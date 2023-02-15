Jacobi Inc: Technology Provider Jacobi delivers enhanced digital tooling to LGIM

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobi Strategies (Jacobi) has been selected to enhance the analytics and digital tools provided to Legal & General Investment Management's (LGIM) delegated solutions clients.





Jacobi will deliver on-demand and highly-detailed analytics on portfolios enabling LGIM to integrate their own models, data and intellectual property in a private deployment of the Jacobi software. Jacobi's technology will complement a mix of LGIM's in-house systems.

Tony Mackenzie, Chief Executive Officer at Jacobi, says:

"We are excited to be partnering with LGIM - the UK's largest asset manager with a rich heritage in investment management.

LGIM has ambitious digitalisation plans that put their clients at the forefront of the strategy. We're glad to be working with a clear market leader. LGIM has significant experience in developing their own technologies and abundant investment intellectual property - Jacobi will complement that.

We continue to see strong demand for our technology owing to the increased need for investment firms to scale and connect investment processes and enhance the quality of engagement with clients. Jacobi has a global footprint and a strong pipeline - with more new business wins to announce later in the year."

Tim Dougall, Head of Delegated Solutions at LGIM, says:

"We are delighted to be working with Jacobi to enhance our capabilities and create greater value for our clients. Jacobi's innovative technology platform allows us to better-leverage our proprietary analytics tools, improving real-time risk monitoring, and offering sophisticated reporting capabilities across complex client portfolios covering both public and private assets."

About Jacobi

Jacobi is a global investment technology provider that streamlines multi-asset investment processes and enables portfolio design, analysis and client engagement. Its unique 'open architecture' platform allows firms to tailor the platform by integrating their own code, models, data, analytics and applications. Founded in 2014 Jacobi provides its technology to top-tier investment organisations including some of the world's leading asset and wealth managers, pension funds, asset owners and investment consultants.

About LGIM

Legal & General Investment Management is one of Europe's largest asset managers and a major global investor, with assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. LGIM works with a wide range of global clients, including pension schemes, sovereign wealth funds, fund distributors and retail investors. Over the past 40 years, LGIM has built its business through understanding what matters most to clients and transforming this insight into valuable, accessible investment products and solutions.

