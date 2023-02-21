Trnava, Slovak Republic--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2023) - dream.jobs facilitates new AI technologies that will remove social biases in the recruitment process to establish a fair hiring process among recruiters and job hunters.

"We believe in a world where no candidate needs to worry about biases and discrimination in the hiring practice," says Milan Mahovsky, CEO of dream.jobs.

Dream.jobs is pioneering a tech system focusing on accessibility and inclusiveness among recruitment companies during hiring processes. Powered by a comprehensive machine learning and AI-matching engine, the free job portal helps recruiters find the best candidates for the positions.

Their AI-powered matching engine reads and understands job candidates' resumes and delivers relevant and suitable offers available on the market, within minutes.

Mahovsky elaborates, "Our solution delivers highly relevant resumes on the desks of the right decision makers in greater numbers and at a faster speed than ever before."

Dream.job's advanced UX/UI design enables easy resume creation and application for job hunters. It incorporates free job advertisements, integration into the company's applicant tracking system and human resource information system, and finding the best match jobs based on AI analyses of resumes.

"We believe in equal pay, equal access to information, and equal opportunity for all, based on two criteria only: skills & ability," adds Mahovsky.

The company takes pride in their innovative technologies backed by some of the most respected companies in various industries, securing investments from multiple venture capital and government funding.

"We believe that as technology matches the right talent to the right position, it minimizes turnover and decreases time, money, and effort spent. Dream.jobs is the future of hiring," Mahovsky adds.

About Dream Jobs

Dream.jobs is a recruitment technology company that uses SaaS (software as a service) and high-level AI to create human resource recruitment businesses such as job portals, customizable career pages, and an internal job board.

