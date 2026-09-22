AlzeCure Pharma to present at Swiss Nordic Bio 2026 in Zurich

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6), which develops small-molecule drug candidates for CNS diseases with a focus on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company will participate and present at Swiss Nordic Bio 2026 in Zurich on October 1, a partnering and investor conference connecting Nordic, Swiss and Austrian companies in biotech, medtech and pharma with global investors and industry representatives.

At the event, CEO Martin Jönsson will give an updated view of the company following the recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with US-based Eli Lilly and Denmark-based QuantumCell ApS, both relating to AlzeCure's Alzheimer's programs, and hold one-on-one meetings with investors and potential partners.

Date: October 1, 2026

Location: Zurich, Switzerland

Organizers: Business Sweden and Pareto Securities, in cooperation with Swiss and Austrian partners

The Swiss Nordic Bio conference gathers around 200 participants, including more than 70 investors, and features more than 40 company presentations as well as over 400 one-on-one partnering meetings.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46(0)70 786 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure is a Swedish biotech company developing new, innovative drug therapies for severe diseases and conditions affecting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications where available treatment options today are very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several drug candidates in parallel based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore, Alzstatin and Painless. AlzeCure has recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with Eli Lilly on the Alzstatin platform, and with QuantumCell ApS on the NeuroRestore platform.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.alzecurepharma.com

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

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AlzeCure Pharma to present at Swiss Nordic Bio 2026 in Zurich

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alzecure-pharma-to-present-at-swiss-nordic-bio-2026-in-zurich-1225246