RF Semiconductor Market Projected to Reach $39.6 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 8.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rapid growth of 5G technology and increase in utilization of IoT technology across the world drive the growth of the global RF semiconductor market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "RF Semiconductor Market By Product Type (RF Power Amplifier, RF Filters, RF Switches, RF Duplexers, and Others), Application (Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace, and Defence, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global RF semiconductor industry generated $18.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $39.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.





Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rapid growth of 5G technology and increase in utilization of IoT technology across the world drive the growth of the global RF semiconductor market. On the other hand, while using alternative materials like gallium nitride or gallium arsenide can augment device efficiency, and this improvement comes with an increase in cost, which limits the market growth to some degree. However, increased investment by major key players as well as the development of innovative and clever business strategies have created new business opportunities in the coming years.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $18.9 billion Market Size in 2031 $39.6 billion CAGR 8.4 % No. of Pages in Report 322 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, and Region Drivers Rise in development of 5G technology Increasing adoption of IoT technology Opportunities Increase in use of RF energy in smart city projects Restraints The use of alternative materials such as gallium arsenide or gallium nitride improves device efficiency but also increases the cost of RF devices

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global RF semiconductor market negatively. The global supply chain was disrupted by the pandemic outbreak, which aggravated the market growth even more.

The key players in the RF semiconductor industry experienced a decline in revenue due to a temporary shortage of skilled professionals to create RF semiconductor management solutions. However, the market has now bounced back on track and has continued expanding throughout the forecast period.

The RF Filters segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By product type, the RF filters segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global RF semiconductor market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.3% throughout the forecast period. This is because radio receivers use RF filters, a vital element of wireless technology, to transmit only the appropriate frequencies for entertainment while excluding other undesirable frequency bands. RF filters are made to work well in the megahertz and gigahertz frequency ranges. It is frequently used in broadcasting equipment (radio, wireless, television, etc.) for its performance characteristics.

The Consumer Electronics segment to rule the roost

By application, the consumer electronics segment accounted for more than one-third of the global RF semiconductor market revenue in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. One of the major markets for RF semiconductors is the consumer electronics sector. Consumer electronics include Wi-Fi gadgets as well as communication devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Increasing use of smartphones and rise in demand for high-speed data communication fuel the segment growth. The automotive segment, on the other hand, displays the fastest CAGR of 8.86% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication are now expected to become a reality.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021

By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global RF semiconductor market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of LTE technology and rising demand for RF semiconductors from consumers are expected to boost the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Market Players

Analog Devices Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Qorvo Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

TDK Electronics

Texas Instruments Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Toshiba Electronic Devices

Storage Corporation

MACOM Technology

The report analyzes these key players in the global RF semiconductor market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the RF semiconductor market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing RF semiconductor market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the RF semiconductor market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global RF semiconductor market outlook, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

RF Semiconductor Market Key Segments:

By Product Type:

RF Power Amplifier

RF Filters

RF Switches

RF Duplexers

Others

By Application:

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe (U.K., Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Russia , Netherlands , Belgium , Poland , and Rest of Europe )

(U.K., , , , , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Malaysia , Thailand , Philippines , Indonesia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , , , , , and Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East and Africa )

