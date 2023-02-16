Establishment of Groupe Berkem in North America

Expansion of the Group's bio-based offer in the very promising Nutraceuticals market

Integration of an immediately accretive acquisition as of today

Regulatory News:

Groupe Berkem (the "Group"), a leading player in bio-based chemicals (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker: ALKEM), announced today the closing of the acquisition of i.Bioceuticals, Inc., the leading and exclusive North American distributor of nutritional ingredients from the Dutch company INC (International Nutrition Company), from INC.

Olivier FAHY, Chairman and CEO of Groupe Berkem, stated: "Thanks to its know-how in plant extraction and more specifically in the antioxidant market targeting health purposes, Groupe Berkem has been able to design bio-based solutions covering a wide range of business segments, particularly in the Health, Beauty Nutrition market. It is in this fast-growing market that we wanted to make this acquisition, which will enable us to directly address the very promising food supplements segment in the dynamic North American market. Through decade-long partner INC, i.Bioceuticals and Groupe Berkem have been linked for many years as such this acquisition should reassure the market. By securing distribution capacity in the United States, Groupe Berkem is accelerating its internationalization while remaining true to its DNA of offering natural solutions."

i.Bioceuticals is the exclusive North American distributor of the Dutch group INC's natural compounds derived from grape seeds and pine bark, providing specific OPCs1 compositions. These compounds are recognized for their important health benefits, particularly for eyes, skin, vascular and immune systems.

New business segment for Groupe Berkem: Nutraceuticals, a booming market

Groupe Berkem will continue to distribute the OPCs based compounds from the Dutch company INC (International Nutrition Company) in North America, enabling it to expand its offering by addressing the dynamic Nutraceuticals segment. The global food supplements market is expected to reach $176 billion by 2025, with an average annual growth rate of 7.8% between 2019 and 20252. Specifically, the North American nutraceuticals market is expected to grow at an average annual growth rate of 6.4% between 2020 and 20253

The Group is thus increasing its presence in the Health, Beauty Nutrition market, where sustainability requirements are among the most restrictive in terms of regulations. The Group has always been reactive and pioneering in the development of innovative solutions for this market, particularly in the Cosmetics segment.

Strengthening Groupe Berkem's footprint in North America

The acquisition of this subsidiary, located in the state of Massachusetts in the United States, enables Groupe Berkem to distribute directly in North America one of its full range of antioxidant active ingredients. This presence will thus enable the Group to strengthen its footprint across the Atlantic and consolidate links with its already well-established clientele in the other targeted sectors of bio-based chemistry.

The acquisition of i.Bioceuticals involves the transfer of a highly qualified team. The acquisition was entirely paid in cash.

This company will be integrated into Groupe Berkem's consolidated accounts as of today.

ABOUT I.BIOCEUTICALS

i.Bioceuticals is the exclusive North American supplier of OPC and French Pine Bark extracts from the Dutch company INC (International Nutrition Company).

OPC ingredients are the result of a series of significant scientific discoveries in the field of health and nutrition by Professor Masquelier, as well as an extensive body of science spanning more than 70 years. They are the only OPC ingredients identical to those discovered by Professor Masquelier, which meet his rigorous standards, extensive scientific research and patented production methods.

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday lives (Construction Materials, Health, Beauty Nutrition, Hygiene Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.8 million in 2022. The Group has almost 170 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and three production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).

www.groupeberkem.com

1 Oligomeric Proanthocyanidins(polyphenol class)

2Grand View Research, Functional Foods Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report By Ingredient, By Product, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 2025

3Mordor Intelligence marché des compléments alimentaires en Amérique du Nord croissance, tendances, impact du covid-19 et prévisions (2022-2027)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005690/en/

