STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) - AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of small molecule product candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the Board of Directors has decided to appoint Johan Sandin as permanent CEO of the company. Johan Sandin has served as acting CEO since October 27, 2026, and was previously the company's Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). At the same time, the company is strengthening its commercial capabilities through the appointment of Eggert Mörling as Chief Business Officer (CBO). Janet Hoogstraate takes over as Chair of the Board, while Eggert Mörling will continue to serve as a member of the Board.

Johan Sandin is one of AlzeCure Pharma's founders and has previously served as the company's CEO. He has extensive experience in drug development and business development, and played a central role in the recently signed collaboration and out-licensing agreements with Eli Lilly and QuantumCell.

The Board's decision to appoint Johan Sandin as permanent CEO ensures that the company has the right leadership in place to execute its strategic priorities: building on the international partnerships already entered into and advancing the remaining projects toward commercial agreements, thereby creating long-term value for the company's shareholders. The decision concludes the recruitment process initiated by the Board in connection with the change of CEO in October.

"Johan Sandin has a unique understanding of AlzeCure's operations and a combination of scientific expertise, business acumen and leadership experience that makes him very well suited to lead the company going forward. Following the agreements with Eli Lilly and QuantumCell, our focus is on driving and further developing these international out-licensing collaborations, advancing our other projects towards commercial agreements, and deploying the company's capital in the way that creates the greatest long-term value per share for our shareholders. Appointing Johan as permanent CEO further strengthens that work," says Eggert Mörling, outgoing Chair of the Board of AlzeCure Pharma.

"I am very pleased and inspired by the confidence placed in me to continue as CEO of AlzeCure. We have a strong project portfolio with significant potential, not least within our Painless pain platform. With Eggert as CBO, we are also strengthening the organization's ability to develop our partnerships and drive the project portfolio towards commercial agreements. I now look forward to continuing, together with our team, to create the conditions for further success. An important part of that work is to continue communicating about the company's priorities, key development milestones and financial position," says Dr. Johan Sandin, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

Eggert Mörling will continue to serve as a member of the Board, while current Board member Dr. Janet Hoogstraate assumes the role of Chair of the Board. Janet Hoogstraate is currently CEO of NorthX Biologics AB and has a very solid background in drug development, neuroscience and life science. She has previously held senior positions at companies including AstraZeneca and Valneva Sweden, and has also served as Chair of the Board of the Stockholm Brain Institute.

For more information, please contact

Johan Sandin, CEO

Tel: +46(0)70 373 88 24

johan.sandin@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure is a Swedish biotech company developing new, innovative drug therapies for severe diseases and conditions affecting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications where available treatment options today are very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several drug candidates in parallel based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore, Alzstatin and Painless. AlzeCure has recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with Eli Lilly on the Alzstatin platform, and with QuantumCell ApS on the NeuroRestore platform.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.alzecurepharma.com

This information is information that AlzeCure Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-24 18:15 CET.

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Johan Sandin CEO AlzeCure Pharma

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AlzeCure Pharma appoints Johan Sandin as permanent CEO, strengthens its commercial organization and elects Janet Hoogstraate as new Chair of the Board

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alzecure-pharma-appoints-johan-sandin-as-permanent-ceo-strengthens-it-1256701