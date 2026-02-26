Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.02.2026 09:42 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jacobi Strategies: Jacobi Launches Suite of AI-Assisted Coding Resources to Accelerate Custom Investment Technology Development

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobi Strategies (Jacobi), a global leader in investment technology, today announced the launch of its AI-Assisted Coding Resources, a powerful new suite of tools designed to help investment teams rapidly build, standardise, and scale bespoke analytics and applications within their secure, private Jacobi environment.


Jacobi's new AI resources enable investment firms to standardise the development process, enabling complex, production-grade solutions to be built with unprecedented speed and consistency. Developers can now leverage modern AI assistants like GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and Claude Code within their secure Jacobi instance. Key features include:

  • Jacobi Rules: Provides essential global context, ensuring AI-generated code adheres to Jacobi's recommended architecture, development patterns, and language-specific coding standards.
  • Jacobi Skills: Offers procedural, multi-step instructions for common tasks, such as creating new plugins, querying internal data, and implementing complex modelling.
  • Jacobi Model Context Protocol Server: Acts as a secure, open-standard bridge that allows AI tools to safely interact with Jacobi APIs, explore data schemas, retrieve system objects and control platform actions through natural-language prompts.

Building on a Foundation of Security and Governance

These AI capabilities are delivered via Jacobi's Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS). Each client receives a private instance - including cloud infrastructure, horizontal scaling, and dedicated containerisation - ensuring proprietary models and data remain within a secure, governed perimeter.

Unlocking Next-Generation AI Agents for Investment Teams

The release coincides with the launch of new Jacobi AI agents integrated directly into the platform. Built for the rigorous demands of institutional managers, these "next generation" agents execute complex, multi-step workflows where precision is mandatory.

By combining Jacobi's AI-assisted coding resources with its IaaS, firms can rapidly build, scale, and govern custom tools. These tools - which include Jacobi Graph Scripts for modular analytics and visualisations, alongside full end-to-end applications - can then be seamlessly deployed across connected workflows using agents internal or external to the Jacobi ecosystem.

This launch reinforces Jacobi's commitment to open-architecture, API-first design, allowing clients to seamlessly integrate Jacobi-driven tools into their broader enterprise systems while maintaining total control over their IP.

Tony Mackenzie, Co-Founder and CEO of Jacobi, commented:

"Our AI-assisted coding resources are not designed to replace investment expertise, but to empower it. By providing a secure environment for custom analytics and applications, we remove the trade-off between in-house flexibility and enterprise-grade security.

A significant gap remains between individual AI adoption and enterprise-level use, which requires heightened control over standards and security. Jacobi's scalable infrastructure and experience with top-tier asset managers makes our technology uniquely suited to firms moving beyond prototyping towards delivery of robust AI solutions."

About Jacobi

Jacobi provides a secure, private investment technology allowing firms to harness modern AI to scale portfolio construction, analytics and investment workflows. Its open architecture technology empowers several of the world's leading investment managers to build differentiated tools and models on top of a robust, investment-specific data foundation.

To learn more about Jacobi's AI-Assisted Coding, please visit https://lp.jacobistrategies.com/jacobi-ai-assisted-coding-resource-enquiry

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1899562/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jacobi-launches-suite-of-ai-assisted-coding-resources-to-accelerate-custom-investment-technology-development-302696602.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.