4 END-USERS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

8.1 GROWING DIGITAL FASHION

8.2 RISING COSPLAY EVENTS

8.3 RISING ANIME & GAMING INDUSTRY

9 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

9.1 RISING ENTERTAINMENT & OTT PLATFORMS

9.2 RISING CONSUMER PURCHASING POWER

9.3 RISING ADOPTION OF SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS

10 MARKET RESTRAINTS

10.1 RISING SHIFT TOWARD DIY COSTUMES

10.2 SOCIO-CULTURAL BARRIERS

11 MARKET LANDSCAPE

11.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

11.1.1 GEOGRAPHIC INSIGHTS

11.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11.3 TYPE

11.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11.4 COSTUMES

11.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11.5 THEMES

11.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11.6 SALES CHANNEL

11.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11.7 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

11.7.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

11.7.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

11.7.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

11.7.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

11.7.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

12 TYPE

12.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

12.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.3 COSTUMES

12.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

12.3.4 CLOTHING: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

12.3.6 FOOTWEAR: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3.7 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

12.3.8 ACCESSORIES & PROPS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3.9 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

12.4 WIGS

12.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13 THEMES

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 CHRISTMAS

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 HALLOWEEN

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.5 ANIME

13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.6 GAMES

13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.7 TV & MOVIES

13.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.8 OTHERS

13.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.8.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.8.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 SALES CHANNEL

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.2.1 OFFLINE: SEGMENT INSIGHTS

14.2.2 ONLINE: SEGMENT INSIGHTS

14.3 OFFLINE

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 ONLINE

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 GEOGRAPHY

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

16 NORTH AMERICA

16.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.3 TYPE

16.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4 COSTUMES

16.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5 THEMES

16.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.6 SALES CHANNEL

16.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.7 KEY COUNTRIES

16.7.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.7.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17 APEJ

17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.3 TYPE

17.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.4 COSTUMES

17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.5 SALES CHANNEL

17.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.6 THEMES

17.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.7 KEY COUNTRIES

17.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.7.2 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.7.3 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.7.4 REST OF APEJ: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18 JAPAN

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3 TYPE

18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4 COSTUMES

18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5 SALES CHANNEL

18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6 THEMES

18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 EUROPE

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 TYPE

19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4 COSTUMES

19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5 SALES CHANNEL

19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6 THEMES

19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7 KEY COUNTRIES

19.7.1 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.2 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.3 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.4 REST OF EUROPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 REST OF THE WORLD

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 TYPE

20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4 COSTUMES

20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5 THEMES

20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6 SALES CHANNEL

20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

21.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

22 COMPANY PROFILES

22.1 RUBIES II

22.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

22.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

22.2 UWOWO COSPLAY

22.3 ROLECOSPLAY.COM

22.4 DISGUISE

22.5 SIMCOSPLAY.COM

22.6 COSSKY

22.7 YAYA HAN

22.8 XCOSER

22.9 SPIRIT HALLOWEEN

22.10 BLOSSOM COSTUMES

22.11 FANPLUSFRIEND

22.12 ESCAPADE

22.13 THE HORROR DOME

22.14 COSPLAYBUZZ

22.15 DOKIDOKI COSPLAY

22.16 DISTORTIONS UNLIMITED

22.17 MICOCOSTUMES

22.18 ABRACADABRA NYC

22.19 JOKE.CO.UK

22.20 EZCOSPLAY

22.21 EPIC COSPLAY WIGS

22.22 SKY COSTUME

22.23 FM-ANIME

22.24 HALLOWEENCOSTUMES.COM

22.25 HOT TOPIC

22.25.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

23 REPORT SUMMARY

23.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

23.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

24 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

24.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

24.2 NORTH AMERICA

24.2.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.2.2 COSTUMES: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.2.3 THEMES: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.2.4 SALES CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.3 EUROPE

24.3.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.3.2 COSTUMES: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.3.3 THEMES: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.3.4 SALES CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.4 JAPAN

24.4.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.4.2 COSTUMES: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.4.3 THEMES: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.4.4 SALES CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.5 APEJ

24.5.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.5.2 COSTUMES: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.5.3 THEMES: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.5.4 SALES CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.6 REST OF WORLD

24.6.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.6.2 COSTUMES: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.6.3 THEMES: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.6.4 SALES CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.7 TYPE

24.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.8 COSTUMES

24.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.9 THEMES

24.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.10 SALES CHANNEL

24.10.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25 APPENDIX

25.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About Us:?

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.?

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.?

Click Here to Contact Us?

Call: +1-312-235-2040?

+1 302 469 0707?

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002061/COSPLAY_COSTUMES_WIGS_MARKET.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cosplay-costumes-and-wigs-market-to-reach-more-than-usd-80-billion-by-2028-the-market-to-create-usd-45-billion-opportunities-in-the-next-6-years--arizton-301746289.html