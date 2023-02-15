The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

The Company has declared a second interim dividend of 0.95 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2023, payable on 31 May 2023 to shareholders on the register on 24 March 2023. The ex-dividend date will be 23 March 2023.

The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which is managed by its registrar, Link Group. For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the deadline to elect for the DRIP is 14 April 2023.

The Board expects at least to maintain the full year dividend, if necessary making use of revenue reserves.

15 February 2023

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45