Data Bridge Market Research: Bladder Disorders Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Development of USD 22,342.48 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Rising Demand, Market Dynamics and Opportunity Analysis

Global bladder disorders market is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 22,342.48 million by 2029.

Bladder related disorders include cystitis - inflammation of the bladder, often from an infection, Urinary incontinence - loss of bladder control, Overactive bladder - a condition in which the bladder squeezes urine out at the wrong time, Interstitial cystitis - a chronic problem that causes bladder pain and frequent, urgent urination and bladder cancer.

Different tests are performed by the doctors to diagnose the bladder disorder that includes x-rays, urine tests, and a bladder wall examination by scope called cystoscope. The treatment of the disorder depends on the cause of the problem and the treatment includes medication, surgeries (in severe cases), and non-surgical procedures.

Bladder disorders are a group of disorders that can affect human life's daily activity. Some of the most common bladder disorders are cystitis- in which the bladder is infected and causes inflammation. Urinary incontinence- loss of bladder control, interstitial cystitis- bladder pain and frequent, urgent urination, and the overactive bladder- a condition in which the bladder squeezes urine. Bladder disorders can affect the quality of life and cause other health problems. Health changes and issues, including nervous system and lifestyle factors, can cause or contribute to UI in men and women.

The Bladder Disorders Market is dominated by Firms Such as:

Medtronic

Laborie

Boston Scientific Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (A subsidiary of KYORIN Holdings, Inc.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Axonics, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Blue Wind Medical

Valencia Technologies

Gaylord Chemical Company

L.L.C.

Coloplast Corp

AbbVie Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zydus Group

Swati Spentose

Urovant Sciences

Market Development:

In August 2021 , Vensica Therapeutics Ltd and wMerz Therapeutics announced that they have entered into a collaboration agreement and strategic license for the delivery of botulinum neurotoxin A (Xeomin) to the bladder wall by using Vensica's innovative ultrasound-assisted delivery catheter

, Vensica Therapeutics Ltd and wMerz Therapeutics announced that they have entered into a collaboration agreement and strategic license for the delivery of botulinum neurotoxin A (Xeomin) to the bladder wall by using Vensica's innovative ultrasound-assisted delivery catheter In March 2022 , Urovant Sciences declared positive topline results from its Phase 2a, double-blind, placebo-controlled exploratory study of URO-902. It is an investigational, novel, locally injected gene therapy product that is used in those patients with overactive bladder (OAB), who did not respond well to oral therapies. These results suggest that URO-902 could deliver new treatment for patients with overactive bladder who have been inadequately respond by oral pharmacologic therapy

, Urovant Sciences declared positive topline results from its Phase 2a, double-blind, placebo-controlled exploratory study of URO-902. It is an investigational, novel, locally injected gene therapy product that is used in those patients with overactive bladder (OAB), who did not respond well to oral therapies. These results suggest that URO-902 could deliver new treatment for patients with overactive bladder who have been inadequately respond by oral pharmacologic therapy In June 2021 , Taiho Pharmaceutical has developed, TAC-302 which is a medicine in Phase II development. This medication is orally works and accessible by supporting neurite outgrowth activity in cultured peripheral neurons to cure overactive bladder. The introduction of this new innovative treatment choices will increase patient uptake, which will fuel the expansion of the market

, Taiho Pharmaceutical has developed, TAC-302 which is a medicine in Phase II development. This medication is orally works and accessible by supporting neurite outgrowth activity in cultured peripheral neurons to cure overactive bladder. The introduction of this new innovative treatment choices will increase patient uptake, which will fuel the expansion of the market In December 2019 , Johnson & Johnson announced the acquisition with TARIS Biomedical LLC Company, a private limited biotechnology corporation that produces high-quality new and innovative drug delivery procedures for the treatment of bladder disorders, including cancer. The TAR-200 is a leading clinical-stage product of the business which used in the patented TARIS System. This silicone-based drug delivery system allows constant drug release into the bladder. The financial details of transactions are not being publicly disclosed.

Opportunities

SURGE IN NOVEL TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

Chronic diseases are considered one of the major leading causes of death in developing countries worldwide. Therefore, the importance of healthcare management of chronic management is increased among public health practitioners.

Bladder disorder management now places a strong emphasis on assisting patients with a range of alternatives for self-care and a range of consultation services to educate patients about their illness state and move forward. These therapies also assist patients in getting over emotional trauma and anxiety, which may act as a counter-protective mechanism.

Rising technical breakthroughs allow healthcare organizations to explore innovative services and solutions for managing chronic bladder disorders. Since they are not required to stay in the hospital for an extended period of time, they have also decreased costs and patient volume. Furthermore, lowering hospital visits and stays makes this development convenient for older adults. Considering the favorable aspects, many organizations and businesses are developing and implementing the most recent technologies in managing chronic diseases to enhance patient outcomes.

RISING DISEASE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMS

People with bladder-related problems typically need more medical services, such as hospital stays, doctor visits, and prescription medications. The rise in the number of people living longer with many chronic problems and increasing healthcare expenditures has encouraged better healthcare plans.

Disease management is one strategy that tries to improve care while lowering the expense of caring for the chronically ill. Programs for managing diseases aim to enhance the health of people with certain chronic disorders such as bladder disorders while lowering the demand for medical services and associated expenses for consequences that can be avoided, such as hospital stays and emergency visits. These programs also include information regarding chronic disease management services and solutions. These are becoming very popular owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. Government and healthcare organizations have organized and implemented these chronic diseases with multiple disease management programs such as bladder cancer, interstitial cystitis, and overactive bladder management programs. Since disease management programs can significantly improve self-care practices and reduce hospital visits and staying periods to a more excellent extent, they receive more attention among people.

Bladder Disorders Market Scope

Type

Cystitis

Urinary Incontinence

Overactive Bladder

Interstitial Cystitis

Bladder Cancer

Treatment type

Surgery

Medications

Others

End User

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery centers

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct

Retail

Bladder Disorders Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The bladder disorders market report is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, treatment type, end user, and distribution channel, as referenced above

Countries covered in this market are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates the global bladder disorders market in terms of market share and revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the high prevalence of overactive bladder disorder in the region, and growing R&D investments and the launch of novel therapies are boosting the market

A comprehensive analysis will be provided covering the following points in the report:

Executive Market Summary

Scope of the Bladder Disorders Report

Key Finding and Recommendations

Growth and Investment Opportunities

Bladder Disorders Market Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Bladder Disorders Market Attractive Investment Proposition

Competitive landscape and SWOT Analysis

Bladder Disorders Market Segmentation Outlook

Regional Outlook

Company Profiles of Key Players

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global Bladder Disorders market over the period. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Bladder Disorders Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Bladder Disorders Market, By Type Global Bladder Disorders Market, By Treatment type Global Bladder Disorders Market, By End User Global Bladder Disorders Market, By Distribution Channel Global Bladder Disorders Market, By Region Global Bladder Disorders Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

