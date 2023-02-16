Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856331 ISIN: US9633201069 Ticker-Symbol: WHR 
Tradegate
16.02.23
14:43 Uhr
135,80 Euro
-2,54
-1,84 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
135,70136,0416:08
135,74136,0616:08
ACCESSWIRE
16.02.2023 | 15:38
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Whirlpool Corporation Named One of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for Thirteenth Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Whirlpool Corporation has been recognized by Fortune as one of the World's Most Admired Companies for the thirteenth consecutive year. The list includes the most respected and reputable companies around the world, as ranked by peers within their respective industries.

"We feel incredibly honored to once again be recognized by Fortune as one of the most admired companies," said Marc Bitzer, Chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "This recognition is only possible due to hard work and collaboration by our people and their commitment to improving life at home for consumers around the world."

For over 110 years, Whirlpool Corporation has prioritized responsible business practices to drive purposeful innovation and instill a culture of respect, integrity, and teamwork. As a result of these efforts, the company continues to progress many of its environmental and social goals, as well as implement employee development programs to support the advancement of its workforce. In recognition of this ongoing commitment, Whirlpool Corporation was also recently named to America's most JUST Companies for 2023 and the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

Fortune partnered with Korn Ferry on its survey of corporate reputation as the basis for the annual list. The survey began with 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. Survey respondents including executives, directors, and analysts were asked to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

Click here to see the full list of World's Most Admired Companies.

View original content here

Whirlpool Corporation, Thursday, February 16, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739618/Whirlpool-Corporation-Named-One-of-Fortunes-Worlds-Most-Admired-Companies-for-Thirteenth-Consecutive-Year

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.