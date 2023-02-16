Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The U.S. Residential Heating System Market to Worth $13.97 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Market Research Report by Arizton

More than 11 Million Units of Residential Heating Systems to be Sold in the U.S. by 2028
CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the U.S. residential heating system market to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% during 2022-2028. The major driving factors for heating systems are automated building schedules and seasonal changes. Hence, the rising residential installation propels the growth of the US residential heating system market.
In the US, centralized heating solutions are growing in demand, especially heat pumps and VRF systems. However, in many places, VRF systems are replacing ducted systems. VRF sales are expected to rise in tune with US trends as they help save operational costs. The southern market is strongly connected to business trends and driven by construction activities. Hence, VRF systems will play a vital role in the heating systems market in the future.
U.S. RESIDENTIAL HEATING SYSTEM MARKET REPORT SCOPE
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 13.97 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 10.8 Billion
CAGR by Value (2022-2028)
4.39 %
Market Size- Volume (2022)
11 Million Units
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segments
Equipment, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region
Region Analysis
U.S. (South, West, Midwest, and Northeast)
Key Vendors
Samsung, Systemair, Johnson Controls, Zehnder, Aldes, Bosch, Daikin, Mitsubishi Electric, Rheem Manufacturing, LG, Panasonic, Carrier, Midea, Regal Rexnord, Flakt Group, Beijer Ref, Flexit, Grundfos, Swegon, VTS, Nuaire, Nortek, Alfa Laval, Hitachi, Lu-Ve, Vent-Axia, S & P, Wolf, CIAT, Al-Ko, Dynair, Danfoss, Lennox, Backer Springfield, Dunhambush, TCL, Trox, Ingersoll Rand, and Camfil
Page Number
209
Market Dynamics
Customization Available
MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
Emergence of Smart Heating Systems with IoT Technology: The demand for energy in the construction sector tripled over the last 20 to 30 years, with over 8% of electricity consumption for space cooling technology over the past few years. The demand for space cooling increased, with the number of heating units expected to reach 151.1 million in the future.
Nest Thermostat is a heating system manufacturer. In 2021, the company introduced the idea of an automatic adaptation smart thermostat IoT heating system. This thermostat heating system creates a climate schedule for its residential users by monitoring the outside weather or temperature and provides a comfortable room temperature. Therefore, the enhancement of smart IoT-based heating systems will boost the market demand in the upcoming years.
Incorporation of Heat and Energy-efficiency Zoning Technology: The trend of adoption of zoning technology is huge in new residential spaces as most models are more economical than traditional heating whole-house systems, making them attractive for the average homeowner. However, while they have not entirely found acceptance in retrofits and replacements in commercial buildings/spaces, they demonstrate a lot of opportunity as performance-based contracting, convenience, enhanced comfort, and predictive maintenance come to the forefront. Awareness of zoning is growing in the automotive industry, where consumers are familiar with the advantages of this technology.
MERGER & ACQUISITIONS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT
- Between 2020 and 2022, Johnson Controls made 18 investments and 21 acquisitions, and the company spent over $19.78 billion. It invested in multiple sectors, such as smart homes, security & surveillance technology, and cybersecurity.
- In August 2022, Johnson Controls acquired Vindex Systems, a systems integrator specializing in intelligent business protection solutions based around Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), access control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and fire detection in the UK. With these acquisitions, the company can expand its subsidiary brand portfolio in security solutions and strengthen its holistic security and safety services.
- In July 2021, Systemair acquired the remaining 50.1% shares of BURDA WTG, the market leader in infrared heaters for outdoor applications. It is a German-based company that develops, produces, and supplies heating panels, infrared radiant heaters, and associated control equipment. With this acquisition, it expanded its product portfolio in infrared heaters for outdoor applications across the globe.
- Zehnder Group completed the acquisition of a 51% share in the Chinese company Zhongshan Fortuneway Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. in 2021. The Chinese manufacturer produces, develops, and sells enthalpy exchangers for heat recovery and humidity. This acquisition is expected to expand the international heat exchanger business of Zehnder Group.
Key Company Profiles
- Samsung
- Systemair
- Johnson Controls
- Zehnder
- Aldes
- Bosch
- Daikin
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rheem Manufacturing
- LG
- Panasonic
- Carrier
- Midea
- Regal Rexnord
- Flakt Group
- Beijer Ref
- Flexit
- Grundfos
- Swegon
- VTS
- Nuaire
- Nortek
- Alfa Laval
- Hitachi
- Lu-Ve
- Vent-Axia
- S & P
- Wolf
- CIAT
- Al-Ko
- Dynair
- Danfoss
- Lennox
- Backer Springfield
- Dunhambush
- TCL
- Trox
- Ingersoll Rand
- Camfil
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Heating Equipment
- Heat Pump
- Boiler Unit
- Furnace
- VRF
- Others
End-User
- Single-Family Housing
- Multi-family Dwelling
Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
Region
- The U.S.
- South
- West
- Midwest
- Northeast
CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH RELATED REPORTS:
HVAC Market - The global HVAC market is expected to reach USD 309.62 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.43% from 2022-2028. The global market is undergoing tremendous modifications due to the increasing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology with HVAC products, making them innovative and accessible. The emphasis on connecting several sensors within building ecosystems, including HVAC, has grown for achieving energy efficiency.
Pool Heat Pump Market - The global pool heat pump market is expected to reach USD 8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.31%. Heat pumps are significant for substantial and immediate carbon savings compared with the other modes of heating systems available at present. Heat decarbonization is a major priority that compels economies to strive and implement wide-scale adoption of appliances with lower carbon emissions.
U.S. Water Heater Market - The U.S. water heater market is expected to reach USD 4 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The US water heater market is growing significantly due to the increasing demand for hot water for various chores such as laundry, cleaning, shower, cooking, and others. Multiple factors such as the growing inclination of the country's population towards energy-efficient applications products and continuous innovation by various vendors to launch heaters with advanced features in the industry are likely to further add to the revenue of water heater vendors operating in the US market.
U.S. Smart Bathroom Market - U.S. smart bathroom market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% from 2022 to 2027. Smart bathrooms are automated sanitary and plumbing systems that can be regulated via smartphones and other smart devices. It comprises several environmentally friendly solutions and innovative technological hardware such as smart toilets, smart soap dispensers, smart faucets, smart showers, smart tubs, and smart hand dryers. The e-commerce website is also expected to witness high growth in developing regions. Innovation of smart bathroom accessories is expected to create large investment opportunities for several vendors to boom their revenue in the U.S. smart bathroom market.
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY EQUIPMENT
4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END USER
4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.1.1 DIFFERENCE BETWEEN DUCTED AND DUCTLESS HEATING SYSTEMS
8.1.2 ADVANTAGES OF SMART THERMOSTAT HEATING SYSTEMS
8.1.3 DISADVANTAGES OF SMART THERMOSTAT HEATING SYSTEMS
8.1.4 RESIDENTIAL CHALLENGES
8.1.5 MERGER & ACQUISITIONS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT
8.1.6 RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTIONS
8.2 US INFLATION REDUCTION ACT PROVIDES BENEFITS TO HEATING EQUIPMENT MARKET
8.3 VALUE CHAIN
8.3.1 RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIERS & COMPONENTS
8.3.2 MANUFACTURERS
8.3.3 DEALERS/DISTRIBUTORS
8.3.4 RETAILERS
8.3.5 END-USERS
8.4 IMPACT OF COVID-19
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITY & TRENDS
9.1 MAJOR SHIFT TOWARD DUCTLESS SYSTEMS
9.2 EMERGENCE OF SMART HEATING SYSTEMS WITH IOT TECHNOLOGY
9.3 INCORPORATION OF HEAT AND ENERGY-EFFICIENCY ZONING TECHNOLOGY
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 INTEGRATION OF HYDROGEN HEATING TECHNOLOGY
10.2 RISING DEMAND FOR GEOTHERMAL HEATING SYSTEMS
10.3 GROWING DEMAND FOR VRF SYSTEMS
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 LACK OF SKILLED LABOR
11.2 VULNERABILITY TO COVID-19
11.3 INTRACTABLE DATA SECURITY ISSUES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.2.1 VALUE
12.2.2 VOLUME
12.3 MARKET BY REGION
12.3.1 VALUE
12.3.2 VOLUME
12.4 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.4.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.4.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.4.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.4.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 EQUIPMENT
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
13.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
13.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.2.2 HEAT PUMP: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.2.3 BOILER UNIT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.2.4 FURNACE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.2.5 VRF: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.2.6 OTHER HEATING EQUIPMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14 END-USER
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
14.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
14.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4 SINGLE-FAMILY HOUSING
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5 MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
15.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
15.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4 OFFLINE
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 DEALERS & DISTRIBUTORS
15.4.3 SPECIALTY STORES
15.4.4 MASS MARKET PLAYERS
15.4.5 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE)
15.4.6 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VOLUME)
15.5 ONLINE
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 DIRECT SALES
15.5.3 THIRD-PARTY SALES
15.5.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE)
15.5.5 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VOLUME)
16 GEOGRAPHY
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
16.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
16.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17 SOUTH
17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.1.1 FLORIDA & TEXAS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.2.1 VALUE
17.2.2 VOLUME
18 WEST
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.1.1 CALIFORNIA & WASHINGTON: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.2.1 VALUE
18.2.2 VOLUME
19 MIDWEST
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.1.1 ILLINOIS & MINNESOTA
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.2.1 VALUE
19.2.2 VOLUME
20 NORTHEAST
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.1.1 NEW JERSEY & NEW YORK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.2.1 VALUE
20.2.2 VOLUME
21 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
21.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
22 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
22.1 SAMSUNG
22.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
22.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
22.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
22.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
22.2 SYSTEMAIR
22.3 JOHNSON CONTROLS
22.4 ZEHNDER
22.5 ALDES
22.6 ROBERT BOSCH
22.7 DAIKIN
22.8 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC
22.9 RHEEM MANUFACTURING
23 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
23.1 LG
23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
23.2 PANASONIC
23.3 CARRIER
23.4 MIDEA
23.5 REGAL REXNORD
23.6 FLAKT GROUP
23.7 BEIJER REF
23.8 FLEXIT
23.9 GRUNDFOS
23.10 SWEGON
23.11 VTS
23.12 NUAIRE
23.13 NORTEK
23.14 ALFA LAVAL
23.15 HITACHI
23.16 LU-VE GROUPS
23.17 VENT-AXIA
23.18 S & P
23.19 WOLF
23.20 CIAT
23.21 AL-KO
23.22 DYNAIR
23.23 DANFOSS
23.24 LENNOX
23.25 BACKER SPRINGFIELD
23.26 DUNHAM BUSH
23.27 TCL ELECTRONICS
23.28 TROX GROUP
23.29 INGERSOLL RAND
23.30 CAMFIL
24 REPORT SUMMARY
24.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
24.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
25 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
25.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
25.1.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25.2 MARKET BY EQUIPMENT
25.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25.3 MARKET BY END-USER
25.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25.4 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
25.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26 APPENDIX
26.1 ABBREVIATIONS
