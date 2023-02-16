Data Bridge Market Research: Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) Treatment Market to Experience Substantial CAGR Growth of 8.7% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

SYDNEY, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) Treatment Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. A proficient team works meticulously with their potential capabilities to generate the premium Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) Treatment market research report. To put marketplace clearly into the focus, most up to date market insights and analysis has been offered via this report. This report broadly comprises of absolute and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, major market players involved in this industry, exhaustive analysis of the market segmentation, and competitive analysis of the key players. Data collection modules with large sample sizes have been used in the first class Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) Treatment report to pull together data and perform base year analysis.





The mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 148,373.70 thousand by 2029. Wide portfolio offered by major players and growing awareness of mild cognitive impairment is expected to act as driver for the market growth.

Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is an early stage of memory loss or other cognitive ability loss (such as language or visual/spatial perception) in individuals who maintain the ability to perform most activities of daily living independently. MCI can develop for multiple reasons, and individuals living with MCI may develop dementia. MCI can be an early stage of the disease continuum for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's. In some individuals, MCI reverts to normal cognition or remains stable.

Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is characterized by impairment in a single cognitive domain, usually memory (amnestic MCI), or moderate impairment in several cognitive domains. The prevalence of MCI among individuals living in long-term care settings varies from 5% to 10% in many nursing homes to up to 30%. The most frequently encountered form of MCI is the amnestic type. Less common variants of MCI present with localized impairment of other cognitive domains such as executive dysfunction in Frontotemporal lobar degeneration (FTLD).

Major factors driving the growth of the global mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market are an increase in the older patients population, ongoing research to find the perfect and effective cure is expected to drive the market's growth in the coming time. However, the high cost of therapies procedures and product-associated adverse risks may hamper the market growth.

In July 2021 , FDA approved Biogen Aduhelm (aducanumab) to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease using the Accelerated Approval pathway

Collaboration, product launch, business expansion, award and recognition, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company footprints in the mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market which also provides the benefit for organization's profit growth.

Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

Based on disease type, the mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market is segmented into amnestic MCI and non-amnestic MCI. In 2022, the amnestic MCI segment is expected to dominate the global mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market is due to the increase in the older population across the globe.

Based on treatment type, the mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market is segmented into medication and therapy. In 2022, the medication segment is expected to dominate the global mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market due to its immediate and effective impact on MCI symptoms.

Based on route of administration, the mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market is segmented into oral and parenteral, and others. In 2022, the oral segment is expected to dominate the global mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market is due to the non-invasive, high patient compliance, convenience handling, and not requiring any specific sterile conditions.

Based on drug type, the mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market is segmented into branded and generics. In 2022, the generics segment is expected to dominate the global mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market is due to the cost-effectiveness compared to branded drugs.

Based on gender, the mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market is segmented into male and female. In 2022, the male segment is expected to dominate the global mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market is due to a surge in mental health complications observed in the male population.

Based on age, the mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market is segmented into child, adult, and geriatric. In 2022, the geriatric segment is expected to dominate the global mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market is due to a surge in vulnerable older people population with the highest rate of increase in the Asian region.

Based on end users, the mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, and others. In 2022, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the global mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market due to increased awareness regarding better and more effective treatment during hospital stays.

Based on distribution channel, the mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacy. In 2022, the hospital pharmacy segment is expected to dominate the global mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market due to increased interaction with certified prescribers and health professionals to use antipsychotic drugs and guaranteed payment.

Regional Analysis/Insights: Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) Treatment Market

The countries covered in the mild cognitive impairment (MCI) treatment market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland, Turkey, Austria, Hungary, Norway, Ireland, Lithuania, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa

The U.S. is expected to dominate the mild cognitive impairment (mci) treatment market due to the ongoing research to find the perfect and effective cure. Germany is expected to grow in the Europe mild cognitive impairment (mci) treatment market due to the increasing research and development activities in the field of MCI treatment. China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific mild cognitive impairment (mci) treatment market due to the growing geriatric population in the country.

