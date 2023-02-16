Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink: PSYC) ("the Company"), a company integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters. CEO of the Company, David Flores, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"Could you tell us about the growth and development of the company's flagship media platform, Psychedelic Spotlight, and the importance of developing it into a premier authority for the psychedelics industry?" asked Jolly to begin the interview. "When we launched Psychedelic Spotlight about two and a half years ago, we had a very clear objective about building it into the preeminent authority for all things psychedelics," said Flores. "When you are that authority and that large platform, you have millions of people visiting your site on a weekly or daily basis, which allows platforms to charge premium pricing for advertisement space on their site, as well as sponsorship opportunities."

Flores then elaborated on a recent competitive analysis conducted by the Company to determine the performance of their media platform. "Psychedelic Spotlight currently has a pretty strong foothold on the third spot in terms of ranking, which is based on metrics," explained Flores. "For metrics, we are looking at things like page views, visits to the site, as well as how long people are spending on the website," he continued. "People are staying on Psychedelic Spotlight for an average of three minutes," added Flores. "This is all demonstrating that a lot of these strategies that we laid out two years ago are all starting to pay off and show that we have Psychedelic Spotlight on a verifiable path to becoming that preeminent authority in the psychedelic space."

"How did the company navigate the challenges within the psychedelic space last year?" asked Jolly. "This space is highly dependent on the drug development side of the industry coming to fruition," explained Flores, noting the extensive process of FDA approval. "What we have left here now in the psychedelic space is an environment where the majority of people that are left are in it for the long haul; these are the investors that understand the nature of the business and understand the challenges that need to be worked through, and they realize and recognize that it is moving in the right direction."

"What we did for part of last year was we diversified our media assets," continued Flores. "Rather than sitting on our hands and waiting for the space to correct itself, we went out and brought in Technical420, which focuses on the cannabis space," said Flores, adding the the Company further diversified with precious metal assets. "This has given us a revenue flow that we need while we continue to build things out for the psychedelic sector," he shared. "At the end of the day, we are a psychedelics media company, and our end goal is to be the number one media authority for all things psychedelic."

To close the interview, Flores encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's currency and upcoming projects as they continue to diversify their media assets and build their psychedelic platform.

To hear the entire interview with David Flores, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8248498-psyc-corporation-discusses-significance-of-psychedelic-spotlight-metrics-and-2023-goals-with-the

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink: PSYC)

At PSYC Corporation we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA's more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

About Spotlight Media Corporation

Spotlight Media Corporation ("SMC") (www.spotlightmediacorp.com) is a Nevada Corporation and is a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of PSYC that was incorporated on February 8, 2022. At present time, SMC operates as a multimedia service company for the medicinal psychedelic industry through Psychedelic Spotlight in addition to the developing community-based platform, Bonfire (f/k/a "PsycheDev"). However, management intends, but cannot guarantee the success or profitability, that the business plan for SMC is to potentially expand beyond the medicinal psychedelic industry by way of other multimedia-related opportunities within other niche-style industries like cannabis, health and wellness, and sports such that SMC can make use of the audience it is establishing, across its platforms for cross-promotional opportunities and with the intent of developing a network of interconnected media-focused platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:

PSYC Corporation (PSYC)

www.psyccorporation.com

www.spotlightmediacorp.com

(702) 239-1919

info@psyccorporation.com

(OTC Pink: PSYC)

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155058