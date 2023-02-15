DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: ACS-Annual Financial Report

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Annual Results for the year to 31st December 2022

The following text is extracted from the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2022. Page numbers refer to the full financial statements.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

During 2022 the UK economy suffered from a number of headwinds which impacted heavily on the performance of smaller companies.

The war in Ukraine and its resultant effect on energy and commodity prices have led to supply shortages and high inflation which, in turn, have caused central banks to ratchet up interest rates to levels not seen since before the 2008 financial crisis. Post Brexit, the UK has been particularly prone to staff shortages; COVID-19 appears to have reduced the available labour pool still further.

After a satisfactory 34.4% increase in net asset per share in 2021, 2022 saw a 24.8% reduction from 3036.6p to 2283.2p. During this period the FTSE All Share fell by 3.2%; however as noted in previous reports, the FTSE All Share is dominated by energy and commodity companies which have benefitted from soaring inflation and global supply shortages. Over 5 years the Company has underperformed the FTSE All Share by 0.3% but over 10 years it has generated a 237.3% return compared with 31.7% in the FTSE All Share.

Following Simon Knott's decision to retire as the Company's investment manager, the Board carried out a thorough review of potential replacement managers, resulting in the appointment of Jupiter Unit Trust Managers ("JUTM") with effect from 3rd October 2022. The Board is grateful to Simon for his 39 years' tenure and for the outstanding returns for shareholders generated over that period.

Lead investment manager, Dan Nickols, and co-manager, Matt Cable, are responsible for managing the Company's portfolio and are part of Jupiter's UK Small and Mid-Cap ("SMID") team. They are supported by Jupiter's wider investment platform and operational infrastructure, more details of which are provided in the Investment Manager's report.

Dan has an outstanding long term investment track record, being active in UK smaller companies since 1997; Matt has managed UK Smaller Companies portfolios since 2002, both Dan and Matt will be presenting at the forthcoming AGM which will be held at Jupiter's head office in London.

The Board expects continuity of investment style but also a reduction in the historic concentration of the portfolio with interesting new opportunities being added; we have already seen the beginnings of this process.

Jupiter will also be responsible for increasing the marketing of the Company to a wider audience of investors and potential investors including private individuals, wealth managers and professional fund managers through a variety of traditional and digital marketing activities.

In common with other smaller company investment trusts, the Company has seen an increase in the discount during the year and at year-end this stood at 17.2% despite having bought back 1.2m shares at a total cost of GBP25.9m, including GBP15.1m as part of the tender offer made to shareholders in September in connection with the change of fund managers. Share buy-backs may succeed in narrowing the discount between the Company's share price and net asset value per share or in limiting its volatility, but their influence is inevitably subject to broader stock market conditions. Irrespective of their effect on the discount, buy-backs at the margin provide an increase in liquidity for those shareholders seeking to crystallise their investment and at the same time deliver an economic uplift for those shareholders wishing to remain invested in the Company. The Company's current share buy-back programme runs until July 2023.

In order to help increase liquidity, given that the share price trades around GBP18-GBP20 per share, the Board is proposing, subject to shareholder approval, that each existing ordinary share be subdivided into 10 new ordinary shares. This subdivision will not itself affect the value of any shareholder's holding in the Company and should benefit all shareholders, particularly those who seek to invest on a regular basis or re-invest their dividends. Please see resolution 13 in the notice of AGM on page 4 and the accompanying explanation on page 7 of this Annual Report for further details.

The Directors are equally conscious of the importance of income to shareholders and are proposing a final dividend of 29.25p which, if approved at the forthcoming AGM, would result in a total payment of 40p per share to shareholders, a 15.1% increase over the prior year's dividend.

There have been changes to the Board of Directors during the year. Whilst retiring as investment manager Simon Knott continues his involvement with the Company as a non-executive director. David Bramwell retired as Chairman at the end of December after a 20-year involvement with the Company. We thank David for his significant contribution over this period. At the same time, we extend a warm welcome to Helen Vaughan who joined the Board on 1st January 2023, both as a non-executive director and Chair of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee.

The war in Ukraine will likely continue in an unpredictable manner for some time yet causing uncertainty in the financial markets. There are tentative signs that inflation may be peaking and that increases in base rates may not be as high as the Bank of England previously indicated. However, it is likely to be some time before this filters through to consumer confidence.

Whilst there is expected to be continued volatility in the markets, this does present a significant opportunity to buy into companies operated by high quality management teams with robust balance sheets which are fundamentally mispriced. We believe the Jupiter team has the expertise to identify these opportunities and continue the long term success of the Company.

Mr D. M. BEST

Chairman

15th February 2022

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT

Introduction

We are delighted to present our first report to the shareholders of the Company following our appointment as investment managers on 3rd October. We are conscious of the responsibility we are taking on after the remarkable and highly successful 39 year tenure of our predecessor Simon Knott. We are likewise extremely pleased that Mr Knott has agreed to remain on the Board as a non-executive director and continues to be a significant shareholder in the Company.

Given the relatively short period since we took over as managers of the Company, we do not propose to report in detail on performance for the year just ended (please see the Chairman's introduction). Instead, we would like to take this opportunity to introduce ourselves, our investment philosophy and process, and our immediate plans for the portfolio.

Your new investment managers

Following Mr Knott's decision to step down as the Company's in-house investment manager, the Board undertook a process to select a new external manager. We, Dan Nickols and Matt Cable, were appointed to manage the portfolio with effect from 3rd October 2022. With 25 and 15 years' experience in UK smaller companies investing respectively, we are both part of Jupiter's SMID investment team. In turn, our team forms part of Jupiter's wider investment department which is responsible for the management of GBP48bn of client funds across a wide range of asset classes, regions and strategies. We are further supported by Jupiter's wider investment and business infrastructure including state-of-the-art systems, well invested operational functions, risk management, data science and governance and sustainability teams.

Key people

Dan Nickols is co-head of Jupiter's SMID team, having joined the company in 2020 following Jupiter's acquisition of Merian. His career in the UK Smaller Companies sector started in 1997 at Old Mutual. Dan has a degree in Modern & Medieval Languages from Cambridge University and is an Associate of the Society of Investment Professionals.

Matt Cable joined Jupiter in 2019 as UK smaller companies fund manager after holding a similar role at M&G for almost ten years. Prior to his time at M&G, Matt worked in a variety of roles across financial services firms including Travelex, Bank of America and Capital One. He has a degree in Natural Sciences from Cambridge University and is a CFA Charterholder.

The Small and Midcap team

Jupiter's SMID team consists of eight investment professionals researching and investing in UK listed businesses outside the FTSE 100. Each member of the team has responsibility for researching specific industry sectors. The team manages GBP4bn of client funds in 11 portfolios across six investment strategies.

The team operates in a highly collaborative manner, interacting daily but formally meeting weekly to discuss individual stocks and monthly to debate macro-economic and other 'top-down' matters.

Investment philosophy and process

As a team, we are fundamental investors who look at companies and markets from both a bottom-up and top-down perspective. We aim to combine these two views, alongside careful risk management, to construct portfolios designed to deliver outperformance for our clients over the long term.

Investment philosophy

