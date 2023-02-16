Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Global Insulin Pump Market Worth $6 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Market Research Report by Arizton

New opportunities for the growth of the insulin pump market have been created by the explosion in research, development, and published studies about the closed-loop system with insulin pumps in diabetes management. Several hybrid systems are expected to be commercialized in the future associated with insulin delivery.
CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- [279 Pages] According to Arizton's latest research report, the insulin pump market will grow at a CAGR OF 8.4% during 2022-2028. New products launched and technological advancement in diabetes care, increasing demand for closed-loop technology, and transition of patients from multiple daily injections to the insulin pump are key trends in the market.
Advances in insulin delivery for diabetic patients are highly accepted worldwide, giving a new direction to diabetes management. Over the last decades, several improvements have been registered in the insulin pump market enhancing diabetes management and driving market growth. The explosion in R&D and published studies about the closed-loop system in diabetes management gives new market growth opportunities. Several hybrid systems are expected to be commercialized in insulin delivery solutions. Moreover, advanced closed-loop systems combine a predictive algorithm with user control. These systems develop advanced features such as a predictive algorithm that allows accounting CGM values and insulin on board (IOB), consideration of user's settings, and carbohydrates that help them automatically adjust the insulin delivery.
INSULIN PUMP MARKET REPORT SCOPE
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 6 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 3.68 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
8.46 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Products, Disease, End-Users, and Geography
Largest Regional Market
North America
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, Iran, and Saudi Arabia
Key Vendors
Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, CeQur Simplicity, EOFLOW, Debiotech SA, F-Hoffmann-La Roche, Medzer.com, MicroPort Scientific, Novo Nordisk A/S, SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd., Terumo, ViCentra B.V., Ypsomed, and Mannkind
Page Number
279
Market Dynamics
Customization Available
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3715
INSULIN PUMP MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
- Increase in the Prevalence of Diabetes & Expenditure
- Government Initiatives for Diabetes Care Management
- Available Reimbursement Policies and Healthcare Insurance for Insulin Pumps
Restraints
- High-cost Burden of Insulin Pumps.
- Available Alternative Solutions for Insulin Pumps.
- Increase in Undiagnosed Diabetic Population.
Opportunities
- New Product Launches and Technological Advances in Diabetes Care.
- Increase in Demand for Closed loop Technology.
- The transition of Patients from Multiple Daily Injections to Insulin Pumps.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
F-Halfmann la Roche has a Diabetes Care Middle East unit in the UAE. It is one of the leading market players operating in the region, offering advanced insulin pump systems. The company has achieved strong market penetration in a short period. The company offers an Accu-Check Combo insulin pump and Accu-Check Solo Tubeless Patch Pump. With prioritizing patient needs, the company continuously invests in clinical studies and trials to ensure that evidence trials are established. Moreover, one of the leading insulin pump market companies, Medtronic, plays a vital role in Middle East Africa, offering comprehensive ranges of insulin pump systems. In 2022, Insulet Corporation, one of the leading companies, started offering tubeless insulin pump technology with its brand Omnipod insulin pump system and is celebrating representation and inclusion for the diabetes communities through activation in the most popular Nintendo video game animal crossing.
APAC TO WITNESS FASTEST GROWTH RATE IN THE INSULIN PUMP MARKET
APAC is a rapidly growing market for insulin pumps with a significant volume of the diabetic patient population and rising diabetes health expenditure. China is one of the dominating countries for insulin pumps, with the high expenditure and highest diabetic patient population across the world. In addition, the access and continuous development of insulin pump delivery devices increase awareness among the people. The available market players, R&D, product launches, and upgradation in the country accelerate the availability of insulin pumps. Moreover, in Japan, the rising type 1 diabetic patient population with high demand for safer insulin delivery solutions propels the market growth. In addition, market players, such as Terumo Corporation, are stepping up for insulin pump delivery in the regional and global markets, thereby giving new shape to the market landscape in the country.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT?
- Market Revenue 2022-2028
- Market Segmentation Analysis
- Latest and innovative technologies.
- COVID-19 impact analysis of the industry.
- Company profiles of major and other prominent vendors.
- Industry shares of major vendors.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- Insulet Corporation
- Medtronic
- Tandem Diabetes Care
- CeQur Simplicity
- EOFLOW
- Debiotech SA
- F-Hoffmann-La Roche
- Medzer.com
- MicroPort Scientific
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd.
- Terumo
- ViCentra B.V.
- Ypsomed
- Mannkind
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Products
- Pump
- Tethered Pump
- Patch Pump
- Consumables
Disease
- Type 1 Diabetes
- Type 2 Diabetes
End-Users
- Hospital
- Home Healthcare Settings
- Others
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH RELATED REPORTS:
Insulin Pens Market - The insulin pens market is growing with a CAGR of 6.26% from 2021-2027 and is expected to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2027. The high prevalence of diabetes across various healthcare settings and the subsequent rise in demand for insulin pens to manage diabetes have majorly contributed to the market growth in recent years. The global insulin pen market is also growing due to rising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients regarding insulin pen usage to manage diabetes better.
Blood Glucose Test Strips Market - The global blood glucose test strips market was valued at USD 9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13 billion in 2026. The global market is one of the diagnostics market's major segments and is growing steadily during the forecast period. The surge in market growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence/incidence of diabetes worldwide. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has immensely contributed to the market's growth.
Blood Glucose Monitoring Consumables Market - The global blood glucose monitoring consumables market size was valued at USD 14.14 billion to reach USD 29 billion by 2026. The market has witnessed significant growth due to the growing prevalence of diabetes and the increasing awareness of self-management of diabetes.
Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market - The global blood glucose monitoring devices market will reach over USD 37 billion by 2026. The diabetes monitoring industry is growing steadily because of the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rise in chronic diseases. Globally, the incidence of diabetes has been increasing at an alarming rate due to changing lifestyles, growing alcohol consumption, and an increasing number of smokers. In emerging markets and newly industrializing countries, the number of new diabetes cases is expected to significantly grow in the coming years.
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PATIENT GROUP
4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 OVERVIEW
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES IN DIABETES CARE
9.2 INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR CLOSED-LOOP TECHNOLOGY
9.3 TRANSITION OF PATIENTS FROM MULTIPLE DAILY INJECTIONS TO INSULIN PUMPS
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 INCREASE IN PREVALENCE OF DIABETES & EXPENDITURE
10.2 GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES FOR DIABETES CARE MANAGEMENT
10.3 AVAILABLE REIMBURSEMENT POLICIES AND HEALTHCARE INSURANCE FOR INSULIN PUMPS
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 HIGH-COST BURDEN OF INSULIN PUMPS
11.2 AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS FOR INSULIN PUMPS
11.3 INCREASE IN UNDIAGNOSED DIABETIC POPULATION
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.2.1 INSIGHTS BY PATIENT GROUP
12.2.2 INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT
12.2.3 INSIGHTS BY END-USER
12.2.4 INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 PRODUCT
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 PUMP
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 TETHERED PUMP
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.5 PATCH PUMP
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.6 CONSUMABLES
13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 PATIENT GROUP
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 TYPE 1 DIABETES
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 TYPE 2 DIABETES
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 END-USER
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 HOSPITALS
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 HOME HEALTHCARE SETTINGS
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.5 OTHERS
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 GEOGRAPHY
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
17 NORTH AMERICA
17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3 PRODUCT
17.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4 PUMP
17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5 PATIENT GROUP
17.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6 END-USER
17.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.7 KEY COUNTRIES
17.7.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.7.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 EUROPE
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3 PRODUCT
18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4 PUMP
18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 PATIENT GROUP
18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6 END-USER
18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7 KEY COUNTRIES
18.7.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 APAC
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 PRODUCT
19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 PUMP
19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 PATIENT GROUP
19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6 END-USER
19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7 KEY COUNTRIES
19.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.3 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 LATIN AMERICA
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 PRODUCT
20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.4 PUMP
20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5 PATIENT GROUP
20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6 END-USER
20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7 KEY COUNTRIES
20.7.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3 PRODUCT
21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.4 PUMP
21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.5 PATIENT GROUP
21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6 END-USER
21.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7 KEY COUNTRIES
21.7.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.2 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.3 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
22.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
22.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
22.2.1 INSULET CORPORATION
22.2.2 MEDTRONIC
22.2.3 TANDEM DIABETES CARE
23 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
23.1 INSULET CORPORATION
23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
23.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
23.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
23.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
23.2 MEDTRONIC
23.3 TANDEM DIABETES CARE
24 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
24.1 CEQUR SIMPLICITY
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.2 EOFLOW
24.3 DEBIOTECH SA
24.4 F-HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE
24.5 MEDZER.COM
24.6 MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC
24.7 NOVO NORDISK A/S
24.8 SOOIL DEVELOPMENTS CO., LTD.
24.9 TERUMO
24.10 VICENTRA B. V.
24.11 YPSOMED
24.12 MANNKIND
25 REPORT SUMMARY
25.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
25.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
26 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
26.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.2 MARKET BY PRODUCT
26.3 MARKET BY PATIENT GROUP
26.4 MARKET BY END-USER
26.5 PRODUCT: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.5.1 PUMP: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.5.2 CONSUMABLES: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.5.3 TETHERED PUMP: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.5.4 PATCH PUMP: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.6 PATIENT GROUP: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.6.1 TYPE 1 DIABETES: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.6.2 TYPE 2 DIABETES: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.7 END-USER: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.7.1 HOSPITALS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.7.2 HOME HEALTHCARE SETTINGS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.7.3 OTHERS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
27 APPENDIX
27.1 ABBREVIATIONS
About Us:?
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.?
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.?
Click Here to Contact Us?
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003966/INSULIN_PUMP_MARKET.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-insulin-pump-market-worth-6-billion-by-2028--exclusive-market-research-report-by-arizton-301748662.html