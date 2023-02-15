Nextensa NV: Nextensa: annual results 2022

Notesoftheboardofdirectors onthepastfiscalyear2022

HIGHLIGHTS 2022

Result : Net income of €71.3 million or €7.18 per share entitled to dividends.





: Net income of €71.3 million or €7.18 per share entitled to dividends. Active financial management : Decrease in the financial debt ratio from 48.6% at the end of 2021 to 42.6% at the end of 2022. As a result of the successful hedging policy, the average financing cost in the current interest rate environment increases only slightly from 2.07% to 2.18%.





: Decrease in the financial debt ratio from 48.6% at the end of 2021 to 42.6% at the end of 2022. As a result of the successful hedging policy, the average financing cost in the current interest rate environment increases only slightly from 2.07% to 2.18%. Solidinvestmentportfolio: Rental income increased by €2.2 million compared to last year and amounts to €67.4 million at the end of 2022. Only slight devaluation of investment properties by 0.90% of fair value. A number of important new leases and lease renewals were concluded.

Successful rotation with nice capital gains : The disposals of the Titanium (LUX), Monnet (LUX) and The Crescent (BE) buildings generate a capital gain of €28.3 million.





: The disposals of the Titanium (LUX), Monnet (LUX) and The Crescent (BE) buildings generate a capital gain of €28.3 million. Innovative developments : Park Lane phase II on Tour & Taxis continues to score. Since the commercialization of this residential project, an apartment is reserved every 2.3 days, resulting in already more than 120 reservations or sales in 2022. Strong contribution from office developments at Cloche d'Or: sales of the Kockelscheuer and Darwin I "Bronze Gate" buildings and rentals of Darwin II, B&B HOTELS, Emerald and White House.





: Park Lane phase II on Tour & Taxis continues to score. Since the commercialization of this residential project, an apartment is reserved every 2.3 days, resulting in already more than 120 reservations or sales in 2022. Strong contribution from office developments at Cloche d'Or: sales of the Kockelscheuer and Darwin I "Bronze Gate" buildings and rentals of Darwin II, B&B HOTELS, Emerald and White House. Focus on sustainability : Our ambitious and committed vision to contribute to the net zero carbon was demonstrated last year by the renovation and development projects of Park Lane, Moonar, Monteco and Hôtel des Douanes.





: Our ambitious and committed vision to contribute to the net zero carbon was demonstrated last year by the renovation and development projects of Park Lane, Moonar, Monteco and Hôtel des Douanes. Dividend: Proposed gross dividend of € 2,60 per share

ABOUT NEXTENSA

Nextensa SA is a mixed real estate investor and developer. The company's investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (41%), Belgium (44%) and Austria (15%); its total value as of 31/12/2022 was approximately € 1.28 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d'Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of €519.1 million (value 31/12/2022).

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer

Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

www.nextensa.eu

