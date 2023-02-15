DJ Commerzbank Supervisory Board intends to appoint Jens Weidmann as new Chairman

Today, the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank has declared unanimously that it intends to appoint Dr Jens Weidmann as its Chairman if Weidmann is elected to the Supervisory Board by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2023 as planned. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Helmut Gottschalk, who proposed Weidmann as his successor last November, explained: "I am pleased that my proposal has been met with broad approval by both the shareholders and the employees on the Supervisory Board. It was important to me to find a widely respected personality for my succession, and Jens Weidmann stands for stability and independence. With his appointment, Commerzbank will continue on its successful course of self-determined development, which was achieved during my tenure."

The Federal Government has exercised its contractual right of designating two representatives of the federal government for the Supervisory Board, Dr Jutta Dönges and Harald Christ. The Supervisory Board has complied with this and nominated Dönges, who has been a member of the committee since 2020, and Christ, who is running for the first time, for the election.

