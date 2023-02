Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: More than USD 24 Billion Investment in the APAC Data Center Construction Market, Innovative Infrastructure will Pose Enormous Opportunities for Market Vendors - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the APAC data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2022-2028. Increasing digitalization in the region, 5G investments fueling edge data center deployments, growing adoption of artificial intelligence, and adoption of big data & IoT in the industry are key aspects driving the APAC data center construction market growth. The APAC data center construction market to witness significant investments from cloud services providers, such as Google, Facebook, Alibaba, Tencent cloud, AWS, Microsoft, and others. The growth in investments from cloud services providers is expected to accelerate with the demand for cloud shifts from business and government organizations.





Moreover, the market also witnessed the adoption of renewable energy sources to power data centers owing to increased pollution levels across several countries, power instability, and a rise in demand for sustainable operations. Several governments and data center operators are taking initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and focus on sustainable operations. For instance, Japan plans to produce around 60% of the total energy generated from clean energy by 2030. In November 2022, cloud service provider AWS announced its plan to be water positive across all its data centers by 2030.

New entrants have substantial market opportunities if they introduce innovative infrastructure. In addition, the threat of acquisitions is high since global data center operators acquire existing data centers in the region. New players also engage in the construction of modular data centers. Thus, the threat of new entrants in the market is expected to be high during the forecast period.

APAC Data Center Construction Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 24.17 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 15.17 Billion CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028) 8.07 % Market Size - Area (2028) 18.81 Million Square Feet Power Capacity (2028) 3,704 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Facility Type, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Countries Covered China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, The Rest of APAC, and Southeast Asia (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and Other Southeast Asian Countries) Key Vendors Key Construction Contractors: AECOM, Arup, Aurecon Group, CSF Group, DSCO Group, Gammon Construction, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), NTT Facilities, PM Group, and Studio One Design Other Prominent Construction Contractors: AWP Architects, BYME Engineering, Chung Hing Engineers Group, Corgan, CTCI, DPR Construction, Faithful+Gould, Fortis Construction, Hutchinson Builders, ISG, Kienta Engineering Construction, Linesight, LSK Engineering, M+W Group, Nakano Corporation, Obayashi Corporation, Powerware Systems (PWS), Sato Kogyo, Sterling and Wilson, Red Engineering, Rider Levett Bucknall, and Turner & Townsend Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors: ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ, and Vertiv Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors: Airedale, Alfa Laval, Canovate, Cyber Power Systems, Delta Electronics, EAE, Fuji Electric, Green Revolution Cooling (GRC), HITEC Power Protection, KOHLER Power, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Narada, Piller Power Systems, Rolls-Royce, Shenzhen Envicool Technology, Siemens, Socomec, and Trane Prominent Data Center Investors: AirTrunk, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Digital Realty, Equinix, GDS Services, Keppel Data Centres, NTT Global Data Centers, NEXTDC, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Other Prominent Data Center Investors: Bridge Data Centres, Big Data Exchange (BDx), CDC Data Centres, Chayora, Chindata Group, Colt Data Centre Services, CtrlS Datacenters, Digital Edge DC, Facebook (Meta), Google, Huawei Technologies, Iron Mountain, LG Uplus, Microsoft, Nxtra by Airtel, OneAsia Network, Open DC, Pi Datacenters, Princeton Digital Group (PDG), Regal Orion, SpaceDC, SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage), Sify Technologies, Tenglong Holding Group, Viettel IDC, VNET, and Yotta Infrastructure Solutions New Entrants: AdaniConneX, Data Center First, Edge Centres, EdgeConneX, Evolution Data Centres, Hickory, MettaDC, Nautilus Data Technologies, Pure Data Centres Group, Vantage Data Centers, YCO Cloud, YTL Data Center, and Yondr Market Dynamics ·Mergers & Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Market ·Incentives for the Data Center Market ·Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy ·Rise in Submarine Cable & Inland Connectivity in the Region

Key Insights

The deployment of 5G service and the growing demand for connectivity in new locations and tier 1 and tier 2 cities across multiple countries has significantly attracted investments from edge data center operators. For instance, edge operators such as EdgeConneX, Digital Edge, Leading Edge Data Centres, and Edge Centres are actively investing in establishing multiple edge data centers across countries such as Indonesia , Australia , Malaysia , Philippines , Thailand , India , Vietnam , and Thailand .

, , , , , , , and . The region has witnessed a growing interest by governments and operators in renewable energy. Almost all governments across all countries have taken up initiatives to promote the adoption of renewable energy sources. For instance, Taiwan aims to generate 20% of its electricity through renewable energy by 2025 via wind and solar PV promotion plans. Renewable power capacity is expected to reach over 26 GW within the next five years in Taiwan .

aims to generate 20% of its electricity through renewable energy by 2025 via wind and solar PV promotion plans. Renewable power capacity is expected to reach over 26 GW within the next five years in . The APAC data center construction market has been growing significantly in terms of connectivity owing to the deployment of several upcoming submarine cables, such as Asia Link Cable , SEA-H2X, Asia Connect Cable-1, Hawaiki Nui, and 2Africa.

China to Hold the Largest Share in the APAC Data Center Construction Market

In China, data center investment is made by the internet, cloud, and telecommunication service providers. Alibaba, China Unicom, China Telecom, Baidu, Tencent, and China Mobile operate in the country. GDS Services, Tenglong Holdings Group, Big Data Exchange (BDx), Chindata Group, Shanghai Atrium (AtHub), and Global Switch are some colocation operators.

In October 2022 , Alibaba announced plans for an on-premises hybrid cloud offering in the country.

, Alibaba announced plans for an on-premises hybrid cloud offering in the country. In October 2022 , Chayora announced the completion of the construction of its first data center located on the Shanghai campus. The whole campus is expected to be operational by Q1 2023.

, Chayora announced the completion of the construction of its first data center located on the campus. The whole campus is expected to be operational by Q1 2023. In August 2022 , a China -based insurance group announced the launch of its new enterprise data center in Shenzhen .

, a -based insurance group announced the launch of its new enterprise data center in . In August 2022 , Alibaba announced a partnership with XPeng Motors to develop a cloud data center to test an autonomous driving vehicle model.

, Alibaba announced a partnership with XPeng Motors to develop a cloud data center to test an autonomous driving vehicle model. In July 2022 , Keppel Data Centres announced plans to develop a data center facility in Greater Beijing .

, Keppel Data Centres announced plans to develop a data center facility in . In June 2022 , Keppel Data Centres announced the acquisition of two data centers in Guangdong from Bluesea Data Development and its parent firm Bluesea Mobile Development.

, Keppel Data Centres announced the acquisition of two data centers in from Bluesea Data Development and its parent firm Bluesea Mobile Development. In April 2022 , Three Gorges Group, an energy firm in China , announced the completion of the first phase of its Dongyuemiao data center project in Hubei, China .

, Three Gorges Group, an energy firm in , announced the completion of the first phase of its Dongyuemiao data center project in . In March 2022 , global cloud service provider Microsoft announced the opening of its new facility in the country.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Facility Type

Colocation



Hyperscale



Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure



General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems



Generators



Power Distribution Units



Transfer Switches & Switchgear



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Techniques



Liquid-based Cooling Techniques

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)/Building Management Systems (BMS)

Tier Standards

Tier I & II



Tier III



Tier IV

Geography

China



Hong Kong



Australia



New Zealand



Japan



India



South Korea



Taiwan



Rest of APAC



Southeast Asia



Singapore





Indonesia





Malaysia





Thailand





Philippines





Vietnam





Other Southeast Asian Countries

Major Vendors

Key Construction Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Aurecon Group

CSF Group

DSCO Group

Gammon Construction

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

NTT Facilities

PM Group

Studio One Design

Other Prominent Construction Contractors

AWP Architects

BYME Engineering

Chung Hing Engineers Group

Corgan

CTCI

DPR Construction

Faithful+Gould

Fortis Construction

Hutchinson Builders

ISG

Kienta Engineering Construction

Linesight

LSK Engineering

M+W Group

Nakano Corporation

Obayashi Corporation

Powerware Systems (PWS)

Sato Kogyo

Sterling and Wilson

Red Engineering

Rider Levett Bucknall

Turner & Townsend

Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

EAE

Fuji Electric

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER Power

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Narada

Piller Power Systems

Rolls-Royce

Shenzhen Envicool Technology

Siemens

Socomec

Trane

Prominent Data Center Investors

AirTrunk

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Services

Keppel Data Centres

NTT Global Data Centers

NEXTDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

Bridge Data Centres

Big Data Exchange (BDx)

CDC Data Centres

Chayora

Chindata Group

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS Datacenters

Digital Edge DC

Facebook (Meta)

Google

Huawei Technologies

Iron Mountain

LG Uplus

Microsoft

Nxtra by Airtel

OneAsia Network

Open DC

Pi Datacenters

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Regal Orion

SpaceDC

SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage)

Sify Technologies

Tenglong Holding Group

Viettel IDC

VNET

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

New Entrants

AdaniConneX

Data Center First

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Evolution Data Centres

Hickory

MettaDC

Nautilus Data Technologies

Pure Data Centres Group

Vantage Data Centers

YCO Cloud

YTL Data Center

Yondr

47 REPORT SUMMARY

47.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

About Us:??

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.?

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.?

