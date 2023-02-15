Yandex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year -2

DJ Yandex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

Yandex N.V. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarter Results Yandex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results 2023-02-15 / 13:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yandex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

MOSCOW and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, February 15, 2023 -- Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX), a Dutch public limited company and one of Europe's largest internet businesses, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Q4 and FY 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights1,2

In RUB Three months ended Twelve months ended millions December 31 December 31, 2021 2022 Change 2021 2022 Change Total Revenues 110,328 164,778 49% 356,171 521,699 46% Total Adjusted EBITDA 9,720 17,173 77% 32,143 64,140 100% Total Group Total Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 8.8% 10.4% 1.6 pp 9.0% 12.3% 3.3 pp Net income/(loss) (2,861) 7,055 n/m 47,615 n/m (14,653) Including one-off non-cash gains as a result of the News and Zen deconsolidation and restructuring of - - n/m - 47,356 n/m convertible debt Adjusted Net Income 2,645 747 -72% 8,005 10,765 34% Share of Russian search market, % 60.2% 62.6% 2.4 pp 59.8% 61.9% 2.1 pp Search share on Android, % 59.2% 62.0% 2.8 pp 59.2% 61.4% 2.2 pp Search share on iOS, % 44.0% 48.0% 4.0 pp 42.8% 47.6% 4.8 pp Search and Revenues 47,258 69,680 47% 162,715 224,669 38% Portal Ex-TAC revenues 39,326 56,978 45% 133,755 187,079 40% Adjusted EBITDA 23,921 36,048 51% 80,735 116,877 45% Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 50.6% 51.7% 1.1 pp 49.6% 52.0% 2.4 pp Revenues 52,590 85,732 63% 166,459 260,787 57% E-Commerce, GMV of Mobility3 174,729 218,427 25% 588,846 762,848 30% Mobility and Delivery GMV of E-commerce4 58,908 112,098 90% 160,227 307,711 92% GMV of other O2O services5 41,965 66,660 59% 126,499 192,130 52% Total Adjusted EBITDA (7,262) 45% -37% (10,557) (30,167) (19,058) Plus and Entertainment Yandex Plus subscribers6, MM 11.6 19.3 66% 11.6 19.3 66% Services

(1) Pursuant to SEC rules regarding convenience translations, Russian ruble (RUB) amounts have been translated into U.S. dollars in this release at a rate of RUB 70.3375 to USD1.00, the official exchange rate quoted as of December 31, 2022 by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

(2) The following measures presented in this release are "non-GAAP financial measures": ex-TAC revenues, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income. Please see the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of how we define these measures, as well as reconciliations at the end of this release of each of these measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

(3) GMV (or gross merchandise value) of Mobility is defined as the total amount paid by customers for ride-hailing, car-sharing and scooters rent services booked through our platform, including VAT.

(4) GMV of E-commerce is defined as the value of all merchandise sold through our Yandex Market marketplace and Yandex Lavka as well as the value of products sold through Yandex Eats and Delivery Club grocery service (delivered and paid for), including VAT.

(5) GMV of other O2O (online-to-offline) services includes the total amount paid by customers and partner businesses for Yandex Delivery and Yandex Fuel services, the value of orders, delivered through the Yandex Eats and Delivery Club Food Delivery services, Lavka Israel, and several other smaller O2O experiments, including VAT. (6) Starting from June 2022 we made several adjustments to our methodology of subscribers calculation, in particular: included the mobile operators' subscribers who do not have Yandex account, and improved the quality of counting unique users who have multiple Plus subscriptions. As a result previous numbers for 2021-2022 were restated.

Financial outlook

Given that uncertainty concerning future geopolitical developments and the macro environment remains high, our visibility over the short- and medium-term is limited and we remain unable to provide any forward-looking expectations at this stage. We aim to remain transparent about the performance and key trends across our businesses with our quarterly Letter to Shareholders.

Corporate and Subsequent Events

-- On November 25, 2022, Yandex N.V. announced that the Board of Directors had commenced a strategic processto review options to restructure the Yandex Group's ownership and governance. A special committee of the Board hasbeen charged with exploring a variety of potential scenarios and steps, including the development of theinternational divisions of certain services (including self-driving technologies, cloud computing, data labeling,and ed-tech) independently from Russia, as well as divestment of Yandex N.V.'s ownership and control of all otherbusinesses in the Yandex Group (including search and advertising, mobility, e-commerce, food-delivery, delivery,entertainment services and others in Russia and international markets), including transferring certain elements ofgovernance to management. Any corporate restructuring will be subject to shareholder approval.

-- In January 2023, Yandex reported that certain fragments of its program code have been discovered in thepublic domain. The published fragments of the code are outdated and differ from the version currently used by itsservices, while some of the published fragments were never actually used in operations. The company is taking thismatter extremely seriously and has initiated a thorough investigation into the cause, content and implications ofthe leak. Based on the results of our ongoing investigation, we will take all possible measures to strengthen ourpolicies and enforce greater effectiveness of the management and oversight systems to ensure such issues are notrepeated.

-- As of the date of this press release, trading in our Class A shares on Nasdaq remains suspended. There isstill no clarity on when and whether trading on Nasdaq may be resumed. Trading on the Moscow Exchange continues,however the international settlement systems remain closed for trading in rubles and in securities of Russianbusinesses. The liquidity of our shares on the Moscow Exchange remains limited to the number of shares held in theRussian clearing system.

-- Neither Yandex N.V. nor any of its group companies is a target of sanctions in the United States,European Union, Switzerland or United Kingdom, and the Yandex group is not owned or controlled by any persons whohave been designated under such sanctions. Yandex continues to closely monitor developments in this regard.

Impact of the current geopolitical crisis

Current geopolitical tensions and their impact on the Russian and global economy have created an exceptionally challenging environment for our business, team and shareholders.

These developments have adversely impacted (and may in the future materially adversely impact) the macroeconomic climate in Russia, resulting in volatility of the ruble, currency controls, materially increased interest rates and inflation and a potential contraction in consumer spending, as well as the withdrawal of foreign businesses and suppliers from the Russian market. In addition, laws or regulations may be adopted that may adversely affect our non-Russian shareholders and the value of the shares they hold in our company. We provided detailed information on our risk exposure and possible adverse impacts on our businesses in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed on April 20, 2022.

We continue to provide services to our users and partners with no interruptions. We are taking appropriate measures to conserve cash and to consider our capital allocation and budget appropriately during this period of uncertainty, while remaining committed to continue investing in the development of our key businesses and services. We are closely monitoring sanctions and export control developments as well as the macroeconomic climate and consumer sentiment in Russia and we are assessing contingency plans to address potential developments. Our Board and management are focused on the wellbeing of our approximately 21,000 employees in Russia and abroad, while doing everything we can to safeguard the interests of our shareholders and other stakeholders.

Consolidated Results

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2023 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

DJ Yandex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year -2-

The following table provides a summary of our key consolidated financial results for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2022:

In RUB millions Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 2022 Change 2021 2022 Change Revenues 110,328 164,778 49% 356,171 521,699 46% Ex-TAC revenues 103,166 152,791 48% 330,502 487,007 47% Income/(loss) from operations (2,603) 6,127 n/m (13,277) 13,236 n/m Adjusted EBITDA 9,720 17,173 77% 32,143 64,140 100% Net income/(loss) (2,861) 7,055 n/m (14,653) 47,615 n/m Adjusted net income 2,645 747 -72% 8,005 10,765 34%

Our segment disclosure is provided in the Segment financial results section below.

Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits as of December 31, 2022:

-- RUB 83.3 billion (USD1,184.1 million) on a consolidated basis.

Segment financial results

Search & Portal

Our Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News (up to September 12, 2022 when the deconsolidation transaction was completed), Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Key operational trends:

-- Share of Russian search market, including mobile, averaged 62.6% in Q4 2022, up 2.4 pp from 60.2% in Q42021 and an improvement from 62.0% in Q3 2022, according to Yandex Radar

-- Search share on Android in Russia was 62.0% in Q4 2022, up 2.8 pp from 59.2% in Q4 2021 and almost flatcompared to 61.9% in Q3 2022, according to Yandex Radar

-- Search share on iOS in Russia was 48.0% in Q4 2022, up 4.0 pp from 44.0% in Q4 2021 and relatively stablecompared to 48.3% in Q3 2022, according to Yandex Radar

-- Mobile search traffic was 67.7% of our total search traffic in Q4 2022. Mobile revenues represented 59.6%of our search revenues in Q4 2022

In RUB millions Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 2022 Change 2021 2022 Change Revenues 47,258 69,680 47% 162,715 224,669 38% Ex-TAC revenues 39,326 56,978 45% 133,755 187,079 40% Adjusted EBITDA 23,921 36,048 51% 80,735 116,877 45% Adjusted EBITDA margin 50.6% 51.7% 1.1 pp 49.6% 52.0% 2.4 pp

Revenues increased by 47% and Ex-TAC revenues grew by 45% year-on-year in Q4 2022 on the back of strong trends in the Yandex Advertising Network (led primarily by partner apps as well as websites) and solid growth in our Search ad revenues. This dynamic was driven by ongoing investments in the development of our ad technologies and products (with a particular focus on the e-commerce sector, SMB clients and iOS share), which translated into market share gains amid changes in the competitive landscape. SMB remained the key contributor to our revenue growth.

Adjusted EBITDA margin came to 51.7% in Q4 2022 compared with 50.6% in Q4 2021. The increase resulted mainly from the positive operating leverage effect driven by solid trends in advertising revenue, cost optimization (primarily marketing) as well as benefits from the segregation of corporate overheads to our Other Business Units and Initiatives segment. All these factors helped to offset an adverse impact from the growth of personnel costs on the back of the changes in our compensation scheme, and the resulting inclusion in adjusted EBITDA of stock-based compensation expenses related to RSU equity awards of our employees settled in cash.

E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery

The E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment includes our transactional online-to-offline (O2O) businesses, which consist of (i) the mobility businesses, including ride-hailing in Russia and other countries across CIS and EMEA, Yandex Drive, our car-sharing business for both B2C and B2B and scooters; (ii) the E-commerce businesses in Russia and CIS, including Yandex Market, our multi-category e-commerce marketplace, Yandex Lavka Russia, our hyperlocal convenience store delivery service, and the grocery delivery services of Yandex Eats and Delivery Club (since September 8, 2022, when the acquisition was completed); and (iii) our other O2O businesses, including Yandex Delivery, our last-mile logistics solution for individuals, enterprises and SMB (small and medium business); Yandex Eats and Delivery Club Food Delivery, our ready-to-eat delivery services from restaurants; Lavka Israel, our hyperlocal convenience store delivery service; and Yandex Fuel, our contactless payment service at gas stations and several smaller experiments.

Key operational trends:

-- Total E-Commerce GMV increased by 90% year-on-year in Q4 2022

Yandex Market

-- The share of GMV sold by third-party sellers on our Yandex Market marketplace was 81% in Q4 2022 comparedto 82% in Q4 2021

-- Marketplace's assortment was 41.7 million SKUs as of the end of Q4 2022, up from 20.6 million SKUs as ofthe end of Q4 2021, and further expanded to 47 million SKUs as of the end of January 2023

-- The number of active buyers7 on the Yandex Market marketplace increased by 43% year-on-year and reached14.0 million as of the end of Q4 2022

-- The number of active sellers8 on Yandex Market marketplace increased by 83% year-on-year and reached43,700 as of the end of Q4 2022

Mobility

-- The number of rides in the Mobility services increased by 17% compared to Q4 2021

-- GMV of the Mobility services grew 25% compared to Q4 2021

(7) An active buyer is a buyer who made at least 1 purchase in the last 12 months prior to the reporting date.

(8) An active seller is a seller who made at least 1 sale in the last 1 month prior to the reporting date.

In RUB millions Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 2022 Change 2021 2022 Change GMV: Mobility 174,729 218,427 25% 588,846 762,848 30% E-Commerce 58,908 112,098 90% 160,227 307,711 92% First party (1P) business model 16,638 30,050 81% 56,498 86,481 53% Third party (3P) commission business model 42,270 82,048 94% 103,729 221,230 113% Other O2O services 41,965 66,660 59% 126,499 192,130 52% Revenues: Mobility 26,708 34,392 29% 85,340 121,906 43% E-Commerce 18,576 37,310 101% 60,561 101,228 67% Revenues from sale of goods (1P)9 13,779 23,465 70% 46,690 69,107 48% Commission and other e-commerce revenues10 4,797 13,845 189% 13,871 32,121 132% Other O2O services 8,738 16,284 86% 23,264 43,876 89% Eliminations (1,432) (2,254) 57% (2,706) (6,223) 130% Total revenues 52,590 85,732 63% 166,459 260,787 57% Adjusted EBITDA E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery: (7,262) (10,557) 45% (30,167) (19,058) -37%

(9) Revenues related to sales of goods include revenues from Yandex Market 1P sales, revenues from Yandex Lavka 1P sales in Russia, where we use a first-party (1P) business model and act as a direct retailer, and exclude delivery fee revenues related to these businesses.

(10) Commission and other e-commerce revenues include Yandex Market marketplace (3P) commission, delivery, service fee and advertising revenues of grocery delivery services of Yandex Eats and Delivery Club, as well as delivery fee and advertising revenue of Yandex Lavka in Russia and other revenues.

The growth in GMV of Mobility reached 25% year-on-year in Q4 2022, driven by an increase in the number of rides on the back of growth of our rider base and order frequency. The growth in GMV of E-commerce accelerated to 90% year-on-year in Q4 2022 (including 86% year-on-year growth in Yandex Market GMV) from 73% in Q3 2022 supported by an addition of a unique assortment of stock (consisting primarily of the remaining inventory of IKEA's Russia division), as well as efficient pricing strategies and marketing campaigns before the high season period. GMV of other O2O services grew 59% year-on-year in Q4 2022, with Yandex Delivery and Yandex Food Delivery services including Delivery Club, being the largest contributors, with the growth of 98% year-on-year.

E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment revenues increased by 63% year-on-year in Q4 2022, mainly driven by E-commerce services (where Yandex Market was the largest contributor to growth, followed by Yandex Lavka) and Mobility. Mobility revenues increased by 29%, driven by solid growth in rides and GMV in ride-hailing. E-commerce revenues increased by 101%. The faster-than-GMV revenue growth is primarily explained by the normalization of the 1P/3P GMV mix in Yandex Market (the share of 1P GMV slightly increased to 19% in Q4 2022 compared with 18% in Q4 2021) and improvement of 3P take rates. 1P revenues grew 70% year-on-year in Q4 2022 supported by the growth of Yandex Lavka (Yandex Lavka year-on-year growth was primarily driven by further increase in items per order, positively affecting the average check) and Yandex Market 1P sales (as a result of a growth of GMV and the business as a whole, as well as the purchase of IKEA stock). Commission and other E-Commerce revenues grew by 189% due to 3P GMV growth and an

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2023 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)