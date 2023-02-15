Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Kurschance nutzen und auf nochmal 82,4% an einem Tag wetten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.02.2023 | 15:12
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Madinah City: Madinah issues its SDGs Voluntary Local Review

MEDINA, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urban Observatory at Al Madinah Region Development Authority has issued the Madinah SDGs Voluntary Local Review (VLR) as the first VLR in Saudi Arabia that covers nine sustainable development goals.

Madinah, sustainable city

Madinah's VLR comes in line with Saudi Arabia's commitment towards the "2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" that was approved at the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015. Saudi Arabia's commitment comes within the Islamic values, Kingdom's VISION 2030 and its executive programs. Madinah's VLR comes in continuation of the national efforts in the Voluntary National Review (VNR) in its first edition in 2018, titled "Towards the Sustainable Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" by the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

The VLR aims to evaluate Madinah's current state of sustainable development and to assess them against the national and international trends, enriching the localization of the SDGs in collaboration with the government agencies, the private sector, the non-profit sector, and Madinah's civil society.

This VLR covers 9 goals of the SDGs: from Goal 1 to Goal 8, and Goal 11. The report comprises Madinah's sustainable development state in many fields, such as health, education, infrastructure, environment, housing, transport, and others.

Madinah Region Development Authority looks forward to collaborate with its partners to accelerate achieving the SDG targets at the local level through job creation, prosperity, and development without burdening land and resources, while reducing pollution, in compatibility with national efforts and initiatives to achieve sustainable and inclusive development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002414/Madinah_Sustainable_City.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/madinah-issues-its-sdgs-voluntary-local-review-301747618.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.