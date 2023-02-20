Anzeige
Montag, 20.02.2023
PR Newswire
20.02.2023 | 05:36
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WestVac BioPharma Co., Ltd.: Significant Progress Made on the Trivalent Recombinant Protein COVID-19 Vaccine against Subvariants including XBB.1.5 and BA.5 by WestVac Biopharma

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, with the support of the National Key R&D Program of China, following the clinical trial approval for Recombinant Variant COVID-19 Vaccine (Sf9 cell) approved by NMPA, WestVac Biopharma (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "WestVac Biopharma (Guangzhou)") has made significant progress on the development of the trivalent recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine against the latest prevalent subvariants including XBB.1.5 and BA.5, which is one of the first trivalent recombinant protein vaccines targeting XBB.1.5 worldwide.

Taking advantage of the rapid response of the internationally advanced insect cell expression platform in recombinant protein vaccine production, WestVac Biopharma (Guangzhou) has constructed the vector within one month, and produced the trivalent recombinant protein vaccine of high purity and quality for human use. It is an entirely synthetic vaccine. The subunit vaccine antigen is precisely designed based on the structure of the targeting S-RBD and HR protein of XBB.1.5 and BA.5 subvariants, and can self-assemble into stable trimeric protein particles. Study revealed that the vaccine induced high titers of neutralizing antibodies against Omicron XBB.1.5, BQ.1, BF.7, BA.5, BA.2.75 and other subvariants, suggesting that it is a broad-spectrum COVID-19 vaccine against multiple prevalent subvariants at home and abroad such as XBB.1.5, BQ.1, BF.7 and BA.5. At present, WestVac Biopharma is proactively engaged with the national authorities, and striving to meet the national approval requirements as soon as possible for the trivalent recombinant protein vaccine.The mission is to use WestVac BioPharma's power to aid in the fight against new variants of novel coronavirus!


WestVac Biopharma (Guangzhou) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of WestVac Biopharma Co., Ltd. located in the Innovative Vaccine Production Base in the Knowledge City of Guangzhou Economic Development Zone. With the production lines of a combined 5000L to be constructed soon for insect cell recombinant protein vaccine and nasal spray vaccine, it will have an annual production capacity of 500 million doses of vaccines.

WestVac Biopharma Co., Ltd., the parent company, is an innovative biopharmaceutical company integrating vaccine R&D, production and sales. From 2021 to 2022, WestVac Biopharma was selected successfully on the list of unicorn companies for two consecutive years. Coviccine® --Recombinant COVID-19 Vaccine (Sf9 cell) developed by WestVac Biopharma has shown satisfactory safety and immunogenicity in clinical trial with 70.95% protective efficacy against Omicron subvariants, which is one of the most effective vaccines in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 cases with Omicron subvariants in the world. In December 2022, Coviccine® has been approved by the national authority for emergency use and already been in the bidding process and supplied for vaccination in multiple provinces. In the meantime, Recombinant Variant COVID-19 vaccine (Sf9 cell) developed by WestVac Biopharma has recently received the Approval for Clinical Trial by NMPA, the phase I/II clinical trials will soon begin.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005535/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/significant-progress-made-on-the-trivalent-recombinant-protein-covid-19-vaccine-against-subvariants-including-xbb1-5-and-ba5-by-westvac-biopharma-301750501.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
