Enthera Pharmaceuticals ("Enthera"), a biotech company developing first-in-class biologics for selected autoimmune conditions, today announces the appointment of Filippo Canducci MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Canducci brings more than 20 years of experience in translational medicine, clinical research and drug development in inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Prior to joining Enthera, Dr. Canducci was a senior medical leader at Roche where he led global teams in the clinical development of immunology and infectious disease assets from clinical entry through transitioning to Phase 3. At Enthera, he will be responsible for the clinical development of the company's lead asset, Ent001, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) designed to target the IGFBP3/TMEM219 axis, a pathway which plays a critical role in both inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and type 1 diabetes (T1D). Dr. Canducci will also oversee the progress of Enthera's additional pipeline candidates as the company builds out its proprietary discovery platform for the development of safe and effective, first-in-class biologics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

"Filippo's deep scientific and industry experience cultivated across internationally renowned biopharmaceutical companies and research institutes, along with his entrepreneurial mindset, makes him the ideal candidate to guide us as we enter the clinic with Ent001," said Aled Paton Williams, CEO of Enthera. "We will benefit from his wealth of knowledge, particularly in the field of autoimmune diseases, as we work towards bringing novel therapeutics to underserved patient populations."

"Enthera's portfolio of first-in-class selective inhibitors based on the novel scientific discovery of the IGFBP3/TMEM219 pathway, showcases the company's truly innovative approach to a challenging disease area," said Filippo Canducci, Chief Medical Officer of Enthera. "Ent001 is the only drug of its kind currently in development with the potential to halt and possibly reverse disease progression in both IBD and T1D. I look forward to working with the Enthera team to guide Ent001's rapid entry into the clinic and to building-out the company's pipeline."

Filippo Canducci holds an MD from Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Rome, a PhD from the University of Trieste, and an MBA from SDA Bocconi School of Management. Dr. Canducci has been published in more than 80 scientific papers in peer-reviewed high impact journals.

About Enthera Pharmaceuticals

Enthera Srl is a biotech company developing first-in-class biologics to transform the treatment paradigm for specific autoimmune conditions by re-establishing stem cell capabilities. The Company's primary target indications are inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Enthera's pioneering approach capitalizes on the key discovery of the IGFBP3/TMEM219 pathway, which is involved in stem cell and beta cell apoptosis in the gut and pancreas, respectively.

Enthera's lead program, Ent001, is the only drug in development with the potential to restore the original intestinal structure in IBD and the endogenous pancreatic stem cell compartment in T1D, resulting in restoration of organ function.

Enthera is a private company headquartered in Milan, Italy and founded in 2016 by Prof Paolo Fiorina and Dr Francesca D'Addio at BiovelocITA, Italy's first biotech accelerator. The Company is backed by Sofinnova Partners, AbbVie, JDRF T1D Fund, Roche and a number of private investors. Enthera's discovery engine and assets are protected by a broad portfolio of patents.

