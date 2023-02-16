Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Global Insulin Pump Market Worth $6 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Market Research Report by Arizton

New opportunities for the growth of the insulin pump market have been created by the explosion in research, development, and published studies about the closed-loop system with insulin pumps in diabetes management. Several hybrid systems are expected to be commercialized in the future associated with insulin delivery.

According to Arizton's latest research report, the insulin pump market will grow at a CAGR OF 8.4% during 2022-2028. New products launched and technological advancement in diabetes care, increasing demand for closed-loop technology, and transition of patients from multiple daily injections to the insulin pump are key trends in the market.





Advances in insulin delivery for diabetic patients are highly accepted worldwide, giving a new direction to diabetes management. Over the last decades, several improvements have been registered in the insulin pump market enhancing diabetes management and driving market growth. The explosion in R&D and published studies about the closed-loop system in diabetes management gives new market growth opportunities. Several hybrid systems are expected to be commercialized in insulin delivery solutions. Moreover, advanced closed-loop systems combine a predictive algorithm with user control. These systems develop advanced features such as a predictive algorithm that allows accounting CGM values and insulin on board (IOB), consideration of user's settings, and carbohydrates that help them automatically adjust the insulin delivery.

INSULIN PUMP MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 6 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 3.68 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 8.46 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Products, Disease, End-Users, and Geography Largest Regional Market North America Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, Iran, and Saudi Arabia Key Vendors Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, CeQur Simplicity, EOFLOW, Debiotech SA, F-Hoffmann-La Roche, Medzer.com, MicroPort Scientific, Novo Nordisk A/S, SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd., Terumo, ViCentra B.V., Ypsomed, and Mannkind Market Dynamics Increasing Diabetes Prevalence & Expenditure
Government Initiatives for Diabetes Care Management
Available Reimbursement Policies and Healthcare Insurance for Insulin Pump

Government Initiatives for Diabetes Care Management

INSULIN PUMP MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increase in the Prevalence of Diabetes & Expenditure

Government Initiatives for Diabetes Care Management

Available Reimbursement Policies and Healthcare Insurance for Insulin Pumps

Restraints

High-cost Burden of Insulin Pumps.

Available Alternative Solutions for Insulin Pumps.

Increase in Undiagnosed Diabetic Population.

Opportunities

New Product Launches and Technological Advances in Diabetes Care.

Increase in Demand for Closed loop Technology.

The transition of Patients from Multiple Daily Injections to Insulin Pumps.

F-Halfmann la Roche has a Diabetes Care Middle East unit in the UAE. It is one of the leading market players operating in the region, offering advanced insulin pump systems. The company has achieved strong market penetration in a short period. The company offers an Accu-Check Combo insulin pump and Accu-Check Solo Tubeless Patch Pump. With prioritizing patient needs, the company continuously invests in clinical studies and trials to ensure that evidence trials are established. Moreover, one of the leading insulin pump market companies, Medtronic, plays a vital role in Middle East Africa, offering comprehensive ranges of insulin pump systems. In 2022, Insulet Corporation, one of the leading companies, started offering tubeless insulin pump technology with its brand Omnipod insulin pump system and is celebrating representation and inclusion for the diabetes communities through activation in the most popular Nintendo video game animal crossing.

APAC TO WITNESS FASTEST GROWTH RATE IN THE INSULIN PUMP MARKET

APAC is a rapidly growing market for insulin pumps with a significant volume of the diabetic patient population and rising diabetes health expenditure. China is one of the dominating countries for insulin pumps, with the high expenditure and highest diabetic patient population across the world. In addition, the access and continuous development of insulin pump delivery devices increase awareness among the people. The available market players, R&D, product launches, and upgradation in the country accelerate the availability of insulin pumps. Moreover, in Japan, the rising type 1 diabetic patient population with high demand for safer insulin delivery solutions propels the market growth. In addition, market players, such as Terumo Corporation, are stepping up for insulin pump delivery in the regional and global markets, thereby giving new shape to the market landscape in the country.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT?

Market Revenue 2022-2028

Market Segmentation Analysis

Latest and innovative technologies.

COVID-19 impact analysis of the industry.

Company profiles of major and other prominent vendors.

Industry shares of major vendors.

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic

Tandem Diabetes Care

CeQur Simplicity

EOFLOW

Debiotech SA

F-Hoffmann-La Roche

Medzer.com

MicroPort Scientific

Novo Nordisk A/S

SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd.

Terumo

ViCentra B.V.

Ypsomed

Mannkind

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Products

Pump

Tethered Pump



Patch Pump

Consumables

Disease

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

End-Users

Hospital

Home Healthcare Settings

Others

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Insulin Pens Market - The insulin pens market is growing with a CAGR of 6.26% from 2021-2027 and is expected to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2027. The high prevalence of diabetes across various healthcare settings and the subsequent rise in demand for insulin pens to manage diabetes have majorly contributed to the market growth in recent years. The global insulin pen market is also growing due to rising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients regarding insulin pen usage to manage diabetes better.

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market - The global blood glucose test strips market was valued at USD 9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13 billion in 2026. The global market is one of the diagnostics market's major segments and is growing steadily during the forecast period. The surge in market growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence/incidence of diabetes worldwide. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has immensely contributed to the market's growth.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Consumables Market - The global blood glucose monitoring consumables market size was valued at USD 14.14 billion to reach USD 29 billion by 2026. The market has witnessed significant growth due to the growing prevalence of diabetes and the increasing awareness of self-management of diabetes.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market - The global blood glucose monitoring devices market will reach over USD 37 billion by 2026. The diabetes monitoring industry is growing steadily because of the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rise in chronic diseases. Globally, the incidence of diabetes has been increasing at an alarming rate due to changing lifestyles, growing alcohol consumption, and an increasing number of smokers. In emerging markets and newly industrializing countries, the number of new diabetes cases is expected to significantly grow in the coming years.

