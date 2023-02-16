Camtek Ltd.: Camtek Announces Record Results For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year Of 2022

Record annual revenue of $321 million, 19% YoY growth
MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 .
Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2022
- Revenues of $82.2 million ; an 11% increase year-over-year;
- GAAP operating income of $20.5 million ; non-GAAP operating income of $22.8 million, representing an operating margin of 24.9% and 27.8% respectively;
- GAAP net income of $21.7 million and non-GAAP net income of $24.0 million ;
- Strong operating cash flow of $19.6 million ;
Highlights of the Full Year 2022
- Revenues of $320.9 million ; a 19% increase year-over-year;
- GAAP operating income of $81.5 million ; non-GAAP operating income of $92.0 million ; representing operating margins of 25.4% and 28.7%, respectively;
- GAAP net income of $79.9 million ; non-GAAP net income of $90.5 million ; and
- Operating cash flow of $57.8 million in 2022, which led to a year-end total cash, short-term and long-term deposits balance of $479 million .
Forward-Looking Expectations
Management expects revenues in the first quarter of 2023 between $71 -74 million, representing a mid-point 6% decline from the first quarter of 2022.
Management Comment
Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "I am pleased to report record revenues for the fifth year in a row. In the last two years our revenues have more than doubled, while our operating profit has more than tripled. We remain well positioned in the fastest growing segments of our industry such as Heterogenous Integration and Compound Semiconductors, and we expect to benefit from this growth in the future."
Continued Mr. Amit, "We believe that our leading position in the specific segments, broad and diversified customer base and long-term strategic relationships with customers will enable us to again outperform the wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) which is predicted to decline by 20-30% in 2023."
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $82.2 million . This compares to fourth quarter 2021 revenues of $74.2 million, a growth of 11%.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $39.9 million (48.6% of revenues), up 6% compared to a gross profit of $37.6 million (50.7% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $40.2 million (49.0% of revenues), up 6% compared to a gross profit of $37.8 million (50.9% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.5 million (24.9% of revenues), an increase of 6% compared to an operating profit of $19.3 million (26.0% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $22.8 million (27.8% of revenues), an increase of 9% compared to $20.9 million (28.2% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $21.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $24.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $19.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Full Year 2022 Results Summary
Revenues for 2022 were $320.9 million, an increase of 19.0% over the $269.7 million reported in 2021.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis totaled $159.9 million (49.8% of revenues), an increase of 16% compared to $137.4 million (50.9% of revenues) in 2021.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis totaled $161.1 million (50.2% of revenues), an increase of 17% compared to $138.0 million (51.2% of revenues) in 2021.
Operating income on a GAAP basis totaled $81.5 million (25.4% of revenues), an increase of 15% compared to operating income of $70.9 million (26.3% of revenues) in 2021.
Operating income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $92.0 million (28.7% of revenues), an increase of 20% compared to $76.7 million (28.4% of revenues) in 2021.
Net income on a GAAP basis totaled $79.9 million, or $1.66 per diluted share. This is an increase of 33% compared to net income of $60.3 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in 2021.
Net income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $90.5 million, or $1.88 per diluted share. This is an increase of 27% compared to net income of $71.4 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, in 2021.
Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, as of December 31, 2022, were $478.7 million compared to $429.9 million as of December 31, 2021 and $460.3 million as of September 30, 2022 . During the fourth quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $19.6 million .
ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.
Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.
Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including our expected revenue for the first quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 and statements relating to the compound semiconductors market our expense structure and our target operating model. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of any new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, such as changes in U.S. trade policies; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China (which is our largest territory), Taiwan and Korea; the impact of the war in Ukraine, rising inflation, rising interest rates, volatile exchange rates and commodities' prices, and continuing or new effects as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; anticipated trends and impacts related to industry component and substrate shortages and other supply chain challenges; the future purchase, use, and availability of components supplied by third parties; impurities and other disruptions to our customers' operations, which could lower production yields or interrupt manufacturing, and could result in the cancellation or delay of purchases of our products; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the SEC.
While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.
This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and (ii) tax settlement expenses, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.
CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
U.S. Dollars
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
148,156
241,943
Short-term deposits
251,500
156,000
Trade accounts receivable, net
80,611
57,825
Inventories
65,541
58,759
Other current assets
11,156
5,653
Total current assets
556,964
520,180
Long-term deposits
79,000
32,000
Long-term inventory
5,357
5,150
Deferred tax asset, net
1,004
227
Other assets, net
1,024
190
Fixed assets, net
33,141
25,400
Intangible assets, net
597
610
120,123
63,577
Total assets
677,087
583,757
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
31,667
33,550
Other current liabilities
56,833
56,137
Total current liabilities
88,500
89,687
Long-term liabilities
Other long-term liabilities
8,748
5,800
Convertible notes
195,737
194,643
204,485
200,443
Total liabilities
292,985
290,130
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
46,505,318 issued shares at December 31, 2022 and 45,939,019 at
44,412,942 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and
175
172
Additional paid-in capital
187,105
176,582
Retained earnings
198,720
118,771
386,000
295,525
Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of December 31, 2022 and
(1,898)
(1,898)
Total shareholders' equity
384,102
293,627
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
677,087
583,757
Camtek Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except share data)
Year ended December 31,
Three Months ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Revenues
320,909
269,659
82,175
74,171
Cost of revenues
161,053
132,315
42,229
36,591
Gross profit
159,856
137,344
39,946
37,580
Research and development costs
28,859
23,473
6,684
6,699
Selling, general and administrative expense
49,499
42,973
12,801
11,567
78,358
66,446
19,485
18,266
Operating income
81,498
70,898
20,461
19,314
Financial income, net
6,690
1,030
3,801
119
Income before income taxes
88,188
71,928
24,262
19,433
Income taxes expense
(8,239)
(11,651)
(2,589)
(6,673)
Net income
79,949
60,277
21,673
12,760
Net income per ordinary share:
Year ended December 31,
Three Months ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Basic net earnings
1.81
1.38
0.49
0.29
Diluted net earnings
1.66
1.34
0.45
0.28
Weighted average number of
ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
44,158
43,644
44,397
43,845
Diluted
48,229
45,035
48,332
46,301
|Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results
|(In thousands, except share data)
Year ended December 31,
Three Months ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Reported net income attributable to
on GAAP basis
79,949
60,277
21,673
12,760
Tax settlement (1)
-
5,305
-
5,305
Share-based compensation
10,523
5,815
2,371
1,622
Non-GAAP net income
90,472
71,397
24,044
19,687
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
1.88
1.59
0.50
0.43
Gross margin on GAAP basis
49.8 %
50.9 %
48.6 %
50.7 %
Reported gross profit on GAAP basis
159,856
137,344
39,946
37,580
Share-based compensation
1,217
653
295
179
Non-GAAP gross margin
50.2 %
51.2 %
49.0 %
50.9 %
Non-GAAP gross profit
161,073
137,997
40,241
37,759
Reported operating income (loss)
basis
81,498
70,898
20,461
19,314
Share-based compensation
10,523
5,815
2,371
1,622
Non-GAAP operating income
92,021
76,713
22,832
20,936
(1) In February 2022 the Company reached a settlement with the Israeli Tax Authorities and recorded a one-time tax expense in respect of its historical exempt earnings.
