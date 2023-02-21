Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der neue Hot Stock für die KW 08: In die Fußstapfen der zuletzt besten Performer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.02.2023 | 08:24
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XNK Therapeutics AB: XNK Therapeutics to present at Redeye's Regenerative Medicine/Cell Therapy event on February 22

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB's CEO Johan Liwing will present at Redeye's Regenerative Medicine/Cell Therapy event on February 22 between 09:00-12:00 CET.

XNK's presentation starts at 09:10 and is followed at 09:55 by a panel discussion regarding cell therapy for cancer.

The presentation is broadcasted live starting at 09:00 and can be followed at: https://www.redeye.se/events/868745/redeye-theme-regenerative-medicine-cell-therapy-2

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics
Tel: +46 706 70 36 75
E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company is at the forefront of the development of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and lead investigational candidate drug is developed specifically to target cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. The Company's objective is for its NK cell-based products to constitute key components in the cancer treatments of tomorrow. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit http://www.xnktherapeutics.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16693/3719509/1861347.pdf

XNK Therapeutics to present at Redeye's Regenerative MedicineCell Therapy event on February 22

https://news.cision.com/xnk-therapeutics-ab/i/johan-liwing,c3146259

Johan Liwing

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xnk-therapeutics-to-present-at-redeyes-regenerative-medicinecell-therapy-event-on-february-22-301751448.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.