Pixium Vision: Second convening of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting on March 8, 2023

Second conveningofthe Extraordinary ShareholderMeeting on March 8, 2023

Paris,France,February 16, 2023 - 6.00 pm CET - Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, informs its shareholders that its extraordinary shareholder meeting, convened a second call to vote on the same agenda as the extraordinary shareholder meeting of February 15, 2023. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Company's registered office. The extraordinary shareholder meeting of the Company initially scheduled for February 15, 2023 could not deliberate as it did not obtain the legally required quorum. The shareholders present, having given a proxy or having voted by mail, represented together 16,101,576 shares out of the 77,190,979 shares with voting rights (i.e. a quorum representing 20.86% of the share capital).

The meeting notice announcing the second call will be published in the BALO (Bulletin des AnnoncesLégalesObligatoires) on February 24, 2023 and will contain the terms and conditions of participation and voting.

In accordance with the provisions of Articles R. 225-77 and R. 225-79 of the French Commercial Code, the proxy or postal voting forms received by the Company for the initial extraordinary shareholder meeting that was scheduled on February 15, 2023, will remain valid as long as the shares are still registered.

The agenda and the text of the resolutions of the initial extraordinary shareholder meeting, that was scheduled on February 15, 2023, in the notice that was published in the BALO n°12 of January 27, 2023, remain unchanged.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The Company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante" by Bpifrance.

