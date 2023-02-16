Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D6H0 ISIN: CA50046B2057 Ticker-Symbol: 9HB 
Tradegate
16.02.23
11:48 Uhr
0,191 Euro
+0,012
+6,72 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KOMO PLANT BASED FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KOMO PLANT BASED FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1740,19517:24
0,1740,19616:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KOMO PLANT BASED FOODS
KOMO PLANT BASED FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KOMO PLANT BASED FOODS INC0,191+6,72 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.