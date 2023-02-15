Purchase of Animoca Brand Shares & Sale of IPv4 Addresses and Structured Products

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: CYFRF) ("Cypherpunk" or, the "Company"), a sector leader for blockchain, privacy and cryptography focused investments, would like to announce an update on the Company's holdings.

Purchase of Animoca Brand Shares

The Company is pleased to announce that it has acquired 9.09 million ordinary shares of Animoca Brands Corporation Limited ("Animoca Brands") through secondary market trades. The Company paid an aggregate purchase price of approximately AUD $10 million (CAD $9.42 million) for this purchase.

Commenting on the purchase, Tony Guoga, Cypherpunk's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are delighted to invest into Animoca Brands again, this has proved to be a great investment in 2021 and we were able to exit within short period of time and realize a profit of over 250%. The Company feels Animoca Brands is undervalued based on its wide array of assets in the Metaverse, NFT and GameFi sectors. The Company believes in Animoca Brands management and vision and feel they are well positioned to deliver value for shareholders."

Sale of IPv4 Addresses

The company recently sold all of its 24,572 IPv4 addresses for CAD $ 1,155,000.

Structured Products: AB Digital Strategies Fund

The Company sold its stake in AB Digital Strategies Fund which is managed by Isla Capital Ltd. The proceeds from the sale are CAD $1.57m. This represents 22% loss on the original investment.

The company has currently no other direct exposure to cryptocurrencies.

Other Investments:

The Company maintains its other equity investments in Chia Networks Inc, ZkSnacks Ltd (dba Wasabi Wallet), NGRAVE, and Samourai Wallet. The company also owns approximately 2500 TH of mining hardware which continues to be operated under contract by MineOn LLC (dba MiningStore).

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk was established to invest in currencies, companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy attributes, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE and GOAT.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved." Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company's expectation or belief regarding its investment in shares of Animoca Brand and Animoca Brand's future performance or business. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Officer/Director Contact:

Tony Guoga

Chief Executive Officer

tony@cypherpunkholdings.com

Office: 1-647-946-1300

Investor Relations Contact:

Veronika Oswald

Investor Relations

veronika@cypherpunkholdings.com

Office: 1-647-946-1300

